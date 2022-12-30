Read full article on original website
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Businesswoman Sentenced For Evading $500,000 In Payroll TaxesTaxBuzzJefferson City, MO
Historic building: The Old Barnhill Building in California, Missouri was built in 1892CJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
The historic Robnett-Payne House built in 1857 in Fulton, Missouri was relocated and rehabilitated over 20 years agoCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Columbia Missourian
MU men's basketball enters AP Top 25 following impressive December
For the first time in Dennis Gates’ time as head coach, Missouri men’s basketball entered the AP Top 25, coming in at No. 20 on Monday. Only six voters did not put the Tigers in the Top 25. Stefan Krajisnik of The Clarion-Ledger in Jackson, Mississippi, ranked Missouri the highest of any voter, placing the Tigers at No. 10 on his ballot.
Columbia Missourian
Elam takes individual title as MU wrestling finishes third at Southern Scuffle
Missouri wrestler Zach Elam won the 285-pound title at the Southern Scuffle, three of his teammates fell in the finals and MU wrestling dropped out of the lead to third place in the team event Monday in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Elam defeated Binghamton’s Cory Day by 5-0 decision in the final....
Columbia Missourian
Frank's 23 points, Gilbert's dominant third quarter propel Missouri to win over Auburn
Missouri women's basketball defeated Auburn 62-56 in their Southeastern Conference road opener Sunday in Auburn, Alabama. A 23-point performance from Hayley Frank led the way, while Katlyn Gilbert added on 14 points of her own. Missouri led for 26 minutes of the game, but Auburn hung around thanks to 20 points from Aicha Coulibaly and 16 forced turnovers.
Columbia Missourian
Five MU wrestlers advance to semifinals at Southern Scuffle
Five Missouri wrestlers advanced to the semifinals of the Southern Scuffle on Sunday in Chattanooga, Tennessee, as the Tigers sit in first place heading into the second day of the event. Noah Surtin (125 pounds), Allan Hart (141), Jarrett Jacques (157), Peyton Mocco (174) and Zach Elam (285) each reached...
Columbia Missourian
Robinson's return should bolster MU defense in 2023
Missouri’s 2023 defense is going to look a lot like the Tigers’ 2022 defense. On Sunday, defensive tackle and team captain Darius Robinson became the latest upperclassman from MU’s vastly improved defense to announce plans he’ll return next season. “Thank you God for allowing me to...
Columbia Missourian
Columbia rooftop bar closing after four years of service
Pressed – a rooftop bar in downtown Columbia – was open to the public one final time for New Year's Eve. The bar announced Dec. 16 on its Instagram that it would be closing to the public at the end of the year.
Columbia Missourian
Midterm vote shows Boone County to be persistent blue bubble
The latest statewide election shows that Boone County’s blue island status is seemingly unwavering in an increasingly Republican state. Boone County voted an almost straight Democratic ticket in this year’s midterm election, sparing only Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch, R-Hallsville, who is entering her final term representing District 44. Boone County Treasurer Dustin Stanton is a Republican incumbent who was unseated.
Columbia Missourian
Fire causes estimated $250,000 in damage to Golden Corral
A structure fire late Saturday has temporarily closed The Golden Corral at 3421 Clark Lane. No one was inside the restaurant at the time, and no injuries were reported, according to a news release from the Columbia Fire Department.
Columbia Missourian
New year reflections on life and challenges in the garden
A song written by legendary musician Joni Mitchell in 1966, “The Circle Game,” is a bittersweet anthem about growing up. It also can serve as the title and theme of every avid gardener’s annual dirt-under-the-fingernails efforts. At the dawning of a new year, the first line of the song’s chorus, “And the seasons they go round and round …” speaks to reflections on the past year’s growing — or groaning — experiences and the fact that come spring, gardeners start over. Everything is once again possibility.
Columbia Missourian
Local officials optimistic about moving forward after redistricting
Following the midterm elections, Columbia has to introduce itself to two new U.S. representatives, neither of whom live here and both of whom are Republican. Terry Smith, a political science professor at Columbia College, thinks that could be a problem. Local officials seeking help from Washington will have to work with two congressional representatives instead of one. And there are ideological differences between those representing Columbia in Congress and local officials.
Columbia Missourian
Death notices for Jan. 2, 2023
Mary Lou Ballenger, 84, of Columbia died Dec. 31, 2022. A visitation will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. Jan. 4, 2023 at Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. and the burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Dwight Baldwin, 79, of Columbia died Dec....
Columbia Missourian
Local club to start feeding stressed health workers as hospital rooms fill up again
Eric Lorenz, a representative for the Columbia Rotary South Club, has re-started an initiative to feed overworked health care staff in Missouri. The program titled Meals for Healthcare Heroes began in 2020 during the early months of the pandemic. The new GoFundMe campaign was launched over the weekend with a goal of $5,000.
Columbia Missourian
COVID-19 booster and flu vaccine clinic to be held Jan. 7
The Health Department will host a COVID-19 booster and flu vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 7 at Public Health & Human Services, 1005 W. Worley St. The clinic is open to the public and attendees are not required to schedule an appointment before the event, according to a news release from the health department.
