College Park, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Closings, delays and virtual learning for several schools in Maryland today

Several schools in Maryland will be either closed or learning virtually on Tuesday. Frederick Douglass High School and Digital Harbor High Schools will be closed today. City Schools is repairing damage from flooding at Digital Harbor High School and Frederick Douglass that occurred over Winter Break. Both schools will be...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Say hello to Baltimore's 1st baby of 2023!

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As the East Coast stepped into 2023 at the stroke of midnight, 38 minutes later another little someone made an appearance at University of Maryland Medical Center. Baby Khy’reese Brower is believed to be the Baltimore region’s first Baby of 2023, according to the hospital. He...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Companies remove massive tree off of 82-year-old Maryland woman's home

KENSINGTON, Md. (7News) — For nearly two weeks, 82-year-old Viviane Bloodworth has been pleading for help after a massive tree toppled on her Kensington, Maryland home during last month's windy weather. “The wind had to be pretty strong, apparently," Bloodworth said. She said she was very lucky because she...
KENSINGTON, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Incredible warmth kicks off first week of 2023 in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 5:30 a.m. January 2 — Unseasonable warmth kicks off the first week of 2023 before rain returns. Monday remains mild with highs in the low 60s under partly cloudy skies. The next weather-maker rolls in Tuesday with highs staying in the low 60s with a...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Warm start to 2023 in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8 a.m. January 1 — Mild and dry start to 2023 in Baltimore. January begins with very mild temperatures and some sunshine. Highs reach the upper 50s Sunday with temperatures falling into the 40s for the start of the Ravens game tonight. Monday remains warm...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Looking back on a violent year in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore ended 2022 with more than 300 homicides for the 8th year in a row. As we look ahead to the new year, are there any reasons to believe in positive change?. Political commentator Armstrong Williams joins the morning show to weigh in on the violence...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

3 people injured in Sykesville house fire involving several vehicles

MARYLAND (WBFF) — Emergency crews responded to to heavy fire at a Sykesville home on Monday night with three people injured. At approximately 8:20PM the Sykesville Freedom District Fire Department was alerted, along with mutual aid units, for the reported house fire in the 6100 block of Frontier Road in the Oklahoma Estates neighborhood of Eldersburg.
SYKESVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Violence continues into the new year with no end in sight

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Several weeks ago, Mayor Brandon Scott praised the amount of guns Baltimore Police seized. "The police department seizing 2,482 guns this year," said Scott. However, on December 30th two people were shot and killed. One of those victims was only seven years old. Now, mayor Scott...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man injured in shooting near Baltimore City/County line, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say that a man was hurt early this morning in a shooting in northeast Baltimore. The shooting happened about 1:20 a.m. on January 2, in the 6500 block of Belair Road, according to police. Police say they found a 46-year-old man who had...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police investigating self-defense claim after man, woman killed in Clinton, Md.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Detectives in Prince George’s County released more details about the man and woman killed at a home in Clinton on New Year’s Day. According to Prince George’s County police, Monique Duncan, 42, died from gunshot wounds and Maurice Moore, 42, died from a stab wound. Duncan and Moore were found dead at a home in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road at around 6 a.m. Sunday.
CLINTON, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Deceased driver identified in fatal Cecil County vehicle pursuit

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Both the driver and State trooper involved in a fatal attempted traffic stop in Cecil County were identified by the Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General. According to police, just after noon on December 31, Maryland State Police received multiple 911 reports...
CECIL COUNTY, MD

