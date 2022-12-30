Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
WATCH: Fireworks kick off new year across San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonians celebrated the new year with a boom! Many shared videos of fireworks being popped across the Alamo City. David Pequeno shared a different view of the fireworks during the New Year’s Eve celebrations in San Antonio. A drone with Avid Season Productions captured...
tpr.org
Mike Cox dives into the sordid side of San Antonio in new book ‘Wicked San Antonio’
TUESDAY on "The Source" — With over 300 years under its belt, San Antonio can tell many scandalous tales. Residents of San Antonio have seen the city go through the rise and fall of gambling joints, around-the-clock saloons and other places of ill repute. Mike Cox, the author of “Wicked San Antonio”, dives into the past of the many misdeeds of the Alamo City.
City-run community centers for senior to extend hours beg. Jan. 9
SAN ANTONIO — Seniors in San Antonio will now have more hours in the day at city-run centers for recreation, health and wellness starting January 9. The City of San Antonio Department of Human Services (DHS) will be extending their hours of operation at 10 Comprehensive Senior Centers to current members and adults who are 60 years of age and over.
KSAT 12
Major transformation of Tower-Life Building to begin in 2024
SAN ANTONIO – An eight-sided building topped by its green-glazed roof, the historic 31-story Tower-Life Building will undergo a multi-million dollar transformation beginning in 2024. “It’s been the signature of our skyline for as long as I can remember,” said Jon Wiegand, a developer and investor with Alamo Capital...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Things to do in San Antonio this week of January 2, 2023
All you art-loving, morning people, this activity is perfect for you! Head on to the Artpace Rooftop to complement your morning with innovative contemporary art. This Morning Mixer provides goers with free coffee and donuts, plus an unbeatable view of downtown San Antonio. When: Friday, January 6, 2023, 8 am...
These are the highest rated burgers in San Antonio. Do you agree?
I recently returned from vacation, and my family came to the airport to pick me up. Before we went home, I asked to stop by the Chesters Hamburgers located on the NE 410 Loop not far from San Antonio airport. It is my favorite burger in San Antonio, and I was desperate to have one after a few weeks away.
San Antonio remembers longtime South San Antonio coach Cliff Gustafson
Gustafson led South San to a dynastic run that has never been quite equaled in Texas high school history again
keranews.org
Texas foster placement agency closes, citing increased state scrutiny and citations
The San Antonio-based nonprofit Texas Foster Care and Adoption services (TFCAS) is shutting down. The foster placement agency received roughly $2 million a year in state funds to place youth and monitor foster homes. It has been under scrutiny about how it handled sexual abuse allegations against one of its executives, since TPR reported on it in September.
sanantoniomag.com
San Antonio’s Top Doctors 2023
Search the directory HERE. Using an online survey, San Antonio Magazine solicited peer nominations from physicians in the San Antonio area, asking them to nominate up to three doctors per practice area who they would trust with the medical care of themselves or their family. To ensure the nomination process is peer-based, full contact information was requested before nominating and doctors were asked to limit their nominations to physicians whose work they’ve personally witnessed. San Antonio Magazine then tallied the results, selecting the top percent of vote recipients in each practice area before submitting the final list for fact-checking, which includes a review of good standing among medical boards.
Texas witness shoots video of three disc-shaped objects overhead
A Texas witness at San Antonio reported watching and videotaping three, disc-shaped objects in the sky above at about 5:38 p.m. on December 26, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
KSAT 12
Fallen San Antonio first responder to be honored nationally during Rose Parade
Asante Contreras was 20 years old when he was killed by a wrong-way driver in May 2020. Studying to be a paramedic, Contreras’ dream was to help others. His life was cut short, but he has still accomplished his goal by being an organ donor. Contreras will be honored...
KSAT 12
Southwest Airlines agent helps San Antonio woman in hour of need
Southwest Airlines was in the news this past week for adding to a travel mess for many over the holidays. But, one woman is singing the praises of a ticketing agent for helping her on her mother’s last day. “We were just always attached to the hip. My best...
KSAT 12
‘I hope to accomplish justice’: Meet one of the new Bexar County criminal district court judges
SAN ANTONIO – New and re-elected Bexar County judges have been sworn-in and begin working this week. One of those judges is Kristina Escalona, who is no stranger to the Cadena-Reeves Justice Center. After graduating St. Mary’s Law School, Escalona started at the District Attorney’s office. Then, in 2009,...
Guess the rent of this San Antonio 2-bedroom apartment near the Pearl
How much will it cost to live in this Tobin Hill apartment?
KSAT 12
Free expungement program offers people opportunity to wipe records clean, deadline Feb. 1
SAN ANTONIO – Hundreds of people in Bexar County and surrounding areas may be eligible to have their criminal records wiped clean as the Texas Legal Services Center of Austin and the San Antonio NAACP Branch offer free expungement services. “[It’s] Like being born again. What more can you...
Here's how many fireworks calls SAPD responded to on New Year's
SAN ANTONIO — In a 24 hour time span from New Year's Eve to Jan. 1 at midnight, the San Antonio Police Department shared how many calls they received for firework disturbance. KENS 5 reached out to SAPD for the numbers, and they said they received 1,056 calls. They...
KTSA
Gov Abbott: Operation Lone Star takes historic actions taken in 2022
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is recapping measures taken to secure the southern border and to fight the fentanyl epidemic in 2022. In a Friday release, the Governor’s office released video footage of a dump truck recently stopped for inspection by the Texas Department of Public Safety on I-35 in La Salle County. Dozens of migrants were found packed in the trailer of the truck, the driver then charged with human smuggling.
Man walked into traffic, hit by car on northeast-side
SAN ANTONIO — A man is in stable condition after police say he simply walked into traffic and was hit by a small car. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday on I-35 at Eisenhauer Rd on the northeast-side. When officers arrived at the location they found a man in...
Teriyaki Madness opens on San Antonio's Northwest side with tasty deal
The popular chain lands in S.A. with loads of customization.
These four San Antonio-area companies made job cuts this year
USAA Bank wasn't the only company to make triple digit cuts.
