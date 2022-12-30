Read full article on original website
Related
KENS 5
Uvalde Police Department clears elementary school after report for suspicious person
UVALDE, Texas — The Uvalde Police Department received a report of a man wearing all black carrying a duffle back into a classroom. The department posted on Facebook that the man went into Dalton Elementary, located on 600 North Fourth Street. However, UPD said officers and the Texas Department...
tpr.org
Texas Matters: Uvalde, Lives Lost, Lies Told, Accountability on Hold
Over the past year Texans experienced many up and downs but there’s no doubt the worst was on May 24th. That’s the day a gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde and fatally shot nineteen students and two teachers. We are going to review what happened in Uvalde....
news4sanantonio.com
Uvalde Police Department receives report of a man attempting to enter elementary school
UVALDE, Texas – Uvalde CISD released a statement Monday after the Uvalde Police Department received a report of a male subject wearing all black and attempting to enter Dalton Elementary School. According to the statement, the Uvalde Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to...
ypradio.org
What newly-available footage shows about the medical response to the Uvalde shooting
The flawed response by law enforcement to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has been well documented. It happened on May 24 when a gunman burst into a classroom at Robb Elementary killing two teachers and 19 students. And now, previously unreleased records — obtained by The Washington Post, The Texas Tribune and ProPublica — for the first time show how communication breakdowns also hampered the medical response by first responders.
KSAT 12
Experts offer advice on how to ring in the New Year while living with PTSD
It’s hard to imagine moving forward without the ones we love the most -- that’s the reality for 21 families in Uvalde. “They’re going through something they’ve never had to go through before,” Mary Beth Fisk, executive director of the Ecumenical Center said. Eva Mireles’...
KSAT 12
Lytle adds new notifications to alerting system due to increased bailout activity
LYTLE, Texas – The City of Lytle has added new notifications to its public push alert system after seeing an increase in human smuggling, high-speed pursuits, and bailouts of migrants. “It’s insane and then they’re plowing through the middle of town. I mean just driving to a grocery store...
KSAT 12
Second driver arrested in street racing crash that seriously injured 3 people
Deputies have arrested the second driver believed to be street racing before causing a major crash on Highway 90 on the Southwest Side Wednesday night, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. Dawson Jerald McCulley, 19, was arrested Friday in Medina County. He faces eight felony counts: four are for...
Comments / 0