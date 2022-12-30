ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgnradio.com

Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | January 1, 2023

Elton Jim Turano is in for Dean Richards on this first Sunday morning of the year, but listen anyway. Elton Jim talks to Ryan and Andy about what they did to ring in the new year and what to look forward to. Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

The Great American Dog Show comes to Schaumburg

David Frei, best known as the face of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show for 26 years, joins Steve Dale to talk about what participants can expect in the upcoming Great American Dog Show coming to Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center on January 6-8. They also discuss the incredible power of therapy dogs. Tickets for the shows can be purchased at the Great American Dog Show website.
SCHAUMBURG, IL
wgnradio.com

The Chicago Way w/John Kass: A Year in Review

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (1/1/2023): John Kass & Jeff Carlin look at the year that was in politics and news. Kass & Carlin also look forward toward 2023 and the politics of the day. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Joe Cotton Ford can service your vehicles!

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 12/17/2022: Vice President and General Manager of the Carol Stream Joe Cotton Ford Tracy Conn joins the show to tell us how they service fleet vehicles at Joe Cotton Ford. To learn more about these vehicles or Joe Cotton Ford in general visit their website joecottonford.net or call them at 1-844-215-5215.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

The history of Chicago’s Salt Shed

For over 90 years, millions of tons of salt were loaded and unloaded at the iconic Morton Salt building on the Chicago River. Now, it's a music hall but signs of what once was are all around. Millions of drivers on the 90/94 expressway through the heart of Chicago have...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy