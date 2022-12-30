ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Post Register

Edwards scores 29, short-handed Wolves beat Nuggets 124-111

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 29 points, including 15 in the third quarter to help Minnesota withstand a push by Denver, and the Timberwolves held on for a 124-111 win against the Nuggets on Monday. Jaden McDaniels had 21 points and Kyle Anderson added 19 for Minnesota, which...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Post Register

Bogdanovic, bench send Pistons to 116-104 win over Wolves

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 28 points, including 17 in the third quarter as Detroit erased a double-digit deficit, and the Pistons got 65 points from their bench in a 116-104 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night. Marvin Bagley Jr. had 18 points and 10 rebounds...
DETROIT, MI
Post Register

Irving, Nets roll past Spurs 139-103 for 12th straight win

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving made his first seven shots, sparked a big bench celebration with a one-handed follow slam after he finally missed and scored 27 points as the Brooklyn Nets beat the San Antonio Spurs 139-103 on Monday night for their 12th straight victory. Kevin Durant...
BROOKLYN, NY
Post Register

James pours in 43 as Lakers hold off Hornets, 121-115

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LeBron James is taking giant leaps lately toward breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's career scoring mark. James scored 43 points to pull within 500 of the NBA record, and the Los Angeles Lakers avenged last month’s home loss to the Charlotte Hornets with a 121-115 victory Monday night.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Post Register

Texans revert to terrible play in 31-3 rout by Jaguars

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans had one of their worst performances of the season a week after ending a nine-game skid. The Texans (2-13-1) were routed 31-3 by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, leaving them without a home win for the first time in franchise history.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy