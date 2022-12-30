Read full article on original website
Eric Roy appointed as Brest coach in French league
BREST, France (AP) — Struggling French league club Brest on Tuesday appointed Eric Roy as its coach until the end of the season, with hopes that the 55-year-old will help the Brittany side remain in the top division. Brest sits in the relegation zone after 17 matches, two points...
Brazil's Lula welcomed back by Latin American leaders
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Latin American leaders converged on Brazil to meet with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his first full day in office Monday, welcoming him back to power and hoping his country assumes a great role on the international stage. Lula’s predecessor, Jair...
French Astronomer Predicted the Arrival of an Antichrist, World War III, and the Death of Monarchy in 2023
Nostradamus is a French astronomer famously known for the book he published in 1555, LesProphéties. This infamous book has several predictions, including the rise of Hitler, the 9/11 attack, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Great Fire of London, and more. For 2022, he foresaw the rise ofAI and cryptocurrency and the hype of human flesh-eating.
Japanese emperor greets crowd at palace after COVID hiatus
TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and his family waved to throngs of New Year’s well-wishers from the balcony at the Imperial Palace on Monday in the return of a celebration halted for the past two years by the pandemic. Naruhito offered prayers for people’s happiness and...
Marseille beats Montpellier for third straight win
PARIS (AP) — Third-placed Marseille won at Montpellier 2-1 for its third straight win in the French league on Monday. Marseille's confidence was high following a 6-1 home win against Toulouse, and left back Nuno Tavares scored in the 47th minute with a fine strike for his fifth goal of the campaign.
Pelé buried at cemetery in Brazilian city he made famous
Brazil said a final farewell to Pelé on Tuesday, burying the legend who unified the bitterly divided country.
Ronaldo rejected offers elsewhere for top salary Saudi deal
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was presented as the superstar new signing of Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on Tuesday, with the team’s president saying the Portugal great deserves to be the highest paid player on the planet. Ronaldo said he turned down “many clubs” around...
An account of Benedict's papacy to be sealed in his coffin
VATICAN CITY (AP) — A written account of the history-making papacy of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI will be placed alongside his body in his coffin for burial, the Vatican said Tuesday in revealing plans for the first funeral of a pontiff to resign in six centuries. Meanwhile, tens of...
Helicopters collide over Australian beach, 4 people dead
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Two helicopters collided in an Australian tourist hotspot Monday afternoon, killing four people and critically injuring three others in a crash that drew emergency aid from beachgoers enjoying the water during the southern summer. One helicopter was taking off and the other landing when they...
