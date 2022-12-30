Read full article on original website
Coffee Chat on family holiday fun
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Monday morning’s Coffee Chat, the NewsChannel 7 Today team discussed their eventful family-fun filled holidays. Jessica and Ryan discussed opening presents with their families, trying new things, and New Year’s resolutions. Watch the video attached for the cutest recap of their families’...
Bay County baby New Year born just after midnight
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP)- A local family welcomed a baby girl to start off in 2023. The child was born in Panama City at HCA Florida Gulf Coast. The beautiful baby girl was born on 1/1/23 at 12:01 a.m. The Labor & Delivery team greeted the baby girl with a...
PCB New Year’s Celebrations
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It is officially 2023 and on Saturday the streets of Pier Park were filled with people waiting to ring in the New Year at midnight. The festivities on Saturday included a beach ball drop at 8 p.m. for the kids or anyone who wanted to go to bed early. Then an official countdown and a ball drop at midnight with fireworks.
A closer look at the process of adoption
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Christmas may be behind us, but there’s a gift many couples are still longing to receive. It’s possibly the greatest gift of all, which is a child. But those who can’t have children of their own know the process to adopt can be extensive and yet thousands of kids are in foster care. According to the National Adoption Association, there are roughly 19,000 children in foster care in Florida.
Rain chances on the rise today into tomorrow
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!. It’s a quiet start on radar for NWFL with mostly cloudy skies and only a few small and brief light showers or sprinkles moving up out of the Gulf. We’ll see scattered showers picking up in numbers into the afternoon today. Go ahead and grab the umbrella with your other everyday carry for the afternoon and evening rain chance today.
Warm and humid start to the week
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!. It’s a quiet start on radar but a cloudy and foggy one on satellite this morning. The fog will likely remain thick through about 8 or 9am before lifting out into a bit of morning clouds. Sunshine will start to filter in by late morning and into the afternoon.
Monday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Expect another foggy night tonight in NWFL with lows in the mid 60s. Winds will be SE at 10 mph. On Tuesday skies will be mostly cloudy and it will be warm and humid. Highs will reach into the mid 70s. Winds will be SE at 10-20 mph. Rain chances Tuesday will be lower early and increase by the evening. The main threat of severe weather and heaviest rain will likely be earlier Wednesday morning. Right now NWFL is under a Marginal to Slight Risk of severe weather. Rainfall totals with this next system will be 1-2″ with some area possibly seeing more than 3″. The rain moves out by Wednesday afternoon and cooler, less humid air moves in Thursday thru the weekend. Temps will likely be in the low to mid 60s behind the front for highs with lows near 40.
Most dangerous days for driving
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - New Year’s Eve, and the days before and after, are a dangerous time to be on the road, according to authorities. “It’s like a spring break atmosphere for the weekend,” Jason King, Florida Highway Patrol Trooper. Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Jason...
Memorial Service held for Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputy Ray Hamilton
Okaloosa County, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Friends and family gathered at the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Convention Center Saturday for a memorial service and celebration of life for fallen hero Corporal Ray Hamilton. Caden Downing was a friend of Corporal Hamilton. He says people like Hamilton are once in a lifetime. “He...
Weekend Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Happy New Year’s Eve!. Tonight will be a comfy and mild one as mostly cloudy skies insulate our atmosphere. Moisture content will stay high overnight with dew points around 60. With calm winds expected - along with the humid airmass - fog will develop over the early nighttime hours and continue to develop until sunrise. As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory until 9:00 a.m. Sunday. Temperatures will struggle to cool overnight as a result of mostly cloudy skies; lows only fall to around 60.
Speeding stop ends in warrant and drug possession arrest
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - What began as a traffic stop for speeding ended in a vehicle search and arrest. On Sunday, deputies with Jackson County Sheriff’s Office pulled over driver Lathell L. Barnes for going over the speed limit just outside of Cottondale. During the stop, deputies say...
Man arrested for DUI after hitting police car
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Florida Highway Patrol says a man has been charged with a DUI, among other charges, after hitting a Panama City Beach police car and driving away early Sunday morning. Troopers said the driver, John Fleck, 59, was traveling west on U.S. 98 approaching the intersection...
Woman fights with trooper, arrested on DUI charges
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A call for road assistance ended in troopers arresting a woman on DUI charges. On Sunday, Road Rangers with Florida Highway Patrol were called to the 156-mile-marker on Interstate 10 to assist a disabled vehicle. Reports say a driver was going in and out of consciousness.
Jackson County teen arrested, charged for intending to sell drugs
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A teenager has been arrested for drug possession with the intent to sell, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they pulled over a car for speeding on Friday around 7:30 p.m. They said they smelled burnt marijuana coming from the car, and a K-9 drug-sniffing dog alerted deputies there were drugs.
