Drury quickly extended their lead to 16 points to open the second half, using strong defense and long-range scoring to improve to 4-8 on the season. “I thought defensively, the guys were active today,” said Drury head coach Chris Foster. “We didn’t rebound well in the first half, but then much better in the second. It was good to get their game legs under them and it was a good first game back from the break.”

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO