Iberia Parish, LA

Iberia Parish under state of local emergency

By Erin Griffin
KATC News
 4 days ago
R & M Boiling Point Restaurant was given a short notice before their water was shut off.

Donovan Romero, Owner of R & M Boiling Point Restaurant said, "We buy everything live we lost crawfish crab the same thing we buy them everyday you buy them and they shut you down at 5p.m you loose some product."

Romero says he did the best he could with what he had he put buckets of water out for customers to be able to wash their hands.

Romero also says everybody had to get out and they had to manually flush the toilets and haul water from their homes.

"Well just aggravated with the whole system everybody's at each other because we cant open workers get paid day to day they cant work so they short on money so everybody's at each other aggravated with each other it's nobody's fault but the water company if you cant open you cant open," Romero added.

The water shut off affected residents as well, who were prepared to celebrate Christmas with their family when unexpectedly their water was shut off.

Angel Estis who is a local resident said, "I would rinse off the dishes the best I could with the trickling of the water but the dishes that we use to eat and I did have to wait until the day after to start running the loads because you know I respected that the pressure was low and I wasn't able to run the dishwasher as it was but it was."

According to officials, Iberia Parish is under a state of local emergency and immediate emergency action is necessary to contract with an independent contractor to immediately begin repairs and improvements to the district water system.

KATC News

