New Orleans, LA

WVNews

Portland 135, Detroit 106

DETROIT (106) Bogdanovic 8-15 3-3 21, Stewart 3-8 3-4 9, Duren 2-6 1-2 5, Bey 2-6 4-5 9, Ivey 3-11 6-9 13, Bagley III 1-3 2-2 4, Knox II 1-3 2-2 4, Noel 0-1 0-0 0, Burks 5-11 8-9 19, Diallo 7-9 1-3 16, Joseph 2-6 0-0 4, McGruder 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 34-82 32-41 106.
Philadelphia 120, New Orleans 111

NEW ORLEANS (111) Murphy III 3-9 0-0 8, Williamson 10-12 6-8 26, Valanciunas 5-9 0-0 12, Jones 4-7 0-0 8, McCollum 9-16 3-4 26, Marshall 4-11 1-1 10, Hayes 3-6 3-4 10, Hernangomez 4-7 1-1 9, Alvarado 0-4 0-0 0, Daniels 0-0 0-0 0, Graham 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 42-84 16-20 111.
Minnesota 124, Denver 111

DENVER (111) Gordon 4-18 4-6 12, Porter Jr. 6-9 2-2 18, Jokic 10-20 3-4 24, Caldwell-Pope 3-7 3-3 10, Murray 6-12 1-1 14, Cancar 1-3 0-0 2, Nnaji 1-3 1-2 3, Brown 3-6 2-2 8, Braun 1-1 0-0 2, Hyland 7-12 0-0 18. Totals 42-91 16-20 111.
MINNESOTA STATE
Brooklyn 139, San Antonio 103

SAN ANTONIO (103) K.Johnson 7-13 6-7 22, Sochan 2-4 1-1 5, Poeltl 3-8 0-1 6, Jones 3-8 0-0 6, Vassell 5-13 1-2 14, Branham 4-10 0-0 9, McDermott 0-4 0-0 0, Roby 2-5 1-4 5, Collins 4-10 2-3 10, Langford 4-8 0-0 8, S.Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Dieng 2-4 0-0 5, Richardson 5-9 0-0 11. Totals 42-97 11-18 103.
Golden State 143, Atlanta 141

ATLANTA (141) Collins 9-17 6-8 25, Hunter 6-13 3-4 17, Okongwu 8-14 0-0 16, Murray 10-20 4-4 25, Young 8-22 11-13 30, Griffin 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, J.Holiday 0-1 0-0 0, A.Holiday 2-4 0-0 5, Bogdanovic 9-16 0-0 21. Totals 53-109 24-29 141.
The Comeback

Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals agreed among players and coaches to cancel the Monday Night Football game after the NFL delayed for over an hour in the decision after the collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a routine hit on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in the second quarter Read more... The post Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
L.A. Lakers 121, Charlotte 115

L.A. LAKERS (121) Brown Jr. 4-8 0-0 12, James 16-26 11-15 43, Bryant 9-17 0-0 18, Beverley 2-7 0-0 6, Schroder 4-11 6-7 15, Gabriel 2-3 1-3 5, Toscano-Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Nunn 2-5 0-0 5, Reaves 5-7 3-5 15, Westbrook 1-8 0-0 2. Totals 45-93 21-30 121.
N.Y. Knicks 102, Phoenix 83

PHOENIX (83) Bridges 4-11 0-0 10, Craig 2-7 0-0 4, Ayton 6-13 0-0 12, Paul 4-11 2-2 11, Shamet 2-9 0-0 6, Wainright 3-8 0-0 8, Saric 0-2 0-0 0, Lee 4-6 0-0 10, Landale 1-3 0-0 2, Okogie 1-1 0-2 2, Payne 3-7 2-2 8, Washington Jr. 4-9 1-1 10. Totals 34-87 5-7 83.
PHOENIX, AZ
Miami 110, L.A. Clippers 100

MIAMI (110) Butler 2-8 5-8 9, Martin 1-4 0-0 2, Adebayo 12-19 7-8 31, Herro 7-15 4-4 23, Lowry 2-6 0-0 6, D.Robinson 0-3 0-0 0, Strus 4-9 2-2 13, O.Robinson 3-5 0-0 6, Oladipo 6-11 2-2 15, Vincent 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 39-85 20-24 110.

