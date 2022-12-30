Read full article on original website
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln man sues Nebraska officials, all of the state's county election commissioners alleging fraud
Attorneys for all 93 county election commissioners in Nebraska and high-ranking state officials have asked a district judge to toss a Lincoln man's lawsuit against them as frivolous. Rick Hill's suit — against Gov. Pete Ricketts, Secretary of State Bob Evnen, Attorney General Doug Peterson, Speaker of the Legislature Mike...
The Nebraska City News Press
Governor’s Mansion might have a governor in it after all
Nebraska’s next governor, Jim Pillen of Columbus, plans to use the people’s mansion more than he has said. In an interview last week, Pillen clarified his previous comments about his living arrangements, saying he plans to spend much of the work week at the mansion when the Legislature is in session. He said he will spend weekends at home but will be in Lincoln overnight regularly.
klkntv.com
Jim Pillen names interim director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Gov.-elect Jim Pillen selected the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s interim director on Monday. Moe Jamshidi will become the interim director on Thursday. He is currently serving as the department’s director for operations. Pillen said a permanent director will be chosen at a later...
Kearney Hub
Buffalo County official advocates for keeping inheritance tax
KEARNEY – The Nebraska Legislature is likely going to repeal the inheritance tax this year. NACO Executive Director Jon Cannon told Buffalo County Commissioners on Dec. 13 that there is a “movement to get rid of it entirely.”. “On that issue, we stand alone as county officials,” said...
WOWT
Rural hospitals in Nebraska facing financial crisis
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska has 92 hospitals and nearly two-thirds of them are what’s known as “critical access.”. They are rural, far from other medical facilities, and are struggling. “When I talk with hospital CEOs who have been in the profession for 30-40 years, they say this...
KETV.com
Nebraska hospitals battling with inflation ask for state support
OMAHA, Neb. — Inflation is burning hospitals' bottom lines in rural and urban parts of the state — forcing some to slash services. Nebraska Hospital Association President Jeremy Nordquist is calling on state senators to increase Medicaid provider reimbursement rates for all hospitals. State facilities receive most of their revenue from government payers like Medicare and Medicaid, according to the NHA.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska lawmakers see chance to revive failed efforts at reforming criminal justice, prisons
A year after a data-driven effort to relieve Nebraska’s prison overcrowding crashed and burned, some lawmakers are hopeful of resurrecting criminal justice reform in the 2023 Nebraska Legislature. Sen. Justin Wayne, an Omaha attorney who appears in line to become the new chairman of the committee that deals with...
fox42kptm.com
The new year puts into effect Initiative 433, Nebraska's minimum wage increase
AXTELL, Neb. — The first day of the year brought with it the Nebraska’s minimum wage increase, the first step under Initiative 433, passed by voters in November. In the general elections on November 2022, 59% of Nebraska voters approved Initiative 433, which will gradually raise the state minimum wage to $15 by 2026.
KETV.com
2022: Deadliest year on Nebraska roads since 2007
OMAHA, Neb. — Not since 2007 have this many people died on Nebraska's interstates, highways and local roads. According to data from the Nebraska State Patrol, as of Dec. 30, 2022, 254 people have died in the state. The Nebraska State Patrol told KETV there's a big reason that...
etxview.com
Legislature returns with contentious issues looming
The 2023 Legislature will convene Wednesday with an array of hot topics waiting in the wings. Contentious issues ranging from allocation of state school aid to implementation of a constitutional amendment requiring voter photo identification are on the likely agenda along with new restrictions on abortion rights and unrestricted recognition of gun rights.
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Report shows Nebraska’s Perkins Canal feasible for $500+ million
Nebraska has released its report on the feasibility of the Perkins County Canal project and, as anticipated, the report appears to justify the project. The proposed canal is allowed under the terms of the South Platte River Compact of 1923, and can divert up to 500 cubic feet per second out of the river from a point near Ovid during the winter months. But without the canal, Nebraska can’t exercise that water right. Work on the canal was begun in the 1890s but was abandoned because of cost.
klkntv.com
More kids getting sick eating marijuana edibles as Nebraska debates legalization
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — New research shows there has been a massive spike in the number of kids who’ve gotten sick by eating marijuana edibles. The national data comes as Nebraska’s next legislative session begins this Wednesday in Lincoln, and the debate over legalizing medical cannabis is expected to be renewed.
News Channel Nebraska
More roads closing in central, northern and western Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. – Travel on Nebraska highways is becoming more and more impossible as the day rolls on. A stretch of over 100 miles between Gordon and Wood Lake has been shut down on Highway 20. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says drifting snow has made the highway impassable.
kfornow.com
Minimum wage increase officially goes into effect
LINCOLN, Neb. (Jan. 1, 2023 – KFOR) – Nebraska’s minimum wage officially increased to $10.50 an hour on Sunday, up $1.50 from the previous $9.00 mark. The increase comes after Nebraska voters passed Ballot Initiative 433 in November, which raised the minimum wage to $10.50 an hour beginning in 2023, and will continue to gradually raise minimum wage by another $1.50 per year until it reaches $15.00 an hour in 2026.
kfornow.com
Nebraska Ranks #8 on List of Most Moved From States in 2022
People moving out of NE (United Van Lines) (KFOR NEWS January 3, 2023) Nebraska has ranked #8 on the list of Most Moved from States in 2022 according to the 2022 National Movers Study by United Van Lines, the nation’s largest household goods mover. In 2022, more residents moved out of Nebraska than into the state, with 56% of moves being outbound.
Nebraska’s top five political stories in a tumultuous 2022
LINCOLN — Having a congressman convicted of federal crimes is enough to make any political year in Nebraska wild. But the state met that mark in March, and the year was just getting started. Here is the Nebraska Examiner’s take on the state’s top five political stories of 2022: A federal jury in California found […] The post Nebraska’s top five political stories in a tumultuous 2022 appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Kearney Hub
Ex-speakers Hadley, Adams warn about weakening Unicameral
LINCOLN — Two former Speakers of the Nebraska Legislature — Galen Hadley of Kearney and Greg Adams of York — are sounding the alarm that the nonpartisan tradition of the nation’s only one-house Legislature is being threatened. According to news reports, when the Legislature convenes next week, there will be an effort to end secret ballot voting for leadership positions.
kmaland.com
Legislation Could Streamline Rules for NE Food-Truck Entrepreneurs
(Lincoln) -- With the booming popularity of food trucks, the people who own and operate them need a standard set of operating rules. That's the point of some legislation soon to be introduced in Nebraska. The Center for Rural Affairs has found a "mishmash" of regulations for food trucks in Nebraska cities, counties and Department of Agriculture inspection areas.
KETV.com
'Potential for a lawsuit': State leaders clash over $567M canal project
PERKINS COUNTY, Neb. — The fight for water between Nebraska and Colorado is also dividing state leaders. The Perkins County Canal Project would divert water from the South Platte River into Nebraska as Colorado continues to grow and desire more water. Engineers published their evaluation of the project. "Colorado...
State banking officials seek to freeze accounts of financial adviser
State banking officials and the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office moved Thursday to freeze the accounts of a financial adviser allegedly involved in one of the state’s largest cases of bank fraud.
