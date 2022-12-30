Look: Bronny James near-flawless as Sierra Canyon routs Central Catholic in Les Schwab Invitational quarterfinals

HILLSBORO, Ore. — The thousands who flocked to the Portland suburbs and piled into a packed gym to see the Bronny James show did not leave disappointed.

For the second night in a row, James shot the lights out and dazzled fans with thunderous dunks in a wildly efficient performance.

The 6-foot-3 point guard and son of LeBron James scored 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting and hit 3 of 4 3-point attempts in 16 minutes with no turnovers.

He started the first and third quarters with vicious tomahawk dunks. And in his last moments before he was subbed out in the fourth quarter, James nearly threw down the early national dunk of the year in transition over a Central Catholic defender's two-handed elevated contest, but the ball rimmed off.

In attendance was Oregon Ducks coach Dana Altman, who earlier that day watched Oregon commit Jackson Shelstad score 43 points to lead West Linn to an overtime win over Tualatin.

