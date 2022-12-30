Read full article on original website
Good News For FTX Customers: The Bahamas Seized $3.5 billion in Assets
This is news that will no doubt please the customers and creditors of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire. The authorities of the Bahamas, where the disgraced former emperor of the crypto space lived and where FTX was headquartered, have just announced that they have seized significant assets from the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange.
FTX customer assets worth more than $3.5 billion have been seized by Bahamian regulators until they can be returned
FTX customer assets worth more than $3.5 billion have been seized by Bahamian authorities. The assets were transferred under their ownership for safekeeping, according to regulators. Customers and creditors will receive the funds after the Bahamas Supreme Court approves its delivery. FTX customer assets worth more than $3.5 billion have...
Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda Research sells $1.7 million in crypto amid bankruptcy and still holds over $112 million in tokens
Alameda Research liquidated $1.7 million worth of cryptocurrencies over the past 24 hours. Data showed that wallets associated with Alameda unloaded Ethereum-based tokens, which were later swapped for bitcoin. The sales come amid bankruptcy proceedings for Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire. Alameda Research sold roughly $1.7 million worth of cryptocurrencies in...
Alameda-Linked Funds on the Move Again via Coin Mixers
Wallets linked to Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda Research are swapping and transferring crypto funds, using coin mixers to obscure transactions. Wallets linked to Alameda Research, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s collapsed trading firm, continue to shuffle around crypto funds and are using coin mixers to obscure transactions, blockchain analysts said Thursday.
FTX’s International Customers Lawyer Up, Ask Judge to Rule That Customer Assets Aren't Property of FTX Estate
Lawyers representing FTX.com’s non-U.S. customers have joined the bankruptcy fray, filing a motion on Wednesday asking a Delaware judge to rule that customer assets locked in the collapsed exchange are customer property – not property of the FTX estate. The ad hoc committee of international creditors represents 18...
A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto from his parents' suburban home in Australia, public records show
25-year-old Darren Nguyen's crypto trading company profited $7 million after-tax, and net-profits increased 1,400% from the previous year.
Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Says He’s Stacking More Bitcoin (BTC), Warns of Regulations Crushing Altcoins
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki says he’s buying more Bitcoin (BTC) at current prices as the king crypto trades in the depths of the bear market. In a tweet to his 2.3 million followers, the best-selling author explains his thesis behind investing in Bitcoin. Kiyosaki says that...
Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX collapse is a nightmare of shady finances - and these bizarre schemes emerged recently
Since Sam Bankman-Fried stepped down as CEO and FTX filed for bankruptcy, a number of unusual details have come to light. Recently, it emerged that FTX reportedly told customers to wire money to a little-known, fake electronics retailer website. FTX execs also allegedly hid $8 billion in liabilities in what...
Sam Bankman-Fried offered lenders 20% returns in a scramble to rescue his crypto empire from an earlier crisis in 2018, report says
Troubles at FTX and its sister company Alameda Research predated events of 2022 leading to their total collapse, The Wall Street Journal reported.
The boldest bitcoin calls for 2023 are out — and a 1,400% rally or a 70% plunge may be on the cards
Bitcoin fell over 60% in 2022, driven lower by a series of high-profile company failures and a bleak macroeconomic climate. Those who made predictions about bitcoin's price last year really missed the mark. Some market players have stuck their neck out with price calls for what could be another volatile...
Trader Who Called Bitcoin Crash Says BTC Could Easily Rally to $160,000 – Here’s His Timeline
A crypto analyst who nailed Bitcoin’s (BTC) collapse last year predicts a massive surge for the king crypto. The analyst known in the industry as Dave the Wave tells his 131,900 Twitter followers that based on his logarithmic growth curve (LGC) model, Bitcoin could ascend to $160,000 by January 2025.
FTX founder reportedly cashes out $684K after being released on bail
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is reportedly cashing out large amounts of cryptocurrency soon after being released on bail, on-chain data suggests. SBF has cashed out $684,000 in crypto to an exchange in Seychelles while being under house arrest, according to the on-chain investigation by DeFi educator BowTiedIguana. Decentralized finance (DeFi)...
Tesla’s 2023 Schedule & Expectations
Tesla already has a full plate for 2023. Even without the Q4 2022 delivery numbers, the company aims to grow another 50% this year. Below are just a few of Tesla’s biggest goals in 2023. Tesla Cybertruck Production. Tesla also aims to start the Cybertruck’s initial production at Giga...
Bitcoin Will Soar to $250,000 in 2023, Says Billionaire Tim Draper
The rout of the cryptocurrency market in 2022 scared away individual investors. The latter had flooded the sector a year earlier in the midst of the crypto craze in the hope of making a quick buck. But the fall in prices of most cryptocurrencies and numerous scandals have crushed all...
Tesla CFO Zachary Kirkhorn exercises options and buys 13.5k TSLA shares
While Tesla CEO Elon Musk courted headlines this year due to his sales of TSLA stock, some of the company’s top executives appear to be loading up on shares of the electric vehicle maker. Among these is Tesla Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Zachary Kirkhorn, who exercised options to buy TSLA shares recently.
Another Crypto Platform Shuts Down as the FTX Crisis Worsens
Midas Investments is the latest cryptocurrency platform to suspend deposits, swaps, and overall operations as a result of the severe financial losses caused by Celsius’ bankruptcy and FTX’s crisis. Iakov Levin, also known as “Trevor,” the platform’s creator and CEO, explained the reasons behind the closure of Midas...
Bitcoin Starts the New Year Off On the Wrong Foot
The transition to the new year has not been particularly upsetting for cryptocurrencies, and for Bitcoin in particular. The king of digital currencies was down 0.2% at $16,551.22 in the past 24 hours, according to data firm CoinGecko. Cryptocurrency prices did not move much in the last week of 2022....
Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX saga keeps getting weirder as new details shed further light on how much his companies' finances overlapped
FTX directed users to wire money to a fake electronics retailer, and SBF bought Robinhood with customer funds — Insider's Phil Rosen breaks it down.
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether edge higher with crypto top 10; Litecoin surges after record transactions in 2022
Bitcoin and Ether prices rose in Tuesday morning trading in Asia, along with all the non-stablecoin top ten cryptocurrencies. Litecoin led the gainers, while XRP, Dogecoin and Polygon also posted increases of between 2% and 3%. Fast facts. Bitcoin rose 0.4% to US$16,686 in the 24 hours to 8 a.m....
Bitcoin (BTC) Investors Are At The Beginning Of Historic Accumulation Phase
Crypto firm Messari founder and CEO Ryan Selkis said that on-chain signals are flashing a buy signal for Bitcoin. Check out the latest reports below. During an interview with the financial publication Barron’s, Selkis says that the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) indicator is suggesting the fact that investors are in the early days of a long-term accumulation phase, exhibiting behavior that’s similar to when it bottomed out in previous bearish cycles.
