Genesee County, MI

MLive

Flint Major Case Unit investigating city’s first homicide of 2023

FLINT, MI – One person is dead and another in custody following a Monday shooting on the city’s west side that marks Flint’s first homicide of the new year. Detectives with the Flint Major Case Unit, comprised of Michigan State Police and Flint Police Department investigators, were called out around 3:55 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, to the 3900 block of Blackington Avenue following a report of a shooting.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Flint boy taken by mother found safe as she was arrested

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police found a 9-year-old boy who was listed as missing and endangered after his mother took him without permission. Investigators were concerned for Leviante Davis Jr.'s well-being and believed his mother may be taking him to the Chicago area. However, police say he was found safe Tuesday afternoon and his mother was taken into custody.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Flint man dies after shooting; suspect arrested after short chase

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 31-year-old man died and 30-year-old was arrested after a shooting in Flint on Monday afternoon. Michigan State Police say the shooting was reported around 3:55 p.m. in the 3900 block of Blackington Avenue. Police found the victim, who was not identified, suffering from gunshot wounds...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Police: Victim identified in first murder of the year

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Detectives with the Saginaw Police Department are looking for a suspect in a shooting that resulted in one teen’s death. Officers said the shooting happened in the Marathon gas station parking on East Holland Avenue after getting reports of shots fired. Shortly after, a car...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Birch Run police officer suddenly dies

BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WNEM) - Officer Larry Verga of the Birch Run Police Department died on Sunday. Officers said that on Sunday, Jan. 1, Verga died suddenly at his residence. Verga had worked as a member of the Birch Run Police Department since February 2018, police said. Verga had retired...
WNEM

Flint gun store owner accused of illegally manufacturing firearms

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint gun store owner is accused of illegally manufacturing firearms. Hamed Awad, owner of Adam’s Gun Shop in Flint, is believed to have manufactured firearms without a license between February 2020 and July 27, 2020, according to court documents. Awad had a license to...
FLINT, MI
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Truck driver charged in deaths of Livingston County woman, her daughters, son-in-law and unborn grandchild

A Florida man has been charged with five counts of vehicular homicide following a crash that killed a Livingston County woman and several other members of her family. 29-year-old Dayren Rocubert was driving the tractor trailer that cross over the median on I-75 in Shelby County, north of Dayton, on Christmas Eve. The truck struck two vehicles with family members traveling together for the holidays.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
WNEM

7-Eleven in Essexville robbed

ESSEXVILLE, Mich. (WNEM) - A 7-Eleven in Essexville was robbed early Friday morning before the suspect took off in a car. Paul Koperna, the salesclerk at the 7-Eleven, said he is shaken up, but grateful to be alive. “I was a little scared, but mostly the whole thing I kept...
ESSEXVILLE, MI
WWMT

10 YEARS LATER: Police still looking for killer of Flint area man

FLINT, Mich. - Police are still looking for info ten years after a man was fatally shot in a car in Flint. 27-year-old Gerrell Tyler was found shot to death on December 30th, 2012. His body was found inside Mercedes near the intersection of Millbourne and Myrtle Avenues. During Gerrell's...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Flint mayor asking residents to curb celebratory gunfire this NYE

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint's mayor is pleading with the public to curb celebratory gunfire at midnight this New Year's Eve. It's become a tradition for some people to fire guns into the air at midnight to mark the new year. Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley is reminding the public, firing a gun into the air, is against the law in the city and police will be on patrol, looking for violators.
FLINT, MI

