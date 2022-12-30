ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

Eric Roy appointed as Brest coach in French league

BREST, France (AP) — Struggling French league club Brest on Tuesday appointed Eric Roy as its coach until the end of the season, with hopes that the 55-year-old will help the Brittany side remain in the top division. Brest sits in the relegation zone after 17 matches, two points...
Post Register

Brazil's Lula welcomed back by Latin American leaders

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Latin American leaders converged on Brazil to meet with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his first full day in office Monday, welcoming him back to power and hoping his country assumes a great role on the international stage. Lula’s predecessor, Jair...
Post Register

Japanese emperor greets crowd at palace after COVID hiatus

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and his family waved to throngs of New Year’s well-wishers from the balcony at the Imperial Palace on Monday in the return of a celebration halted for the past two years by the pandemic. Naruhito offered prayers for people’s happiness and...
Post Register

Marseille beats Montpellier for third straight win

PARIS (AP) — Third-placed Marseille won at Montpellier 2-1 for its third straight win in the French league on Monday. Marseille's confidence was high following a 6-1 home win against Toulouse, and left back Nuno Tavares scored in the 47th minute with a fine strike for his fifth goal of the campaign.
Post Register

Ronaldo rejected offers elsewhere for top salary Saudi deal

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was presented as the superstar new signing of Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on Tuesday, with the team’s president saying the Portugal great deserves to be the highest paid player on the planet. Ronaldo said he turned down “many clubs” around...
Post Register

An account of Benedict's papacy to be sealed in his coffin

VATICAN CITY (AP) — A written account of the history-making papacy of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI will be placed alongside his body in his coffin for burial, the Vatican said Tuesday in revealing plans for the first funeral of a pontiff to resign in six centuries. Meanwhile, tens of...
Post Register

Helicopters collide over Australian beach, 4 people dead

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Two helicopters collided in an Australian tourist hotspot Monday afternoon, killing four people and critically injuring three others in a crash that drew emergency aid from beachgoers enjoying the water during the southern summer. One helicopter was taking off and the other landing when they...

Comments / 0

Community Policy