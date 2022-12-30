ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

This Might be Maine’s Deadliest Year for Highway Fatalities

We are all aware of the dangers of driving. It’s said that getting into your car is one of the most dangerous things you can do because of the high risk of death or injury on the road. Accidents can happen for various reasons whether it’s your fault or not, for instance, my family member endured a traumatic brain injury from falling asleep while driving.
ALERT: Don’t Fall for the Maine Facebook Puppy Sale Scam

It seems like every single week we have to report another scam in the state of Maine. People just can't leave well enough alone and not try to take money from innocent, unsuspecting people. Sometimes it involves people impersonating police officers, other times they're phone scams faking public utility calls...
Rain on the way, with minor icing concerns

High pressure will move offshore tonight ahead of a warm front that will be moving northward toward Maine. Colder air on Tuesday may allow for some light icing across far interior Maine. The warm front will lift north by Wednesday, but not make it all the way to the northern border, so it'll be milder midweek, but not record-breaking.
New trail, snowshoe lodge opens in Maine’s Katahdin Region

PATTEN, Maine (WABI) - The new year is bringing a fresh start, not just for Mainers but for our land as well. As of last Friday, there’s a new trail officially open to visitors in the northern portion of our state. Seboeis Riverside Trail is located 15 miles northwest...
Been Enjoying The Warm Weather? Worry Not, Thursday Looks to be Nasty in Maine!

How spoiled have we been the last week or so, amiright? Especially since lots of us have been on vacation between Christmas and the New Year holiday. Let me put it this way- During the last winter storm we had my mailbox post got snapped in half and I was convinced I wouldn't be able to put a new one until spring because of the frozen ground. However, the weather got so sunny and warm over the weekend that I was actually able to go out and put a new one in. Of course my driveway turned to mush, too, and that kind of sucked. But beggars and choosers.
Local News 01/02/23

(Maine) Homicides were up in Maine in 2022. The Bangor Daily News reports 32 people were killed at the hands of others – the highest number in nearly 15 years, and eclipses the 2021 total, when 19 people were murdered. (Maine) Maine saw 32 homicide deaths in 2022, the...
From the Northern Border to the Southern Coast, These Are Maine’s 10 Busiest Airports

Air travel can be rough. The long security lines, crowded food courts, non-existent parking, never-ending terminals, and general public can drive any sane person mad. However, we Mainers are relatively lucky. Our two commercial airports are a godsend. Easy in, easy out. It's a completely different flying experience, and small-market flying at its finest.
10 Maine Towns Out-of-Staters Can’t Pronounce Correctly

Every year Maine sees a flood of tourists into the state who come here to visit all that Maine has to offer and to spend money. Tourism is one of Maine's largest industries. It's always fun to hear wandering tourists ask about how to get to a certain town in Maine and totally screw up the pronunciation of that town. It's understandable for those towns that were derived from Native American languages and those named by French Explorers, but some just seem too obvious for those of us that live here.
New Year – New Laws in Maine That May Affect You

For those working at minimum wage, Maine is one of 27 states that has increased the hourly minimum wage for 2023. As of Sunday, the hourly minimum wage is now $13.80, up from $12.75. The new tip wage for service employees is half, now at $6.90 per hour for those who receive tips. The employer must be able to show that the employee receives at least the minimum wage of $13.80 per hour when the direct wage and tips are combined at the end of the week.
Mass. shows interest in financing Maine wind project

A 1,000 MEGAWATT onshore wind project planned for northern Maine and an associated transmission build-out “would provide benefits to Massachusetts and the region,” the Mass. Department of Energy Resources said as it determined that it makes sense to have Bay State ratepayers cover 40 percent of the project costs as part of a multi-state clean energy effort.
Very nice Monday, more of a wintry feel in Maine late week

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Mild temperatures continue for the first half of the first week of 2023. Monday will be the nicest day, the rest of the week looks unsettled with the potential of some winter weather late this week as cold temperatures return. Monday won’t be quite as mild as New...
Plastic pollution and the harms it causes, and what to know about recycling plastic

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date Nov 29, 2022); no calls will be taken. Plastic pollution is all around us in Maine—in the oceans, forests, backyards, open spaces and towns. We’ll discuss the kinds of plastics that are most problematic, what impacts these have on the environment, the role of recycling—and what people can do to help reduce the harms that plastics cause.
