Markets Insider

Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda Research sells $1.7 million in crypto amid bankruptcy and still holds over $112 million in tokens

Alameda Research liquidated $1.7 million worth of cryptocurrencies over the past 24 hours. Data showed that wallets associated with Alameda unloaded Ethereum-based tokens, which were later swapped for bitcoin. The sales come amid bankruptcy proceedings for Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire. Alameda Research sold roughly $1.7 million worth of cryptocurrencies in...
decrypt.co

Alameda-Linked Funds on the Move Again via Coin Mixers

Wallets linked to Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda Research are swapping and transferring crypto funds, using coin mixers to obscure transactions. Wallets linked to Alameda Research, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s collapsed trading firm, continue to shuffle around crypto funds and are using coin mixers to obscure transactions, blockchain analysts said Thursday.
CoinTelegraph

FTX founder reportedly cashes out $684K after being released on bail

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is reportedly cashing out large amounts of cryptocurrency soon after being released on bail, on-chain data suggests. SBF has cashed out $684,000 in crypto to an exchange in Seychelles while being under house arrest, according to the on-chain investigation by DeFi educator BowTiedIguana. Decentralized finance (DeFi)...
teslarati.com

Tesla’s 2023 Schedule & Expectations

Tesla already has a full plate for 2023. Even without the Q4 2022 delivery numbers, the company aims to grow another 50% this year. Below are just a few of Tesla’s biggest goals in 2023. Tesla Cybertruck Production. Tesla also aims to start the Cybertruck’s initial production at Giga...
TheStreet

Bitcoin Will Soar to $250,000 in 2023, Says Billionaire Tim Draper

The rout of the cryptocurrency market in 2022 scared away individual investors. The latter had flooded the sector a year earlier in the midst of the crypto craze in the hope of making a quick buck. But the fall in prices of most cryptocurrencies and numerous scandals have crushed all...
teslarati.com

Tesla CFO Zachary Kirkhorn exercises options and buys 13.5k TSLA shares

While Tesla CEO Elon Musk courted headlines this year due to his sales of TSLA stock, some of the company’s top executives appear to be loading up on shares of the electric vehicle maker. Among these is Tesla Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Zachary Kirkhorn, who exercised options to buy TSLA shares recently.
thecryptocurrencypost.net

Another Crypto Platform Shuts Down as the FTX Crisis Worsens

Midas Investments is the latest cryptocurrency platform to suspend deposits, swaps, and overall operations as a result of the severe financial losses caused by Celsius’ bankruptcy and FTX’s crisis. Iakov Levin, also known as “Trevor,” the platform’s creator and CEO, explained the reasons behind the closure of Midas...
TheStreet

Bitcoin Starts the New Year Off On the Wrong Foot

The transition to the new year has not been particularly upsetting for cryptocurrencies, and for Bitcoin in particular. The king of digital currencies was down 0.2% at $16,551.22 in the past 24 hours, according to data firm CoinGecko. Cryptocurrency prices did not move much in the last week of 2022....
cryptogazette.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Investors Are At The Beginning Of Historic Accumulation Phase

Crypto firm Messari founder and CEO Ryan Selkis said that on-chain signals are flashing a buy signal for Bitcoin. Check out the latest reports below. During an interview with the financial publication Barron’s, Selkis says that the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) indicator is suggesting the fact that investors are in the early days of a long-term accumulation phase, exhibiting behavior that’s similar to when it bottomed out in previous bearish cycles.

