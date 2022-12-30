Read full article on original website
Portland 135, Detroit 106
DETROIT (106) Bogdanovic 8-15 3-3 21, Stewart 3-8 3-4 9, Duren 2-6 1-2 5, Bey 2-6 4-5 9, Ivey 3-11 6-9 13, Bagley III 1-3 2-2 4, Knox II 1-3 2-2 4, Noel 0-1 0-0 0, Burks 5-11 8-9 19, Diallo 7-9 1-3 16, Joseph 2-6 0-0 4, McGruder 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 34-82 32-41 106.
Philadelphia 120, New Orleans 111
NEW ORLEANS (111) Murphy III 3-9 0-0 8, Williamson 10-12 6-8 26, Valanciunas 5-9 0-0 12, Jones 4-7 0-0 8, McCollum 9-16 3-4 26, Marshall 4-11 1-1 10, Hayes 3-6 3-4 10, Hernangomez 4-7 1-1 9, Alvarado 0-4 0-0 0, Daniels 0-0 0-0 0, Graham 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 42-84 16-20 111.
Minnesota 124, Denver 111
DENVER (111) Gordon 4-18 4-6 12, Porter Jr. 6-9 2-2 18, Jokic 10-20 3-4 24, Caldwell-Pope 3-7 3-3 10, Murray 6-12 1-1 14, Cancar 1-3 0-0 2, Nnaji 1-3 1-2 3, Brown 3-6 2-2 8, Braun 1-1 0-0 2, Hyland 7-12 0-0 18. Totals 42-91 16-20 111.
Brooklyn 139, San Antonio 103
SAN ANTONIO (103) K.Johnson 7-13 6-7 22, Sochan 2-4 1-1 5, Poeltl 3-8 0-1 6, Jones 3-8 0-0 6, Vassell 5-13 1-2 14, Branham 4-10 0-0 9, McDermott 0-4 0-0 0, Roby 2-5 1-4 5, Collins 4-10 2-3 10, Langford 4-8 0-0 8, S.Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Dieng 2-4 0-0 5, Richardson 5-9 0-0 11. Totals 42-97 11-18 103.
Golden State 143, Atlanta 141
ATLANTA (141) Collins 9-17 6-8 25, Hunter 6-13 3-4 17, Okongwu 8-14 0-0 16, Murray 10-20 4-4 25, Young 8-22 11-13 30, Griffin 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, J.Holiday 0-1 0-0 0, A.Holiday 2-4 0-0 5, Bogdanovic 9-16 0-0 21. Totals 53-109 24-29 141.
L.A. Lakers 121, Charlotte 115
L.A. LAKERS (121) Brown Jr. 4-8 0-0 12, James 16-26 11-15 43, Bryant 9-17 0-0 18, Beverley 2-7 0-0 6, Schroder 4-11 6-7 15, Gabriel 2-3 1-3 5, Toscano-Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Nunn 2-5 0-0 5, Reaves 5-7 3-5 15, Westbrook 1-8 0-0 2. Totals 45-93 21-30 121.
N.Y. Knicks 102, Phoenix 83
PHOENIX (83) Bridges 4-11 0-0 10, Craig 2-7 0-0 4, Ayton 6-13 0-0 12, Paul 4-11 2-2 11, Shamet 2-9 0-0 6, Wainright 3-8 0-0 8, Saric 0-2 0-0 0, Lee 4-6 0-0 10, Landale 1-3 0-0 2, Okogie 1-1 0-2 2, Payne 3-7 2-2 8, Washington Jr. 4-9 1-1 10. Totals 34-87 5-7 83.
Miami 110, L.A. Clippers 100
MIAMI (110) Butler 2-8 5-8 9, Martin 1-4 0-0 2, Adebayo 12-19 7-8 31, Herro 7-15 4-4 23, Lowry 2-6 0-0 6, D.Robinson 0-3 0-0 0, Strus 4-9 2-2 13, O.Robinson 3-5 0-0 6, Oladipo 6-11 2-2 15, Vincent 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 39-85 20-24 110.
