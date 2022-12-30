Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Fire on top of Atlanta's Westin Peachtree hotel appears to knock 99X off air for a time
ATLANTA - Less than a month after announcing its return, 99X appears to be back off the air due to a fire at its tower site. Smoke could be seen billowing from tower on top of the Westin Peachtree Plaza Hotel, about 723 feet above the streets of Downtown Atlanta just after 1 p.m. Monday.
Midtown’s 10th and Piedmont Restaurant Closes Temporarily, Announces Big Changes
Facebook Post Promises More Information About New Concept Later this Week
A heavily armed man caused panic at a supermarket. But did he break the law?
ATLANTA — Two days after a gunman killed 10 people at a Colorado grocery store, leaving many Americans on high alert, Rico Marley was arrested as he emerged from the bathroom at a Publix supermarket in Atlanta. He was wearing body armor and carrying six loaded weapons — four handguns in his jacket pockets, and in a guitar bag, a semi-automatic rifle and a 12-gauge shotgun.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta homeowner fights what he calls a 'bogus' parking ticket
ATLANTA - A homeowner says he and his guest recently got hit with bogus parking tickets. Hans Klein says you don’t need a permit to park in front of his home in Ansley Park. But he says ATL Plus hit him and his contractor with fines of $75 each.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Flight from Atlanta to Miami diverted to Jacksonville due to medical emergency
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Sunday, a Delta flight from Atlanta to Miami was diverted to Jacksonville due to a medical emergency. The airline reported that the diversion was necessary for medical care to a passenger whose name was not released. According to a release from Delta, the...
fox5atlanta.com
Slide into the new year at Kennesaw's Adventure Air Sports
The Slick Slide Tower features three slides, all of which resemble water slides without the water. Riders use mats to soar down the steep slopes, before being launched into the air and landing on a crash pad.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Drag racers gets stuck on Atlanta roadroad tracks
ATLANTA - A group of drag racers' attempt to get away officers ended in failure after their car got stuck on some railroad tracks in Atlanta, police say. The Atlanta Police Department tells FOX 5 that at around 3:35 a.m. Monday, officers tried to stop two vehicles seen laying drag on the 1300 block of Hills Place NW.
fox5atlanta.com
'Unwrapping' the secrets of the perfect empanada with Belén de la Cruz
MARIETTA, Ga. - It’s been just over two weeks since Argentina won the FIFA World Cup, thrusting Lionel Messi and his teammates into the center of a global celebration. And at one metro Atlanta bakery, the party hasn’t stopped since. We’re talking about Belén de la Cruz Empanadas...
Facial recognition tool led to mistaken arrest, lawyer says
NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — Louisiana authorities' use of facial recognition technology led to the mistaken-identity arrest of a Georgia man on a fugitive warrant, an attorney said in a case that renews attention to racial disparities in the use of the digital tool. Randall Reid, 28, was...
Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Busted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To Know
Water pouring from the ceiling of the Delta Sky Lounge and pools of water sitting on the floor of Lenox Mall are only a couple of the instances were bursted pipes have taken over in Atlanta, GA. Winter has been harsh this year, with record-low temperatures being felt across the country. As a result of the extreme cold weather, many places are now feeling the consequences of frozen pipes. In DeKalb County, Georgia, property owners have been asked to call their property management or a private plumber if they experience flooding inside their homes—and not to call 911. Here’s more about why burst pipes and flooding are such an issue for DeKalb County residents.
WSB-TV Atlanta
PHOTOS: Atlanta celebrates arrival of 2023 at the Battery, Alpharetta, more
New Year's Eve in Atlanta Here are some more photos from the New Year's Eve celebration at Live! at the Battery. (Nelson Hicks)
Level 2 risk for severe storms across metro Atlanta Tuesday
ATLANTA — Strong and potentially severe storms are expected to more into north Georgia Tuesday. Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said the biggest threats will be to west Georgia, including the western portions of metro Atlanta, where there is a Level 2 of 5 severe weather threat.
Dogs at DeKalb County Animal Services facility test positive for canine flu, fosters needed
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A highly contagious strain of canine flu has been spreading across the U.S. and is now circulating through the Atlanta area. Dog owners should monitor their animals for symptoms, which may include coughing, sneezing, nasal discharge, labored breathing, and lethargy. Just like the human flu,...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta to begin shutting off water for overdue accounts
ATLANTA - The city of Atlanta plans to begin shutting off water to customers who have not settled overdue bills starting Monday. At a meeting in December, Watershed Commissioner Mikita Browning told the Atlanta City Council’s City Utilities Committee this week that the shutoffs will begin Jan. 2 and could affect as many as 27,000 customers.
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Jan. 2 – Jan. 8
ATLANTA - We have a wild lineup of perfectly planned events for the family and singles to help you start the new year on a positive note. Whether you feel like hiking under the very first full moon of 2023, or taking your little ones to learn about local birds and their habitats, we'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
No bond for tire store customer accused of killing employee
A tragic mistake in DeKalb County leads to an employee being shot and killed outside a tire store. Now the customer who police say fired the weapon faces a murder charge. The suspect made his first court appearance Monday.
2 men shot Monday evening in Atlanta
Two men are recovering after being shot Monday evening in Atlanta. Police responded to 1870 Campbellton Road regarding a call reporting a person shot at about 7:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they learned two men were shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The first victim...
‘Just a test drive:’ Co-workers remember tire shop employee who police say was killed by customer
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News learned more about a mechanic who was killed while test-driving a customer’s car in Decatur. Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco spoke to co-workers who opened up about who Daniel Gordon was. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
‘He laid his life on the line:’ Teen saved friend who fell in icy lake before drowning, family says
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Family members say a Cobb County teenager who died after falling through a frozen lake was trying to save a friend’s life. The incident happened last week on Ellison Lake in Kennesaw. Police said a group of teenagers were playing on the ice when two of them went through. Rescuers were able to pull one teenager out of the water, but it took more than an hour to recover the other teen.
fox5atlanta.com
Fire damages one of Atlanta's oldest historic buildings
ATLANTA - An early morning fire damaged one of Atlanta's oldest historical homes Tuesday. Officials say shortly after 3:30 a.m. the fire broke out in the attic of the 1840 Joseph Willis House, which is located on the 1500 block of Willis Mill Road. The house, which was home to...
