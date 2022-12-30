ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Social media reacts to the Oklahoma Sooners' 35-32 loss to Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl

By John Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
It’s never fun to be on the losing end of a contest. Especially one so hard-fought as the Oklahoma Sooners’ 35-32 loss to Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl.

There were bright spots. The Sooners’ rushing attack was spearheaded by an offensive line missing four starters and was led by true freshmen running backs Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk.

Oklahoma showed toughness against a good Florida State team and had a chance to win a game in which they were double-digit underdogs. It wasn’t perfect and they have work to do to improve from 6-7, the worst record they’ve had since 1998.

But there’s a lot to like about the Sooners’ performance despite the loss. Let’s take a look at how social media reacted to the final game of the 2022 season.

One more time for the People

Never a doubt

Hard fought game

Proud to be a Sooner

A huge bright spot

Barnes and Sawchuk stole the show

A really nice performance

Something to build off

A lot to be excited about

Time to put in the work

All Love

You have to wonder

Gavin got the Juice

Brayden Willis showed out in his final game as a Sooner

Good things coming

Hats off to Brayden

Played with Heart

Message from the GOAT

Great sign for the future

Important takeaway

Never Squib Kick

The signs are there

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

