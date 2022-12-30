Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
Closings, delays and virtual learning for several schools in Maryland today
Several schools in Maryland will be either closed or learning virtually on Tuesday. Frederick Douglass High School and Digital Harbor High Schools will be closed today. City Schools is repairing damage from flooding at Digital Harbor High School and Frederick Douglass that occurred over Winter Break. Both schools will be...
foxbaltimore.com
Say hello to Baltimore's 1st baby of 2023!
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As the East Coast stepped into 2023 at the stroke of midnight, 38 minutes later another little someone made an appearance at University of Maryland Medical Center. Baby Khy’reese Brower is believed to be the Baltimore region’s first Baby of 2023, according to the hospital. He...
foxbaltimore.com
Companies remove massive tree off of 82-year-old Maryland woman's home
KENSINGTON, Md. (7News) — For nearly two weeks, 82-year-old Viviane Bloodworth has been pleading for help after a massive tree toppled on her Kensington, Maryland home during last month's windy weather. “The wind had to be pretty strong, apparently," Bloodworth said. She said she was very lucky because she...
foxbaltimore.com
Online video shows police response for "large and unruly" crowd of juveniles in Towson
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police said one adult and seven juveniles were arrested after a disturbance Friday night near the Towson Circle. According to a news release, a “large and unruly” crowd had gathered, which prompted police to bring in both the K9 and aviation units to regain control.
foxbaltimore.com
Incredible warmth kicks off first week of 2023 in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 5:30 a.m. January 2 — Unseasonable warmth kicks off the first week of 2023 before rain returns. Monday remains mild with highs in the low 60s under partly cloudy skies. The next weather-maker rolls in Tuesday with highs staying in the low 60s with a...
foxbaltimore.com
Warm start to 2023 in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8 a.m. January 1 — Mild and dry start to 2023 in Baltimore. January begins with very mild temperatures and some sunshine. Highs reach the upper 50s Sunday with temperatures falling into the 40s for the start of the Ravens game tonight. Monday remains warm...
foxbaltimore.com
A deadly start to 2023 as Baltimore rings in the new year with persistent violence
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Just three hours into the new year and a new victim to gun violence in Baltimore. According to Baltimore Police, a 17-year-old girl was shot and killed in a double shooting in the 700 block of North Glover Street. A start to the new year, much...
foxbaltimore.com
Looking back on a violent year in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore ended 2022 with more than 300 homicides for the 8th year in a row. As we look ahead to the new year, are there any reasons to believe in positive change?. Political commentator Armstrong Williams joins the morning show to weigh in on the violence...
foxbaltimore.com
A new year and Mayor Scott outlines new goals to curb Baltimore's violence in 2023
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In Baltimore City, the sound of fireworks in 2023 gave way to the sound of gunshots as a 17-year-old girl was killed just hours after the clock struck midnight. According to Baltimore Police, the young woman who was killed is D’asia Garrison and she was shot...
foxbaltimore.com
MDOT SHA begins $39 million project to rehabilitate 10 Baltimore County bridges
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) has begun a $39.8 million project to rehabilitate bridge decks and parapets on 10 bridges at the I-95 interchange with I-695 in the Arbutus area of southwestern Baltimore County. The project will improve interstate highway safety...
foxbaltimore.com
Anne Arundel County school closed due to high temperatures in classroom
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — School officials in Anne Arundel County say a school in Annapolis dismissed early today because of high temperatures in the classroom. Bates Middle School closed at 10 a.m. Students were to begin virtual learning at noon, according to Chief Communications Officer Bob Mosier. Mosier said...
foxbaltimore.com
3 people injured in Sykesville house fire involving several vehicles
MARYLAND (WBFF) — Emergency crews responded to to heavy fire at a Sykesville home on Monday night with three people injured. At approximately 8:20PM the Sykesville Freedom District Fire Department was alerted, along with mutual aid units, for the reported house fire in the 6100 block of Frontier Road in the Oklahoma Estates neighborhood of Eldersburg.
foxbaltimore.com
Violence continues into the new year with no end in sight
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Several weeks ago, Mayor Brandon Scott praised the amount of guns Baltimore Police seized. "The police department seizing 2,482 guns this year," said Scott. However, on December 30th two people were shot and killed. One of those victims was only seven years old. Now, mayor Scott...
foxbaltimore.com
Man injured in shooting near Baltimore City/County line, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say that a man was hurt early this morning in a shooting in northeast Baltimore. The shooting happened about 1:20 a.m. on January 2, in the 6500 block of Belair Road, according to police. Police say they found a 46-year-old man who had...
foxbaltimore.com
Police investigating self-defense claim after man, woman killed in Clinton, Md.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Detectives in Prince George’s County released more details about the man and woman killed at a home in Clinton on New Year’s Day. According to Prince George’s County police, Monique Duncan, 42, died from gunshot wounds and Maurice Moore, 42, died from a stab wound. Duncan and Moore were found dead at a home in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road at around 6 a.m. Sunday.
foxbaltimore.com
HAPPY NEW YEAR | Baltimore rings in the year 2023 with fireworks at the Inner Harbor
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Last night, Baltimore had an amazing fireworks display at the Inner Harbor to bring in the new year. Despite the rainy weather throughout the day, Baltimore was able to bring in 2023 by lighting up the sky. Last week, the Baltimore Office of Promotion and The...
foxbaltimore.com
Glen Burnie homeowners wake up to bullet having struck headboard, say police
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — Homeowners in Glen Burnie say bullets were being fired near their home, and one of those bullets flew into their bedroom, according to Anne Arundel County Police. Police say they were called to the 7500 block of Bridgewater Beach Road at 11:30 a.m. on...
foxbaltimore.com
Firefighters respond to 3-story house fire in Baltimore on New Year's Day
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Firefighters battled a fire at a 3-story home in Baltimore, early on New Year's Day. The Baltimore City Fire Department's Engine 14 crew posted about the fire on social media, calling it "the first dwelling fire of the New Year." Crews responded to 316 S. Mount...
foxbaltimore.com
Deceased driver identified in fatal Cecil County vehicle pursuit
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Both the driver and State trooper involved in a fatal attempted traffic stop in Cecil County were identified by the Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General. According to police, just after noon on December 31, Maryland State Police received multiple 911 reports...
foxbaltimore.com
15-year-old arrested for abducting, forcing ATM withdrawals from couple in Federal Hill
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It was a scary start to 2023 for a couple whose New Year's night out ended with an abduction in Federal Hill. Police are now saying a group of teenagers were behind the crime. They’re also saying the kidnapping could be connected to a string of violence in South Baltimore late Saturday night.
