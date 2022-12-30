Read full article on original website
Related
This Might be Maine’s Deadliest Year for Highway Fatalities
We are all aware of the dangers of driving. It’s said that getting into your car is one of the most dangerous things you can do because of the high risk of death or injury on the road. Accidents can happen for various reasons whether it’s your fault or not, for instance, my family member endured a traumatic brain injury from falling asleep while driving.
ALERT: Don’t Fall for the Maine Facebook Puppy Sale Scam
It seems like every single week we have to report another scam in the state of Maine. People just can't leave well enough alone and not try to take money from innocent, unsuspecting people. Sometimes it involves people impersonating police officers, other times they're phone scams faking public utility calls...
WMTW
Rain on the way, with minor icing concerns
High pressure will move offshore tonight ahead of a warm front that will be moving northward toward Maine. Colder air on Tuesday may allow for some light icing across far interior Maine. The warm front will lift north by Wednesday, but not make it all the way to the northern border, so it'll be milder midweek, but not record-breaking.
All aboard! Mainers reflect on 21 years of Downeaster service
PORTLAND, Maine — Amtrak's Downeaster is now 21 years old and has carried more than 8.4 million riders since its inception. In 2022, the train carried 467,000 passengers, a 35 percent increase from the previous year. “Despite significant challenges during the pandemic, Amtrak Downeaster ridership has rebounded to 93%...
wabi.tv
New trail, snowshoe lodge opens in Maine’s Katahdin Region
PATTEN, Maine (WABI) - The new year is bringing a fresh start, not just for Mainers but for our land as well. As of last Friday, there’s a new trail officially open to visitors in the northern portion of our state. Seboeis Riverside Trail is located 15 miles northwest...
The Maine County With the Most Crimes Committed in 2021 Might Surprise You
There’s no surprise that Maine is one of the safest states in the country. We are blessed to live somewhere with minimal crime and to live in areas where there’s no need for any heightened fear. Of course, as with anywhere, crime does occur throughout our state and...
Here Are 25 of The Best Places in Maine for Chicken Tenders
Who doesn't like chicken tenders? Well, I suppose if you are a vegan, you may not, but I am speaking to my die-hard-meat-eating-chicky-tender fans!. Try saying that three times in a row. There's nothing tastier then taking a big bite out of a crispy nugget, dipped in whatever sauce you can dream of.
These 15 Maine Restaurant Meals Need To Be On Your Bucket List
Food is comfort and when you visit your favorite restaurant and eat your favorite dish, you feel at home. Maine offers an endless amount of restaurants, local, and nationally known. We have so many talented chefs and creators within the food community. I recently uncovered a new restaurant that makes...
Been Enjoying The Warm Weather? Worry Not, Thursday Looks to be Nasty in Maine!
How spoiled have we been the last week or so, amiright? Especially since lots of us have been on vacation between Christmas and the New Year holiday. Let me put it this way- During the last winter storm we had my mailbox post got snapped in half and I was convinced I wouldn't be able to put a new one until spring because of the frozen ground. However, the weather got so sunny and warm over the weekend that I was actually able to go out and put a new one in. Of course my driveway turned to mush, too, and that kind of sucked. But beggars and choosers.
star977.com
Local News 01/02/23
(Maine) Homicides were up in Maine in 2022. The Bangor Daily News reports 32 people were killed at the hands of others – the highest number in nearly 15 years, and eclipses the 2021 total, when 19 people were murdered. (Maine) Maine saw 32 homicide deaths in 2022, the...
From the Northern Border to the Southern Coast, These Are Maine’s 10 Busiest Airports
Air travel can be rough. The long security lines, crowded food courts, non-existent parking, never-ending terminals, and general public can drive any sane person mad. However, we Mainers are relatively lucky. Our two commercial airports are a godsend. Easy in, easy out. It's a completely different flying experience, and small-market flying at its finest.
10 Maine Towns Out-of-Staters Can’t Pronounce Correctly
Every year Maine sees a flood of tourists into the state who come here to visit all that Maine has to offer and to spend money. Tourism is one of Maine's largest industries. It's always fun to hear wandering tourists ask about how to get to a certain town in Maine and totally screw up the pronunciation of that town. It's understandable for those towns that were derived from Native American languages and those named by French Explorers, but some just seem too obvious for those of us that live here.
New Year – New Laws in Maine That May Affect You
For those working at minimum wage, Maine is one of 27 states that has increased the hourly minimum wage for 2023. As of Sunday, the hourly minimum wage is now $13.80, up from $12.75. The new tip wage for service employees is half, now at $6.90 per hour for those who receive tips. The employer must be able to show that the employee receives at least the minimum wage of $13.80 per hour when the direct wage and tips are combined at the end of the week.
A wrap-up of our Data Monitor feature: The numbers tell the story
Since launching the Data Monitor vertical in May, The Maine Monitor newsroom has produced 16 stories providing snapshots of the data figures that shape Maine — from the money flowing across the state to how Mainers live. We looked at how median household income jumped in many Maine communities...
6 Churches for Sale in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts You’ll Want as Your New Heavenly Home
If you're looking for a home that's rich in history, let's plenty of light in, has incredibly high ceilings, and is just a unique piece of property, then maybe you might want to consider a church. A church? Yup, there are churches out there in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts...
Here Are 21 Totally Not Real Towns in Maine that People Think Are Totally Real
Maine has "towns" that don't even have names. But if you head north on Interstate 95, you will eventually see a sign for T2-R8. As in a town line of sorts. I know there are lots of folks who drive through it all the time. I'm assuming it's based on where it falls on a map, or some kind of grid. Never mind all the unorganized territories people also live in.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Mass. shows interest in financing Maine wind project
A 1,000 MEGAWATT onshore wind project planned for northern Maine and an associated transmission build-out “would provide benefits to Massachusetts and the region,” the Mass. Department of Energy Resources said as it determined that it makes sense to have Bay State ratepayers cover 40 percent of the project costs as part of a multi-state clean energy effort.
Mainers hit the trails to celebrate First Day Hikes on New Year's Day
BROOKSVILLE, Maine — Every year on New Year's Day, people across the country participate on First Day Hikes, a nationwide initiative to encourage others to get outdoors to ring in the new year. At Holbrook Island Sanctuary State Park, about a few dozen people gathered to hike the mile...
WGME
Very nice Monday, more of a wintry feel in Maine late week
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Mild temperatures continue for the first half of the first week of 2023. Monday will be the nicest day, the rest of the week looks unsettled with the potential of some winter weather late this week as cold temperatures return. Monday won’t be quite as mild as New...
mainepublic.org
Plastic pollution and the harms it causes, and what to know about recycling plastic
This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date Nov 29, 2022); no calls will be taken. Plastic pollution is all around us in Maine—in the oceans, forests, backyards, open spaces and towns. We’ll discuss the kinds of plastics that are most problematic, what impacts these have on the environment, the role of recycling—and what people can do to help reduce the harms that plastics cause.
