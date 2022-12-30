ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Bronny James near-flawless as Sierra Canyon routs Central Catholic in Les Schwab Invitational quarterfinals

By Andy Buhler, SBLive
 4 days ago

HILLSBORO, Ore. — The thousands who flocked to the Portland suburbs and piled into a packed gym to see the Bronny James show did not leave disappointed.

For the second night in a row, James shot the lights out and dazzled fans with thunderous dunks in a wildly efficient performance.

The 6-foot-3 point guard and son of LeBron James scored 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting and hit 3 of 4 3-point attempts in 16 minutes with no turnovers.

He started the first and third quarters with vicious tomahawk dunks. And in his last moments before he was subbed out in the fourth quarter, James nearly threw down the early national dunk of the year in transition over a Central Catholic defender's two-handed elevated contest, but the ball rimmed off.

In attendance was Oregon Ducks coach Dana Altman, who earlier that day watched Oregon commit Jackson Shelstad score 43 points to lead West Linn to an overtime win over Tualatin.

Scroll to the top of the post to watch highlights (video edited by Jordyn Bennett).

scorebooklive.com

Bronny James, Sierra Canyon might have received ‘blessing in disguise’ with stunning loss to West Linn (Oregon) at Les Schwab Invitational

HILLSBORO, Ore. — One night after a stunning loss to local Oregon team West Linn that reverberated through social media, many were wondering how Bronny James and Sierra Canyon would bounce back. The Trailblazers, ranked 16th nationally in the latest SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25, entered the Les Schwab Invitational...
