WRDW-TV
Augusta is seeing low COVID rate, but it may not stay that way
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over the last several years, COVID has played a major role in how we celebrate the holidays. But this year is different as many visited with friends and family. Looking at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID spread map, most of our local areas are green, which means low spread.
wfxg.com
Augusta University Health welcomes first baby of 2023
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Augusta University Health welcomed its first baby of 2023! Riley Simone Calloway was born at 1:59am January 1, according to AU Health. Riley's mother, Elizabeth Austin, labored 31 hours before the baby girl made her appearance. "I was in labor for 31 hours, too," joked dad,...
COVID-19 cases spike in South Carolina following holidays
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland, Lexington, Kershaw, Newberry, and Fairfield counties have some of the highest numbers of infections in the Midlands, according to South Carolina's health agency, DHEC. Dianne Dixon was at a COVID-19 test site in Richland County. "I was tested the Monday after Christmas because I felt...
HIV and AIDS in Georgia top national charts
Doctors at AU Health say Richmond County has one of the highest rates of HIV cases, per capita, in the state of Georgia.
MCG scientists find new target in fight against heart disease
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – According to the CDC, heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States…and in the CSRA. Scientists at MCG have discovered a new target in the treatment of the incurable disease. And regulating that target could save hundreds of thousands of lives each year. […]
WRDW-TV
‘I didn’t know how to do a sober holiday’: Navigating the holidays in addiction recovery
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The holidays typically include get-togethers often involving alcohol, which might not be easy to navigate, especially if someone is in addiction recovery. Among the top ten search items for Augusta, according to Google’s “Year in Search” report, “AA meetings near me” ranks number ten....
WRDW-TV
What happened at Langley Pond? Questions mount after woman beaten unconscious
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A report from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is shedding new light on a New Year’s mystery at Langley Pond. A woman appeared to have been assaulted before she was found unconscious next to a vehicle at Langley Pond Park, according to newly released information from deputies.
Families not too concerned about safety after recent incident at Langley Pond Park
As news hit about an unconscious woman found lying next to her vehicle at Langley Pond Park Sunday morning, people reacted online.
The first Sunday of the new year and people celebrate during service
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- It’s the first Sunday on the first day of the new year and some people tell NewsChannel 6 there was no better way to start the year than at church. “It’s a tradition that we sing and pray and bless God coming into the new year,” Tabernacle Baptist Church Servant and Member […]
WRDW-TV
1 dead after Aiken County single-vehicle accident
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal accident that happened Sunday on New Bridge Road. According to Aiken County Deputy Coroner, the South Carolina Highway Patrol was dispatched to a single-vehicle accident at 630 New Bridge Road in Aiken at 11:32 a.m.
WRDW-TV
Trenton police chief retires after 4-decades
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - In a little town between Aiken and Edgefield County, a big community came together to honor a police chief retiring after serving for over 4-decades. Born and raised in Edgefield, Albert Tanks served with the Trenton police department for 41 years. Tanks says he’s thankful for...
WALB 10
A new year brings new gas prices
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the new year begins, it brings an update in gas prices. Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have increased in the past week, shown in AAA’s Monday update. Georgia’s AAA gas price average is currently $2.77 per gallon, increasing by 7 cents per gallon...
wgxa.tv
GSP: Savannah man, Washington Co. teen arrested after trying to outrun law enforcement
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)- The Georgia State Patrol said two people attempting to outrun law enforcement have been arrested following a crash in Baldwin County. Troopers say the Washington County Sheriff’s Office requested GSP’s assistance in pursuing a vehicle that sped away from deputies on Deepstep Rd. near State Route 24 around 5:44 pm Sunday.
Woman found severely injured and unconscious next to car at Langley Pond
An investigation is underway after a woman was found with severe injuries and unconscious next to her car at Langley Pond on New Year's Day.
Eisenhower Army Medical Center hosting hiring fair
FORT GORDON, Ga. (WJBF) – The Eisenhower Army Medical Center is hosting a hiring fair for medical professionals. Organizers say they are looking for medical professionals to help with providing health care to soldiers, their families, and retirees in the Fort Gordon and surrounding Augusta area. The hiring fair will take place Thursday, January 12th […]
WRDW-TV
Alert canceled after missing Augusta senior found safe
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office canceled an alert after a missing senior was found safe. Willie Walker Roland, 71, had last been seen around 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Blackstone Street West, leaving his residence on foot. He was wearing a gray and white robe.
Officials address heating issues at Charles B. Webster Detention Center
Richmond County Sheriff's Office is addressing concerns being raised about heating issues for inmates at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center, in light of a recent cold snap that left the area in below-freezing temperatures for days.
WRDW-TV
Augusta couple shares travel nightmare after being stranded
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve all seen photos and videos of people stranded by airport disasters across the country over Christmas weekend. Now we’re hearing from a local couple that was stuck in Upstate New York. On Dec. 21, Sharice Williams and her husband flew out for an...
Single Father Of Two Children Vanished From Georgia Gas Station After Their Mother Passed Away
24-year-old Byron Speller was a single father of two children, ages seven and two. Their mother passed away, and Byron was raising his children on his own. On June 29, 2018, Byron locked himself out of his car at the Kroger in the 3400 block of Wrightsboro Road in Augusta, Georgia. Byron called his brother, Corey Morgan, and a locksmith. Corey and the locksmith arrived at the Kroger parking lot and got his car unlocked.
WRDW-TV
Edgefield County shoot-out sends 1 person to hospital
JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Edgefield County deputies responded to the scene of a shooting on Johnson Street on Monday. According to the Johnston assistant police chief, there were three subjects, and one was shot multiple times around noon. According to authorities, one of the subjects went to the hospital. He...
