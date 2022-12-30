ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, NE

WOWT

Record breaking year for Omaha Fire Department

Omaha has once again opened its drop-off sites for Christmas tree disposal. Hospitals urging Nebraska lawmakers to help financial crisis. Nebraska hospitals urge lawmakers to address financial issues.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha woman arrested after allegedly shooting into air on New Year's Eve

The Omaha Fire Department had a record-breaking year. Hospitals urging Nebraska lawmakers to help financial crisis. Nebraska hospitals urge lawmakers to address financial issues.
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Police Report Arrest of Montgomery County Woman

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 32-year-old Chloe Marguerite Coburn of Red Oak on Sunday for violating a no-contact order. According to the Police report, Coburn ran from Officers. Authorities found her hiding in an unrelated apartment next to the bed. Police took Coburn into custody, transported her to the Montgomery County Jail, and held her on a $300.00 bond.
RED OAK, IA
WOWT

Omaha offering Christmas tree drop-off sites

The CDC says a new strain of Omicron accounts for 40% of active COVID cases in the US. The Omaha Fire Department had a record-breaking year. Hospitals urging Nebraska lawmakers to help financial crisis. Nebraska hospitals urge lawmakers to address financial issues.
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Lincoln Police Make Arrest in Shooting Near North 30th & Vine Street

(KFOR NEWS January 3, 2023) On Sunday January 1st at 5:16 p.m., the Lincoln Police Department arrested 36-year-old Frederick Gooch of Lincoln in connection with an early morning shooting that injured two men near North 30 and Vine Street. At 3:02 a.m. on January 1, 2023, officers responded to a...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

A murder-suicide in David City has Nebraska State Patrol investigating

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol revealed two people were found dead in a possible murder -suicide inside a house inside David City. The bodies were discovered Friday afternoon by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office after they were called in by family to conduct a welfare check around 4th and K Street.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

13-year-old shot in Omaha overnight on New Year’s Day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 13-year-old boy was sent to the hospital after he was shot in the leg around 2 a.m. Sunday. According to Omaha Police, it happened near 61st and Ogden. Officers responded and found the boy with a gunshot wound. He was sent to University of Nebraska Medical Center for treatment.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

13-year-old injured in Omaha shooting

6 First Alert Weather Day Monday: Ice Storm Warning for northeastern Nebraska. Monday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day. Significant accumulation of ice are possible north of Highway 30 where an Ice Storm Warning is in effect. Scattered power outages and tree damage is possible.
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

New Charges for Man Who Conducted Shooter Drill

(Omaha, NE) -- New charges are being filed against the man accused of conducting a frightening shooter drill in Omaha. Authorities say John Channels entered the Catholic Charities near 92nd and Bedford on May 19th and fired blanks from a handgun, causing people to panic. He was charged with making terroristic threats, but his defense attorney says the drill was planned in conjunction with Catholic Charities leaders. The Omaha World-Herald reports Douglas County prosecutors have added a child sexual assault case, with 22 more charges, against Channels. The Air Force security officer at Offutt Air Base was the underage victim's Taekwondo instructor. The 27-year-old could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted in the two separate cases.
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

Murder: Boyfriend charged in death of Nebraska woman

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man has been charged with murder in the death of a Nebraska woman whose body was found last month in Kansas. Aldrick Scott, 47, has previously been charged with kidnapping Cari Allen, of Omaha, who disappeared in November. Prosecutors said during a previous court...
