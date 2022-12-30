FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police found a 9-year-old boy who was listed as missing and endangered after his mother took him without permission. Investigators were concerned for Leviante Davis Jr.'s well-being and believed his mother may be taking him to the Chicago area. However, police say he was found safe Tuesday afternoon and his mother was taken into custody.

