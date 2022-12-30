Read full article on original website
Bills Issue Update on Damar Hamlin’s Status After On-Field Collapse
The Buffalo safety was taken off the field in an ambulance after collapsing during Monday-night’s game vs. the Bengals.
Cowboys at Commanders: 'Dumb' Rivera Getting Fired?
It's reasonable to think that Washington's Ron Rivera might be coaching for his job next week against the 12-4 Cowboys.
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts arrived for matchup vs. Saints dressed like the Fresh Prince
Jalen Hurts is an MVP candidate, a Pro Bowler, and headed towards a massive contract extension at some point over the next year. Even while nursing a shoulder injury, Hurts is still feeling fresh and arrived for the Week 17 matchup against the Saints dressed as the Fresh Prince of Bel Air.
Opinion: NFL's response to Damar Hamlin situation a shameful new low
The look on Josh Allen’s face is the image we will remember most from this evening. His hands were cupped over his nose and mouth, but his eyes revealed a story that was also reflected by his teammates’ reactions: they were afraid that Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s life was in danger.
Eagles are clinging to top spot in the NFC East after 20-10 loss to the Saints
The Eagles have already qualified for the postseason, but they’re facing the reality of a team set to back into the playoffs after their second consecutive loss. Even after Sunday’s loss to the New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia’s playoff math remains the same for the third week in a row heading into the season finale against the New York Giants.
WATCH: Russell Wilson throws 25-yard TD pass to Albert Okwuegbunam
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson connected with tight end Albert Okwuegbunam on a 25-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Here’s video of the play, courtesy of the team’s official Twitter page. In the third quarter, the Broncos now...
WATCH: Russell Wilson scores another rushing TD vs. Chiefs
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson scored a second rushing touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs on a four-yard scramble in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s AFC West showdown. Here’s video of the play, courtesy of the team’s official Twitter page:. That marked Wilson’s third total touchdown of...
Nahshon Wright, Kelvin Joseph moving in opposite directions for Cowboys
When the Cowboys drafted Nahshon Wright with pick No. 99 in the 2021 NFL Draft, Cowboys fans erupted in displeasure. A bona fide “reach” to the draft community, Wright was tabbed by many as the worst pick in the draft class. Kelvin Joseph didn’t command such universal disdain...
NBC Sports
How ex-Pats QB Jarrett Stidham fared in first NFL start
Is it officially the Jarrett Stidham era in Las Vegas?. With Raiders quarterback Derek Carr benched, the former New England Patriots quarterback made his first NFL start Sunday vs. the San Francisco 49ers. He took advantage of the opportunity with an impressive performance. NFL playoff picture: How Patriots can clinch...
Cowboys show support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin after collapse on field
DALLAS — Dallas Cowboys players are showing their support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after a horrific incident during Monday night's game. During the first quarter, Hamlin collided with Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins during a tackle. Hamlin got back onto his feet but then soon collapsed and remained motionless.
Yardbarker
Should The Cowboys Be Concerned About Their Defense?
The Dallas Cowboys had arguably the best defense in football over the first half of the regular season. It seemed as if the Cowboys’ defense knew they needed to be great with Cooper Rush at quarterback to keep the team afloat. Ever since Dak Prescott returned in Week 7,...
NBC Sports
How Griese has helped studious 49ers QB Purdy's development
Brock Purdy's rookie season wasn't supposed to unfold like it has. Purdy, the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, impressed enough in 49ers training camp to beat out veteran Nate Sudfeld for the No. 3 quarterback spot behind Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. Like most seventh-round picks, Purdy planned to use his rookie season to learn the playbook from the veteran Garoppolo and watch the exciting 22-year-old Lance make a leap as the starting quarterback.
atozsports.com
NFL writer feels one Dallas Cowboy isn’t getting enough respect
The Dallas Cowboys are on their way to the playoffs for the second consecutive season, which means they have had a plethora of players step up big. Those individuals were recognized as seven Cowboys players who made the Pro Bowl. Dallas was tied for second in the NFL in that...
NBC Sports
NFL reveals date for 49ers-Cardinals Week 18 game at Levi's
The date of the 49ers' Week 18 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals officially has been set. They will wrap up the 2022 regular season Sunday at Levi's Stadium, though the exact kickoff time is TBD. The NFL determined the dates for Week 18 games after all playoff scenarios became clear....
NBC Sports
Monday Night Football suspended after Damar Hamlin’s injury
Monday Night Football was temporarily suspended, referee Shawn Smith announced minutes after Bills safety Damar Hamlin was seriously injured. With 6:12 remaining in the first half, Hamlin tackled Tee Higgins after a 13-yard reception. Replay showed Hamlin taking a hit to the chest. He stood up briefly before collapsing to...
Sporting News
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 17 of 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season is down to one week and one game. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and which teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended on Sunday of Week 17.
NBC Sports
What happened on fatal pick-6? ‘He never looked back at me’
Jalen Hurts would have looked up. Jalen Hurts wouldn’t have thrown the pass. Jalen Hurts would have won the game. Maybe that’s an unfair way to look at things and perhaps it’s too simplistic. But backup quarterback Gardner Minshew struggled mightily in the Eagles’ 20-10 loss to the Saints on Sunday and it’s really hard to imagine the Eagles’ MVP candidate making the same fatal mistake.
NBC Sports
How 49ers benefit from Purdy's rare mature mindset as rookie
49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy found himself in an unfamiliar situation during the team’s 37-34 overtime win over the Las Vegas Raiders; the 23-year-old had to win a shootout-style game. Since taking over the starting job from Jimmy Garoppolo, who suffered a broken left foot against the Miami Dolphins...
NBC Sports
Purdy calls joining Marino in record book 'pretty cool'
49ers rookie Brock Purdy wears No. 13 in honor of Miami Dolphins Hall of Famer Dan Marino and now the 23-year-old shares an interesting stat with one of the best quarterbacks to ever. Purdy joins Marino as the only QBs since 1950 with at least two touchdown passes and a...
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin is in critical condition
The NFL announced that Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition. Hamlin, 24, was transported to UC Medical Center in an ambulance after several minutes of being administered CPR on the field. With 6:12 remaining in the first half, Hamlin tackled Tee Higgins after a 13-yard reception. Replay showed...
