WAVY News 10
Police: Armed man in barricade situation in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police worked a barricade situation Monday night near Virginia Wesleyan University. A police spokesperson told WAVY that officers were called to the 700 block of Gourmet Way, off Baker Road. A man with warrants on file was armed and would not leave his residence, police said. No one else was believed to be inside with him at the time of the incident.
WAVY News 10
Police respond to Menchville High School in Newport News following threats
Police respond to Menchville High School in Newport News following threats
VB police confirm barricade situation near Virginia Wesleyan University
Virginia Beach police confirmed to News 3 they are working a barricade situation Monday night. It's happening in the 700 block of Gourmet Way.
WAVY News 10
Saluda man dies following shootout with Virginia State Police
Saluda man dies following shootout with Virginia State Police
WAVY News 10
VB delegate claims to have personal laptop of mass shooter
Virginia Beach Delegate Kelly Convirs-Fowler says she was given a personal laptop that allegedly belonged to the Virginia Beach mass shooter.
‘It’s disheartening’: Portsmouth community members react to string of shootings, homicides
As Portsmouth Police continue to investigate the six homicides in the last nine days of 2022, community members say there's more work to be done.
'Adolescent male' shot on 36th street in Newport News: Police
One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Newport News Monday night, police said.
Delegate says she has personal laptop of VB municipal center mass shooter
Virginia Beach Delegate Kelly Fowler claims she has a laptop allegedly belonging to 2019 Virginia Beach mass shooter, DeWayne Craddock.
WAVY News 10
Woman reported missing in Newport News
Woman reported missing in Newport News
Virginia Beach courthouse cleared after evacuation due to bomb threat
The Virginia Beach courthouse has been evacuated following a bomb threat Tuesday morning.
WAVY News 10
Missing Newport News woman with medical condition found safe
Missing Newport News woman with medical condition found safe
1 dead following auto-pedestrian accident in Virginia Beach
According to police, the call for the crash came in around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Princess Anne Road and Blossom Hill Court. Police say the pedestrian involved in the crash has died.
Data: Hampton Roads sees more than 160 gun-related homicides in 2022
Data from GunViolenceArchive.org shows that 2022 ended with more than 160 cases of gun violence-related homicides across Hampton Roads.
13newsnow.com
Berkley, Norfolk residents frustrated to start 2023 with another round of gun violence
Someone shot 52-year-old Tony Williams just steps from a church on Walker Avenue on New Year's Day. Residents say this happens all the time.
Man injured following shooting on Arlington Place in Portsmouth
According to police, the call for the shooting came in just before 9 p.m. in the 3900 block of Arlington Place.
WAVY News 10
Flames engulf Carrollton home on New year's Day
Flames engulf Carrollton home on New year's Day
Missing Chesapeake woman last seen Nov. 2
Police are seeking the help of community members in search of a missing Chesapeake woman who was last seen on Nov. 2.
WAVY News 10
Babies arrive in Hampton Roads to greet new year
The first baby born in a Sentara hospital this morning was born just before 1 a.m. at Sentara Leigh Hospital.
Man walks into Portsmouth hospital with gunshot wound
According to police, the call for the walk-in came in around 9:21 p.m. Police say the man's injuries appear to be non life-threatening.
Police investigate 7 shootings across 4 cities
In the last 24 hours there have been six shootings across four cities.
