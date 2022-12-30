Read full article on original website
wevv.com
Another slow start sends Aces to loss vs. Murray State
Murray State raced out on a 23-1 run, and never looked back, beating the University of Evansville men’s basketball team 78-61 on Sunday afternoon at the Ford Center. Senior guard Marvin Coleman II led the way for the Aces scoring 13 points. Freshman Gabe Spinelli set his career scoring mark for the second game in a row, racking up 12 points against the Racers. Yacine Toumi and Antoine Smith Jr. scored 11 points apiece.
Hopkinsville, January 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice
clarksvillenow.com
West Creek boys place 1st in Battle of the Borders basketball tournament
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Over the past three days, West Creek high boys’ basketball played in the Battle of the Borders tournament. The Coyotes ran the table during their three games, which included winning the championship. West Creek beat the likes of Trigg County (Kentucky), Covington High and Todd County Central, whom they defeated in the finals.
wnky.com
The power of social media: Bowling Green woman reunited with late son’s football jersey
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-“You always say, once a purple, always a purple,” said Amy Labron. LaBron is finally getting her son Ian’s Bowling Green High School football jersey back. The father of two passed away in September. “He had a massive heart attack and never made it to...
WKRN
Kentucky high school basketball team caught up in Southwest cancellations heading home
After dealing with the chaos of Southwest Airlines flight cancellations, the Crittenden County High School girls basketball team was finally able to return home on Saturday. Kentucky high school basketball team caught up in …. After dealing with the chaos of Southwest Airlines flight cancellations, the Crittenden County High School...
kentuckytoday.com
Churches in Hopkins County focus on addiction recovery
WHITE PLAINS, Ky. (KT) - Two churches in Hopkins County have embraced the “love your neighbor” commandment by offering programs aimed to help those battling addictions. J.D. Holt, pastor of White Plains Missionary Baptist Church, said significant addiction problems in the county prompted the beginning of a Celebrate Recovery ministry about five years ago.
WBKO
Bowling Green native turns 100 years old on New Years Eve
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Dec. 31, 1922, Uela Frances Boards was born. 100 years later, she celebrated her birthday with family and friends in her hometown of Bowling Green. A century’s worth of memories have been made, and Board’s family tree has grown significantly. “She had...
wevv.com
Multiple western Kentucky roads impacted by flooding Tuesday morning
KY 762 - 0 - 1 KY 2127 - high water at 6.75 - 5.76. KY181 road closed signs (12.4-12.7) & (15.2-16.5) KYTC says that drivers are strongly encouraged to turn around should they encounter water over the road, and reminds motorists that the power of water shouldn't be underestimated.
Muhlenberg County Schools announce delayed start due to weather
Muhlenberg County Emergency Management announced on Monday night a two-hour delay.
wevv.com
Western Kentucky schools close Tuesday due to flooding
With active weather rolling through Western Kentucky, officials report severe damage and flooding Tuesday morning. School officials with Muhlenberg County Public Schools say they will be closed Tuesday, January 3rd due to flooding and the possibility of more heavy rains. We're told this will be an NTI day for students.
whvoradio.com
Victim Identified In Thursday Canton Pike Crash
Deputies have released the name of a man that was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Canton Pike in Christian County Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound car driven by David Loar crossed into the eastbound lane and hit another car driven by Avonte Tyler head-on. Loar was taken by ambulance to meet with a waiting helicopter to transfer him to a Nashville hospital.
whvoradio.com
Oak Grove Man Injured In Eagle Way Crash
Police have released the name of an Oak Grove man that was severely injured in a wreck on Eagle Way at the intersection of Davenport Lane Sunday night. Hopkinsville Police say an eastbound car driven by 22-year-old William Gentry crossed the median and hit a guardrail before crossing the median again causing the car to overturn and come to a rest in the middle of the roadway.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on Outlaw Field Road
Update, 12:15 p.m.: CPD said the pedestrian injured in the crash on Outlaw Field Road has succumbed to their injuries. The pedestrian was Jer Rion Thurmond, 21, from Clarksville, Tennessee. Thurmond’s next of kin have been notified. CPD said in a news release that this is still an ongoing investigation...
WBKO
New Year’s baby born at Med Center Health
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As the ball began to drop, and many were ringing in the new year, Sabine Muratovic and Jordan Pratt were in a hospital room preparing for the birth of their son. Silas J. Muratovic was born just 33 minutes into the new year, making him...
wkdzradio.com
Family Tradition Continues As Lincoln Foster Takes Office
For Christian County and its office of county attorney, the last 40 years have been a familiar, family affair. Tom Soyars begat Mike Foster, who begat John Soyars, who begat Lincoln Foster — each following in the other’s footsteps with the apprentice becoming the master, as a pair of fathers and sons.
WBKO
T.J. Samson welcomes New Year’s Day baby
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Team members and medical staff at T.J. Samson Community Hospital welcomed the first baby of 2023. Anastasia Toni Rose McCorkel was born at at 2:25 p.m. on Jan. 1 weighing 6 pounds and 14 ounces and was delivered by Dr. Catherin Feese. Her parents are Arriel...
WBKO
Downtown BG warns of fake signs downtown
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown BG is warning people of fake posters after multiple were found downtown about “a night of atonement”. One poster stated that Dec. 31 was reserved as “a night of atonement” for the city beginning at 7 p.m. and encouraging people to be in their homes. It further states that people who are out afterward “will get, what they get.”
whvoradio.com
Missing Man Found Deceased In Hopkinsville
A man reported missing in Hopkinsville has been located deceased on Beach Street Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say Gregory “Knuck” Bush who has been missing since December 12th was located deceased on Beach Street. No foul play is suspected in his death. Bush was pronounced dead by Christian...
thelevisalazer.com
OHIO COUNTY DAYCARE CENTER BUSTED BY KSP; THREE CHARGED WITH ABUSE
JANUARY 2, 2023, – written by WADE QUEEN. Three members from the same family were arrested by state police last week, after they were indicted by a grand jury on a wagon load of charges stemming from the allegations that they committed numerous acts of physical abuse of children at a daycare that they operated.
wnky.com
Bowling Green man charged with assault, strangulation
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A man is behind bars after a woman sustained several injuries. On Saturday afternoon, Bowling Green police responded for a physical domestic disturbance on Crewdson Drive. A citation by BGPD states police arrived on scene and located a male standing in front of the residence. The citation states as police arrived, he “ran into the residence and slammed the door.”
