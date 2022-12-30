Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Rhode IslandTed RiversProvidence, RI
All-Day Local Yoga Retreat Offers Reiki, Meditation & More (For Less Than $50!)Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
This Local Library Invites Children to Come and Read to a Dog!Camilo DíazPlymouth, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New BedfordTed RiversNew Bedford, MA
theweektoday.com
New Year’s Plungers chill out in Onset Bay
On the morning of Monday, Jan. 2, the water in Onset Bay was 38 degrees. “It’s a little cold,” 5-year-old Fiona McPherson told her mother Mary. Monday was Mary’s first time participating in the annual New Year’s Plunge. She joined 50 brave souls who celebrated the start of 2023 by running into the frigid bay and splashing around.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Massachusetts
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Massachusetts. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which are great.
communityadvocate.com
Pastries, generosity and more: a Westborough bakery begins anew
WESTBOROUGH – Sweets fill the space within the newly-opened Main Street Pastries and More at the Chauncy Plaza at 135 Turnpike Road. Cookies, cupcakes, cocoa bombs, truffles, apple turnovers, gingerbread, cheesecake – gluten-free, sugar-free, allergen-free, free for those in need. At the center of it all – a...
Renovation Update: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group
Photo by(42 Degrees North / Facebook) (PLYMOUTH, MA) In October 2022, the local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Loungeannounced after "lots of swirling rumors" they had"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" Three months later, they've now revealed how far in the process they are!
Wareham Woman’s Walk Gets Weird With Dentures Find
Jessica Anne of Wareham happened to stumble upon someone's teeth on a recent walk with her dogs and began a quest to find their rightful mouth. Losing dentures is probably not the way someone wants to start a new year, but it happens. That's why it's good to have someone like Jessica on hand. Others might have walked away or covered the unnerving sight with leaves. Not her.
whatsupnewp.com
The Reef’s January Events: Something for everyone to enjoy
The Reef in Newport is offering an array of delicious events for the month of January. The 3-Course Culinary Experience, featuring a rotating 3-course menu paired with a bottle of wine, is available for $85 for 2 people. The Candlelight Dinner on January 21st promises to be a romantic evening...
iheart.com
Food Network Star Has Favorite Rhode Island Eatery
Well-known Food Network personality Guy Fieri has visited ten restaurants in Rhode Island and says the "Italian Corner" in East Providence is his favorite. He says the food is as authentic as what would be served in Italy. Fieri says everything is from Italy including the recipes, the pasta machines...
GoLocalProv
Plouffe’s in Pawtucket Has Closed
Plouffe's on Main Street in Pawtucket has closed. This week, the diner -- which used to be the Cup and Saucer -- confirmed that Saturday would be its last day. "Plouffes Diner will be closing its door indefinitely," wrote Cara Jenness on social media. "To say that I’m sad is an understatement. I have met so many amazing customers who have now become part of my family (you know who you are), devoted myself to building a successful catering business and basically turned a restaurant that was about to go belly up into what it is today. The memories that I have I will cherish forever."
Love LEGO? Area’s First Ever Brick Convention Coming Soon
Local LEGO lovers will want to head to West Warwick this spring for the area's first ever LEGO Convention. Taking over the West Warwick Civic Center on May 20 and 21 is the Rhode Island Brick Convention, featuring huge builds from master builders, contestants from Fox's LEGO Masters and retro LEGO sets you can't find in stores.
Fairhaven Big Lots Boots Santa to Welcome the Easter Bunny
Santa Claus barely had time to park his sleigh and feed the reindeer before Fairhaven's Big Lots trotted out the Easter Bunny. Signs that screamed "50% OFF CHRISTMAS TREES" hung on the boxes containing what was left of the plastic evergreens in an aisle to the west of the Fairhaven Big Lots' spacious showroom floor.
franklintownnews.com
Meet Toby – Baypath Shelter Pooch of the Month!
Toby is a handsome man, looking for a home with rottie experience! This handsome gentleman is looking to relax and soak up all the love in an adult-only dog only household. He is SUPER smart and loves to do training! Sit, paw, touch – he knows it all! No food puzzle has yet to stump him! He loves to go on walks and explore his environments. He is also always ready for chin scratches and rubs!
franklintownnews.com
How to Get Rid of an Old Mattress – and Other Textiles, Now
Textiles, defined by Mass.gov as bedding, clothing, curtains, fabric, footwear, towels, and similar items, are among items named in a new Massachusetts law aimed at reducing the “waste stream.” These items, if clean, should now be recycled instead of thrown away. Turner Hollman, Contributing Writer. You may (or...
theweektoday.com
Champagne divers hunt for bubbly in Buzzards Bay
Keith Baker isn’t old enough to drink the bottle of champagne that he found at the bottom of Stonebridge Marina in Onset, but the 17-year-old diver was still bubbly from his discovery. “Woohoo!” He cried as he came up from the shallow, green-tinted water. “My face is so cold.”...
miltonscene.com
Pruning hydrangeas: a how-to program – taking place January 7
Pruning hydrangeas: a how-to program – taking place January 7. “Pruning Hydrangeas: A How-To” will be held outside on Saturday, 1/7, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Hydrangea Paniculatas are probably the most vibrant, reliable, fool proof, and lovely members of the hydrangea family. Their white pinecone shaped flowers never fail to bloom and the plant can grow 5-6 feet in a year if you let it get out of control.
GoLocalProv
Market Basket Shopper Finds Label on Top of Label With New Sell-by Date and Higher Price
Simone Phoenix said she simply wanted to pick up a dessert for her family to enjoy on New Year’s Eve. She told GoLocal she went to the new Market Basket in Johnston on Saturday to purchase a cheesecake, and when she went to serve it that night — she was in for a surprise.
norfolkwrenthamnews.com
Helping all Creatures, Great and Small
A life-long love of animals has turned into a calling for a Norfolk woman. Susan Siegel, a former critical care nurse, is a newly licensed wildlife rehabilitator. She has also launched a non-profit organization, Return2Wild, out of her home, which she hopes will educate and engage people in wildlife care, conservation, and peaceful, safe coexistence.
Warwick fireworks display held at Rocky Point
Warwick put on its fireworks display at Rocky Point Sunday night after being forced to postpone the event on New Year’s Eve due to the rain.
Providence bakery closes after nearly 100 years
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Several people lined up outside Wayland Bakery in Providence for the final time Saturday. The bakery was in business nearly 100 years, first opening in 1928. Customers 12 News spoke with say it’s a big loss for the community, and were hoping to get one more taste of their famous desserts […]
New Bedford Remembers Drinking Coffee Soda
The recent talk about the rebirth of New Bedford's landmark Silmo Coffee Syrup disturbed some dormant cells tucked away in brain matter far in the dark reaches of my mind, rekindling thoughts of something long forgotten from my childhood. It may sound frightening, but these things happen with greater frequency...
GoLocalProv
This Popular Diner Has New Ownership and a New Name
This fall, Meldgie’s Diner in Point Judith got a new owner. Now, on Sunday, the Narragansett institution will officially have a new name — “Tommy D’s.”. But for new owner Tom Durkin, he wants to assure people that not much will actually change at all. After...
