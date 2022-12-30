ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republic, MO

Ozark Sports Zone

MSU’s Ridgnal named Valley Newcomer of the Week

ST. LOUIS — Missouri State forward Dalen Ridgnal (Kansas City, Mo.) has been named the Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week, the league announced Monday (Jan. 2). The senior transfer from Georgia led the Bears to a 2-0 week, including a victory over the MVC preseason favorite Drake and a rare road win at UNI. For the week, Ridgnal averaged 16.0 points and 7.5 rebounds, both team highs, while squaring up 7-of-14 3-pointers (.500) and 11-of-19 (.579) field goals.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

MSU’s Thomas earns Valley Newcomer of the Week honors

ST. LOUIS – Aniya Thomas of Missouri State women’s basketball earned Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week for her performances at Indiana State and Evansville to open conference action, the league announced today. The fifth-year senior averaged 19.5 points and 5.5 rebounds, while shooting 55 percent (17-31)...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

VIDEO: Drury 80, St. Mary’s 56

Drury quickly extended their lead to 16 points to open the second half, using strong defense and long-range scoring to improve to 4-8 on the season. “I thought defensively, the guys were active today,” said Drury head coach Chris Foster. “We didn’t rebound well in the first half, but then much better in the second. It was good to get their game legs under them and it was a good first game back from the break.”
SPRINGFIELD, MO

