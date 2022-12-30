ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WRDW-TV

Augusta is seeing low COVID rate, but it may not stay that way

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over the last several years, COVID has played a major role in how we celebrate the holidays. But this year is different as many visited with friends and family. Looking at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID spread map, most of our local areas are green, which means low spread.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Augusta University Health welcomes first baby of 2023

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Augusta University Health welcomed its first baby of 2023! Riley Simone Calloway was born at 1:59am January 1, according to AU Health. Riley's mother, Elizabeth Austin, labored 31 hours before the baby girl made her appearance. "I was in labor for 31 hours, too," joked dad,...
AUGUSTA, GA
News19 WLTX

COVID-19 cases spike in South Carolina following holidays

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland, Lexington, Kershaw, Newberry, and Fairfield counties have some of the highest numbers of infections in the Midlands, according to South Carolina's health agency, DHEC. Dianne Dixon was at a COVID-19 test site in Richland County. "I was tested the Monday after Christmas because I felt...
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

MCG scientists find new target in fight against heart disease

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – According to the CDC, heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States…and in the CSRA. Scientists at MCG have discovered a new target in the treatment of the incurable disease. And regulating that target could save hundreds of thousands of lives each year. […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

The first Sunday of the new year and people celebrate during service

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- It’s the first Sunday on the first day of the new year and some people tell NewsChannel 6 there was no better way to start the year than at church.   “It’s a tradition that we sing and pray and bless God coming into the new year,” Tabernacle Baptist Church Servant and Member […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

1 dead after Aiken County single-vehicle accident

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal accident that happened Sunday on New Bridge Road. According to Aiken County Deputy Coroner, the South Carolina Highway Patrol was dispatched to a single-vehicle accident at 630 New Bridge Road in Aiken at 11:32 a.m.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Trenton police chief retires after 4-decades

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - In a little town between Aiken and Edgefield County, a big community came together to honor a police chief retiring after serving for over 4-decades. Born and raised in Edgefield, Albert Tanks served with the Trenton police department for 41 years. Tanks says he’s thankful for...
TRENTON, SC
WALB 10

A new year brings new gas prices

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the new year begins, it brings an update in gas prices. Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have increased in the past week, shown in AAA’s Monday update. Georgia’s AAA gas price average is currently $2.77 per gallon, increasing by 7 cents per gallon...
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

Eisenhower Army Medical Center hosting hiring fair

FORT GORDON, Ga. (WJBF) – The Eisenhower Army Medical Center is hosting a hiring fair for medical professionals. Organizers say they are looking for medical professionals to help with providing health care to soldiers, their families, and retirees in the Fort Gordon and surrounding Augusta area. The hiring fair will take place Thursday, January 12th […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Alert canceled after missing Augusta senior found safe

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office canceled an alert after a missing senior was found safe. Willie Walker Roland, 71, had last been seen around 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Blackstone Street West, leaving his residence on foot. He was wearing a gray and white robe.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta couple shares travel nightmare after being stranded

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve all seen photos and videos of people stranded by airport disasters across the country over Christmas weekend. Now we’re hearing from a local couple that was stuck in Upstate New York. On Dec. 21, Sharice Williams and her husband flew out for an...
AUGUSTA, GA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Single Father Of Two Children Vanished From Georgia Gas Station After Their Mother Passed Away

24-year-old Byron Speller was a single father of two children, ages seven and two. Their mother passed away, and Byron was raising his children on his own. On June 29, 2018, Byron locked himself out of his car at the Kroger in the 3400 block of Wrightsboro Road in Augusta, Georgia. Byron called his brother, Corey Morgan, and a locksmith. Corey and the locksmith arrived at the Kroger parking lot and got his car unlocked.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Edgefield County shoot-out sends 1 person to hospital

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Edgefield County deputies responded to the scene of a shooting on Johnson Street on Monday. According to the Johnston assistant police chief, there were three subjects, and one was shot multiple times around noon. According to authorities, one of the subjects went to the hospital. He...
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC

