Read full article on original website
Related
Flint Major Case Unit investigating city’s first homicide of 2023
FLINT, MI – One person is dead and another in custody following a Monday shooting on the city’s west side that marks Flint’s first homicide of the new year. Detectives with the Flint Major Case Unit, comprised of Michigan State Police and Flint Police Department investigators, were called out around 3:55 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, to the 3900 block of Blackington Avenue following a report of a shooting.
abc12.com
Flint boy taken by mother found safe as she was arrested
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police found a 9-year-old boy who was listed as missing and endangered after his mother took him without permission. Investigators were concerned for Leviante Davis Jr.'s well-being and believed his mother may be taking him to the Chicago area. However, police say he was found safe Tuesday afternoon and his mother was taken into custody.
abc12.com
Flint man dies after shooting; suspect arrested after short chase
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 31-year-old man died and 30-year-old was arrested after a shooting in Flint on Monday afternoon. Michigan State Police say the shooting was reported around 3:55 p.m. in the 3900 block of Blackington Avenue. Police found the victim, who was not identified, suffering from gunshot wounds...
Mother to file lawsuit after son dies 1 day after arrest
Christopher Fisher, 29, was taken into custody on December 13 for an outstanding warrant.
Fatal shooting victim ‘Kaz’ remembered for being ‘one of a kind’
And the community is remembering Terrell, or better known as 'Kaz,' as a music producer who would 'unite artists' and 'one of a kind.'
WNEM
Police: Victim identified in first murder of the year
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Detectives with the Saginaw Police Department are looking for a suspect in a shooting that resulted in one teen’s death. Officers said the shooting happened in the Marathon gas station parking on East Holland Avenue after getting reports of shots fired. Shortly after, a car...
WNEM
Birch Run police officer suddenly dies
BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WNEM) - Officer Larry Verga of the Birch Run Police Department died on Sunday. Officers said that on Sunday, Jan. 1, Verga died suddenly at his residence. Verga had worked as a member of the Birch Run Police Department since February 2018, police said. Verga had retired...
WNEM
Flint gun store owner accused of illegally manufacturing firearms
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint gun store owner is accused of illegally manufacturing firearms. Hamed Awad, owner of Adam’s Gun Shop in Flint, is believed to have manufactured firearms without a license between February 2020 and July 27, 2020, according to court documents. Awad had a license to...
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Truck driver charged in deaths of Livingston County woman, her daughters, son-in-law and unborn grandchild
A Florida man has been charged with five counts of vehicular homicide following a crash that killed a Livingston County woman and several other members of her family. 29-year-old Dayren Rocubert was driving the tractor trailer that cross over the median on I-75 in Shelby County, north of Dayton, on Christmas Eve. The truck struck two vehicles with family members traveling together for the holidays.
State police investigate after officer fatally shoots person at mobile home park
CLINTON COUNTY -- A Bath Township police officer shot and killed a person at a mobile home park on Monday, Jan. 2, according to Michigan State Police officials. The shooting occurred around 2 p.m. at the Dutch Hills Trailer Park, located at 16400 Upton Rd, Bath Township, in Clinton County, according to police.
Sheriff: Alcohol ‘appears’ to be factor in deadly crash
The woman died from her injuries at the crash site.
Trial to begin soon for man accused of hunting trespasser, burning body
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – More than two years later, a man accused of hunting down, killing and burning a man who allegedly broke into his marijuana grow operation will face trial. The jury trial for Kent Charles Hyne is scheduled to begin Jan 9 before Washtenaw County Trial Judge...
Whitmer Grants Clemency to Genesee County Man That Scared Woman to Death in 1984
A Genesee County man was granted clemency after serving 38 years behind bars for felony murder. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer granted John E. Aslin clemency a few days before Christmas. Aslin was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of Parole on December 27, 1984. According to MLive, Aslin was...
UPDATE: Multiple people detained after suspect fires shots at undercover cop; investigation continues in southwest Detroit
Detroit police have shut down at least five blocks of Martin Luther King Blvd in southwest Detroit and detained several suspects in connection with an early morning shooting in which an alleged car thief fired on a Dearborn officer.
BREAKING: Police situation unfolding in southwest Detroit after a suspect fired shots at a Dearborn officer
Police have shut down at least five blocks on Martin Luther King Blvd in southwest Detroit to search for a suspect who allegedly shot at a Dearborn officer in the area.
WNEM
7-Eleven in Essexville robbed
ESSEXVILLE, Mich. (WNEM) - A 7-Eleven in Essexville was robbed early Friday morning before the suspect took off in a car. Paul Koperna, the salesclerk at the 7-Eleven, said he is shaken up, but grateful to be alive. “I was a little scared, but mostly the whole thing I kept...
1 killed, 1 injured in Lansing Township shooting
Officials with Lansing twp. reported that the shootings "do not appear to be random nor is it believed that there is an on-going threat to the general public."
UpNorthLive.com
8 arrested, 5 facing charges after narcotics bust in Warren, video captured of fleeing car
WARREN, Mich. - Eight Warren residents were arrested and five are facing felony charges after the Warren Police Department’s Special Investigation Narcotics Unit (SID) executed a search warrant and found methamphetamine, fentanyl, and crack cocaine in two homes in the city. On Dec. 29, Warren officials followed up on...
WWMT
10 YEARS LATER: Police still looking for killer of Flint area man
FLINT, Mich. - Police are still looking for info ten years after a man was fatally shot in a car in Flint. 27-year-old Gerrell Tyler was found shot to death on December 30th, 2012. His body was found inside Mercedes near the intersection of Millbourne and Myrtle Avenues. During Gerrell's...
abc12.com
Flint mayor asking residents to curb celebratory gunfire this NYE
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint's mayor is pleading with the public to curb celebratory gunfire at midnight this New Year's Eve. It's become a tradition for some people to fire guns into the air at midnight to mark the new year. Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley is reminding the public, firing a gun into the air, is against the law in the city and police will be on patrol, looking for violators.
Comments / 5