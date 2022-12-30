ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Columbia Missourian

MU men's basketball enters AP Top 25 following impressive December

For the first time in Dennis Gates’ time as head coach, Missouri men’s basketball entered the AP Top 25, coming in at No. 20 on Monday. Only six voters did not put the Tigers in the Top 25. Stefan Krajisnik of The Clarion-Ledger in Jackson, Mississippi, ranked Missouri the highest of any voter, placing the Tigers at No. 10 on his ballot.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Frank's 23 points, Gilbert's dominant third quarter propel Missouri to win over Auburn

Missouri women's basketball defeated Auburn 62-56 in their Southeastern Conference road opener Sunday in Auburn, Alabama. A 23-point performance from Hayley Frank led the way, while Katlyn Gilbert added on 14 points of her own. Missouri led for 26 minutes of the game, but Auburn hung around thanks to 20 points from Aicha Coulibaly and 16 forced turnovers.
AUBURN, AL
Columbia Missourian

Five MU wrestlers advance to semifinals at Southern Scuffle

Five Missouri wrestlers advanced to the semifinals of the Southern Scuffle on Sunday in Chattanooga, Tennessee, as the Tigers sit in first place heading into the second day of the event. Noah Surtin (125 pounds), Allan Hart (141), Jarrett Jacques (157), Peyton Mocco (174) and Zach Elam (285) each reached...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Robinson's return should bolster MU defense in 2023

Missouri’s 2023 defense is going to look a lot like the Tigers’ 2022 defense. On Sunday, defensive tackle and team captain Darius Robinson became the latest upperclassman from MU’s vastly improved defense to announce plans he’ll return next season. “Thank you God for allowing me to...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Midterm vote shows Boone County to be persistent blue bubble

The latest statewide election shows that Boone County’s blue island status is seemingly unwavering in an increasingly Republican state. Boone County voted an almost straight Democratic ticket in this year’s midterm election, sparing only Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch, R-Hallsville, who is entering her final term representing District 44. Boone County Treasurer Dustin Stanton is a Republican incumbent who was unseated.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

New year reflections on life and challenges in the garden

A song written by legendary musician Joni Mitchell in 1966, “The Circle Game,” is a bittersweet anthem about growing up. It also can serve as the title and theme of every avid gardener’s annual dirt-under-the-fingernails efforts. At the dawning of a new year, the first line of the song’s chorus, “And the seasons they go round and round …” speaks to reflections on the past year’s growing — or groaning — experiences and the fact that come spring, gardeners start over. Everything is once again possibility.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Local officials optimistic about moving forward after redistricting

Following the midterm elections, Columbia has to introduce itself to two new U.S. representatives, neither of whom live here and both of whom are Republican. Terry Smith, a political science professor at Columbia College, thinks that could be a problem. Local officials seeking help from Washington will have to work with two congressional representatives instead of one. And there are ideological differences between those representing Columbia in Congress and local officials.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Death notices for Jan. 2, 2023

Mary Lou Ballenger, 84, of Columbia died Dec. 31, 2022. A visitation will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. Jan. 4, 2023 at Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. and the burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Dwight Baldwin, 79, of Columbia died Dec....
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

COVID-19 booster and flu vaccine clinic to be held Jan. 7

The Health Department will host a COVID-19 booster and flu vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 7 at Public Health & Human Services, 1005 W. Worley St. The clinic is open to the public and attendees are not required to schedule an appointment before the event, according to a news release from the health department.

Comments / 0

Community Policy