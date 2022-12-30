ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SZA Teases ‘Kill Bill’ Video: ‘It’s What Y’all Deserve’

By Charisma Madarang
 4 days ago
SZA shared a sneak peek of her upcoming music video for her new track “Kill Bill” on Thursday.

The 20-second teaser starts with the R&B artist zipping up in a red leather suit — echoing Uma Thurman’s iconic yellow and black suit, which, in turn, paid homage to Bruce Lee’s iconic yellow jumpsuit in Game Of Death . SZA then sheaths a katana and hops on a motorcycle, cruising under an eerie bridge before the video’s title “Kill Bill” appears on screen.

The short video ends with SZA expertly slicing off the head of a dummy, leaving a trail of stuffing behind. SZA posted the ominous video on Twitter, writing “It’s what y’all deserve” next to a saluting emoji, SOS sign and white heart.

Her new single “Kill Bill” has become one of the top tracks from her long-awaited sophomore album, SOS , which is packed with themes of retribution, nostalgia, and ego. Similarly, “Kill Bill” is filled with both spite and tender cool. “I just killed my ex, not the best idea/Killed his girlfriend next, how’d I get here?” SZA sings on the plot-tinged track.

While her new album has been a triumphant success, the artist admitted in an interview on Rolling Stone Music Now podcast that she expected people to hate it. “I never thought in a million years that people would like it,” she said. “Everybody came down to make sure I didn’t lose my mind if the album went bad once it came out. And now we’re just hanging out, ’cause it didn’t go badly!”

