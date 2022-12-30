ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
The Nebraska City News Press

Governor’s Mansion might have a governor in it after all

Nebraska’s next governor, Jim Pillen of Columbus, plans to use the people’s mansion more than he has said. In an interview last week, Pillen clarified his previous comments about his living arrangements, saying he plans to spend much of the work week at the mansion when the Legislature is in session. He said he will spend weekends at home but will be in Lincoln overnight regularly.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Buffalo County official advocates for keeping inheritance tax

KEARNEY – The Nebraska Legislature is likely going to repeal the inheritance tax this year. NACO Executive Director Jon Cannon told Buffalo County Commissioners on Dec. 13 that there is a “movement to get rid of it entirely.”. “On that issue, we stand alone as county officials,” said...
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Rural hospitals in Nebraska facing financial crisis

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska has 92 hospitals and nearly two-thirds of them are what’s known as “critical access.”. They are rural, far from other medical facilities, and are struggling. “When I talk with hospital CEOs who have been in the profession for 30-40 years, they say this...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Nebraska hospitals battling with inflation ask for state support

OMAHA, Neb. — Inflation is burning hospitals' bottom lines in rural and urban parts of the state — forcing some to slash services. Nebraska Hospital Association President Jeremy Nordquist is calling on state senators to increase Medicaid provider reimbursement rates for all hospitals. State facilities receive most of their revenue from government payers like Medicare and Medicaid, according to the NHA.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

2022: Deadliest year on Nebraska roads since 2007

OMAHA, Neb. — Not since 2007 have this many people died on Nebraska's interstates, highways and local roads. According to data from the Nebraska State Patrol, as of Dec. 30, 2022, 254 people have died in the state. The Nebraska State Patrol told KETV there's a big reason that...
OMAHA, NE
etxview.com

Legislature returns with contentious issues looming

The 2023 Legislature will convene Wednesday with an array of hot topics waiting in the wings. Contentious issues ranging from allocation of state school aid to implementation of a constitutional amendment requiring voter photo identification are on the likely agenda along with new restrictions on abortion rights and unrestricted recognition of gun rights.
NEBRASKA STATE
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Report shows Nebraska’s Perkins Canal feasible for $500+ million

Nebraska has released its report on the feasibility of the Perkins County Canal project and, as anticipated, the report appears to justify the project. The proposed canal is allowed under the terms of the South Platte River Compact of 1923, and can divert up to 500 cubic feet per second out of the river from a point near Ovid during the winter months. But without the canal, Nebraska can’t exercise that water right. Work on the canal was begun in the 1890s but was abandoned because of cost.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

More roads closing in central, northern and western Nebraska

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. – Travel on Nebraska highways is becoming more and more impossible as the day rolls on. A stretch of over 100 miles between Gordon and Wood Lake has been shut down on Highway 20. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says drifting snow has made the highway impassable.
NEBRASKA STATE
kfornow.com

Minimum wage increase officially goes into effect

LINCOLN, Neb. (Jan. 1, 2023 – KFOR) – Nebraska’s minimum wage officially increased to $10.50 an hour on Sunday, up $1.50 from the previous $9.00 mark. The increase comes after Nebraska voters passed Ballot Initiative 433 in November, which raised the minimum wage to $10.50 an hour beginning in 2023, and will continue to gradually raise minimum wage by another $1.50 per year until it reaches $15.00 an hour in 2026.
NEBRASKA STATE
kfornow.com

Nebraska Ranks #8 on List of Most Moved From States in 2022

People moving out of NE (United Van Lines) (KFOR NEWS January 3, 2023) Nebraska has ranked #8 on the list of Most Moved from States in 2022 according to the 2022 National Movers Study by United Van Lines, the nation’s largest household goods mover. In 2022, more residents moved out of Nebraska than into the state, with 56% of moves being outbound.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska’s top five political stories in a tumultuous 2022

LINCOLN — Having a congressman convicted of federal crimes is enough to make any political year in Nebraska wild.  But the state met that mark in March, and the year was just getting started.  Here is the Nebraska Examiner’s take on the state’s top five political stories of 2022: A federal jury in California found […] The post Nebraska’s top five political stories in a tumultuous 2022 appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Kearney Hub

Ex-speakers Hadley, Adams warn about weakening Unicameral

LINCOLN — Two former Speakers of the Nebraska Legislature — Galen Hadley of Kearney and Greg Adams of York — are sounding the alarm that the nonpartisan tradition of the nation’s only one-house Legislature is being threatened. According to news reports, when the Legislature convenes next week, there will be an effort to end secret ballot voting for leadership positions.
NEBRASKA STATE
kmaland.com

Legislation Could Streamline Rules for NE Food-Truck Entrepreneurs

(Lincoln) -- With the booming popularity of food trucks, the people who own and operate them need a standard set of operating rules. That's the point of some legislation soon to be introduced in Nebraska. The Center for Rural Affairs has found a "mishmash" of regulations for food trucks in Nebraska cities, counties and Department of Agriculture inspection areas.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

'Potential for a lawsuit': State leaders clash over $567M canal project

PERKINS COUNTY, Neb. — The fight for water between Nebraska and Colorado is also dividing state leaders. The Perkins County Canal Project would divert water from the South Platte River into Nebraska as Colorado continues to grow and desire more water. Engineers published their evaluation of the project. "Colorado...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy