They’re living on the fringe. On the first episode of the new season of “Emily in Paris,” the titular character (Lily Collins) picks up a pair scissors after a bottle of rosé and some romantic and professional drama. She proceeds to cut into her long brown locks. “Emily, no!” her best friend and roommate Mindy (Ashley Park) says in desperation, but it’s too late. Emily already cut what Mindy jokingly dubs “trauma bangs.” The emotional hair-hacking moment has resonated with women, many of whom have done something similar at some point. On TikTok, the hashtag #traumabangs has more than 2.1 million views,...

13 MINUTES AGO