WJHG-TV

Coffee Chat on family holiday fun

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Monday morning’s Coffee Chat, the NewsChannel 7 Today team discussed their eventful family-fun filled holidays. Jessica and Ryan discussed opening presents with their families, trying new things, and New Year’s resolutions. Watch the video attached for the cutest recap of their families’...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay County baby New Year born just after midnight

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP)- A local family welcomed a baby girl to start off in 2023. The child was born in Panama City at HCA Florida Gulf Coast. The beautiful baby girl was born on 1/1/23 at 12:01 a.m. The Labor & Delivery team greeted the baby girl with a...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

PCB New Year’s Celebrations

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It is officially 2023 and on Saturday the streets of Pier Park were filled with people waiting to ring in the New Year at midnight. The festivities on Saturday included a beach ball drop at 8 p.m. for the kids or anyone who wanted to go to bed early. Then an official countdown and a ball drop at midnight with fireworks.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

A closer look at the process of adoption

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Christmas may be behind us, but there’s a gift many couples are still longing to receive. It’s possibly the greatest gift of all, which is a child. But those who can’t have children of their own know the process to adopt can be extensive and yet thousands of kids are in foster care. According to the National Adoption Association, there are roughly 19,000 children in foster care in Florida.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Rain chances on the rise today into tomorrow

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!. It’s a quiet start on radar for NWFL with mostly cloudy skies and only a few small and brief light showers or sprinkles moving up out of the Gulf. We’ll see scattered showers picking up in numbers into the afternoon today. Go ahead and grab the umbrella with your other everyday carry for the afternoon and evening rain chance today.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Warm and humid start to the week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!. It’s a quiet start on radar but a cloudy and foggy one on satellite this morning. The fog will likely remain thick through about 8 or 9am before lifting out into a bit of morning clouds. Sunshine will start to filter in by late morning and into the afternoon.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Expect another foggy night tonight in NWFL with lows in the mid 60s. Winds will be SE at 10 mph. On Tuesday skies will be mostly cloudy and it will be warm and humid. Highs will reach into the mid 70s. Winds will be SE at 10-20 mph. Rain chances Tuesday will be lower early and increase by the evening. The main threat of severe weather and heaviest rain will likely be earlier Wednesday morning. Right now NWFL is under a Marginal to Slight Risk of severe weather. Rainfall totals with this next system will be 1-2″ with some area possibly seeing more than 3″. The rain moves out by Wednesday afternoon and cooler, less humid air moves in Thursday thru the weekend. Temps will likely be in the low to mid 60s behind the front for highs with lows near 40.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Most dangerous days for driving

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - New Year’s Eve, and the days before and after, are a dangerous time to be on the road, according to authorities. “It’s like a spring break atmosphere for the weekend,” Jason King, Florida Highway Patrol Trooper. Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Jason...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Happy New Year’s Eve!. Tonight will be a comfy and mild one as mostly cloudy skies insulate our atmosphere. Moisture content will stay high overnight with dew points around 60. With calm winds expected - along with the humid airmass - fog will develop over the early nighttime hours and continue to develop until sunrise. As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory until 9:00 a.m. Sunday. Temperatures will struggle to cool overnight as a result of mostly cloudy skies; lows only fall to around 60.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Speeding stop ends in warrant and drug possession arrest

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - What began as a traffic stop for speeding ended in a vehicle search and arrest. On Sunday, deputies with Jackson County Sheriff’s Office pulled over driver Lathell L. Barnes for going over the speed limit just outside of Cottondale. During the stop, deputies say...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Man arrested for DUI after hitting police car

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Florida Highway Patrol says a man has been charged with a DUI, among other charges, after hitting a Panama City Beach police car and driving away early Sunday morning. Troopers said the driver, John Fleck, 59, was traveling west on U.S. 98 approaching the intersection...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Woman fights with trooper, arrested on DUI charges

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A call for road assistance ended in troopers arresting a woman on DUI charges. On Sunday, Road Rangers with Florida Highway Patrol were called to the 156-mile-marker on Interstate 10 to assist a disabled vehicle. Reports say a driver was going in and out of consciousness.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Jackson County teen arrested, charged for intending to sell drugs

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A teenager has been arrested for drug possession with the intent to sell, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they pulled over a car for speeding on Friday around 7:30 p.m. They said they smelled burnt marijuana coming from the car, and a K-9 drug-sniffing dog alerted deputies there were drugs.

