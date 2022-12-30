ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dry Fork, VA

Duke basketball recruiting target commits to UNC

Without giving the public advance notice of a decision date, St. Rita (Ill.) center James Brown is officially on board as a future Tar Heel after revealing his UNC basketball commitment on Monday night. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound junior had held a Duke basketball offer since late July. And the Blue...
DURHAM, NC
wakg.com

$1 Million Winning Lottery Ticket Purchased in Danville

There’s a new millionaire in Danville. According to the Virginia Lottery a $1 million winning ticket in the Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire raffle was purchased at Mills Grill and Grocery on Mount Cross Road. The winning ticket number is #201325. This is the second time since September...
DANVILLE, VA
wakg.com

DCC Vice President Completes Virginia Rural Leadership Program

Danville Community College Educational Foundation (DCCEF) Executive Director and Danville Community College (DCC) Institutional Advancement Vice President Shannon Hair has successfully completed the Virginia Rural Leadership Institute (VRLI) in the inaugural graduating class. “It was an honor and a privilege to be selected to be a member of the inaugural...
DANVILLE, VA
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Tracy Hurd Willard

At age 55, our dear sweet, Tracy Hurd Willard of Vinton, VA, escaped her earthly tent quickly, graciously and peacefully on Thursday, December 29, 2022, surrounded by friends and family. With worship music playing and our hands laid on her, we prayed her out of this world into the next. Our hearts ache for ourselves but we rejoice and praise God for His mercies.
VINTON, VA
WBTM

Gas Prices Up Across the Southside to start 2023

Gas prices across the country are on the rise to begin 2023. With that, prices at the pump are also up across the southside. According to Gas Buddy, the average price in Danville is up to $2.99 a gallon. That price is actually the cheapest average price across the region as the average price in Pittsylvania and Halifax Counties is currently $3.08, while in Henry County the average is up to $3.14.
DANVILLE, VA
lynchburgliving.com

The Summer Soul Came to Lynchburg

How Robert “DJ Mad Lad” Goins Shaped Lynchburg’s Culture. Local DJ and all-around renaissance man Robert “DJ Mad Lad” Goins’ influence on Lynchburg’s rich and complex cultural and musical identities simply cannot be overstated. At the tender age of 15, he saw that Lynchburg’s African American population lacked representation on the radio and set out with tenacity, curiosity, and ingenuity to address the problem. Goins’ fateful tale of the summer of 1966 is a testament to an individual’s capacity to enact positive change and transform a community.
LYNCHBURG, VA
fox29.com

Video: Virginia family falls through ‘frozen’ pool on Christmas after dance party on ice

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Baby, it’s cold outside — especially for one family, after they dared to dance on top of a frozen pool in Virginia on Christmas day. Video shared by Anabel Rojo shows her and her two family members, Javier Martinez and Miguel Sanchez, having fun dancing on top of the icy pool on Dec. 25 before Sanchez slips on the icy surface causing it to break.
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Car runs into home in Danville: Firefighters

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Fire Department says they responded to a scene where a car ran into a home on Wednesday morning. Firefighters say on Facebook that two technical rescue engines responded to the scene. It is unknown if there were any injuries related to the incident.
DANVILLE, VA
triad-city-beat.com

Places with the most expensive homes in Guilford County

Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Guilford County, NC using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 12 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
chathamstartribune.com

Hunting with hounds a local, Virginia tradition

It starts with one howl in the middle of the woods on a chilly morning in December. The howl goes from a solo sound to a full-on chorus as Wesley Francis, a hunter in the Pittsylvania County Hunt Club tracks his dogs on a monitor he is holding in his left hand, his rifle in his right.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Virginia Metal Manufacturer Expands to Former Furniture Plant

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A contract metal manufacturer plans to expand...
GLADSTONE, VA
wakg.com

No Injuries in Danville House Fire, One Person Displaced

A Danville resident escaped a house fire on Tuesday morning without sustaining any injuries. The fire was started accidentally in the office/yoga room of the house. However, the extent of the damage from the fire has displaced the person from the home. Nine fire crews, the Danville Life Saving Crew,...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Botetourt Co. lands state grant for Buchanan brewery

BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County has landed a state grant that will support the redevelopment of a long-vacant industrial site in Buchanan. Developers are renovating the former Groendyk Manufacturing buildings for a mixed-use project called Factory Flats. The $450,000 state grant announced this week will support plans for a...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA

