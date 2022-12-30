Read full article on original website
Related
I cut my own ‘trauma bangs’ like ‘Emily in Paris’ — and they look awful
They’re living on the fringe. On the first episode of the new season of “Emily in Paris,” the titular character (Lily Collins) picks up a pair scissors after a bottle of rosé and some romantic and professional drama. She proceeds to cut into her long brown locks. “Emily, no!” her best friend and roommate Mindy (Ashley Park) says in desperation, but it’s too late. Emily already cut what Mindy jokingly dubs “trauma bangs.” The emotional hair-hacking moment has resonated with women, many of whom have done something similar at some point. On TikTok, the hashtag #traumabangs has more than 2.1 million views,...
New York Post
Frontrunner to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond revealed
The thrilling hunt for the next James Bond may be drawing to an end soon. “Bullet Train” star Aaron Taylor-Johnson seems to have emerged as a frontrunner for the 007 role previously occupied by Daniel Craig, according to news reports. The 32-year-old “Avengers: Age of Ultron” actor has reportedly met with Bond producer Barbara Broccoli — and even had a secret audition last year, according to the Daily Mail. A source told Puck News via the Daily Mail that while the screen test went “very well,” nothing has been officially confirmed. The Post reached out to reps for Broccoli and Taylor-Johnson for comment. The “Savages” actor...
America’s Got Talent’s Howie Mandel Is an All Star: Find Out His Net Worth, How He Makes Money
Howie Mandel’s income proves that he’s an all star! From serving as a judge on America’s Got Talent to working as a comedian, he clearly has a strong work ethic. Keep scrolling to find out Howie’s net worth, how he makes money and more. What Is...
Comments / 0