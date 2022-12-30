ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Fans React To Legendary Photo With Pele, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Muhammad Ali, And Other Iconic Athletes

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
 4 days ago

NBA fans are stunned to see a picture with sporting royalty as the greatest athletes of all time, across sports, posed together at MSG in 1999.

The history of professional sports doesn't date back centuries ago, as most organized leagues were formed in the 1900s. As a result, when it comes to icons of the game, the list is ever-expanding. In the last 30 years, we have seen many athletes emerge and become memorable in ways that we wouldn't have imagined. Every player that became legendary in the 1900s has a rival in the modern era trying to catch their greatness.

After the heartbreaking news of Brazilian footballer Pele, passing away, fans have been putting out tributes. A Twitter account called Hoops Nostalgia found an incredible picture that shows some of the greatest athletes ever all posing for a picture together. It was taken in 1999 at Madison Square Garden.

Fans couldn't believe that a picture where Pele, Michael Jordan , Muhammad Ali, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar , and more were rubbing shoulders is real. However, it is something that'll make every sports fan smile.

This picture would have been lost to the archives if Hoops Nostalgia didn't share it with the world. Seeing all the greatness in one photo really boosts gratitude toward these legends of their sports that paved the way for what we watch, enjoy, and love today.

What Would Be A New Age Version Of This Photo?

If this picture was to be recreated with modern athletes, the selection might be just as iconic if we look back on it in 25 years. LeBron James and Stephen Curry would easily be the representatives from the NBA world, while soccer would have Lionel Messi , Kylian Mbappe, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Boxing would have Tyson Fury and Floyd Mayweather Jr., while some UFC stars could also make it here like Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, or even Amanda Nunes for her impact on women's MMA. Every generation breeds icons and this picture is a great reminder to appreciate the ones that have helped sports become what they are today.

