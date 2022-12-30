Read full article on original website
Related
Duke basketball recruiting target commits to UNC
Without giving the public advance notice of a decision date, St. Rita (Ill.) center James Brown is officially on board as a future Tar Heel after revealing his UNC basketball commitment on Monday night. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound junior had held a Duke basketball offer since late July. And the Blue...
Old Greensboro grocery store will turn into indoor go-karting and mini-golf establishment
GREENSBORO, N.C. — This might be a reach for those new to the Triad. However, those who've been in the Piedmont for some time might remember the old Winn-Dixie on Holden Road in Greensboro. It's obviously not a grocery store anymore. A UNC Greensboro graduate and his business partner...
wakg.com
$1 Million Winning Lottery Ticket Purchased in Danville
There’s a new millionaire in Danville. According to the Virginia Lottery a $1 million winning ticket in the Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire raffle was purchased at Mills Grill and Grocery on Mount Cross Road. The winning ticket number is #201325. This is the second time since September...
wakg.com
DCC Vice President Completes Virginia Rural Leadership Program
Danville Community College Educational Foundation (DCCEF) Executive Director and Danville Community College (DCC) Institutional Advancement Vice President Shannon Hair has successfully completed the Virginia Rural Leadership Institute (VRLI) in the inaugural graduating class. “It was an honor and a privilege to be selected to be a member of the inaugural...
Profitable walk: North Carolina woman walking dog wins $599,133 jackpot
A North Carolina woman walked into a big jackpot last month, and she can thank her dog. Penny Lamb, of Greensboro, bought six Cash 5 tickets online while walking her pet, Denali, and won $599,133, the NC Education Lottery said in a news release on Friday. Lamb was walking her...
WXII 12
Greensboro man wins a quarter of a million dollars at holiday lottery game
RALEIGH, N.C. — Greensboro man, Rufus Wallace, tried his luck on a $20 ticket and won the top prize on a holiday scratch-off, according to North Carolina Education Lottery. Wallace bought his lucky Holiday Spectacular ticket from Kennedy’s Korner on Friendship Church Road in McLeansville. He took home...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Tracy Hurd Willard
At age 55, our dear sweet, Tracy Hurd Willard of Vinton, VA, escaped her earthly tent quickly, graciously and peacefully on Thursday, December 29, 2022, surrounded by friends and family. With worship music playing and our hands laid on her, we prayed her out of this world into the next. Our hearts ache for ourselves but we rejoice and praise God for His mercies.
WBTM
Gas Prices Up Across the Southside to start 2023
Gas prices across the country are on the rise to begin 2023. With that, prices at the pump are also up across the southside. According to Gas Buddy, the average price in Danville is up to $2.99 a gallon. That price is actually the cheapest average price across the region as the average price in Pittsylvania and Halifax Counties is currently $3.08, while in Henry County the average is up to $3.14.
wakg.com
Crews Still Searching for Two Missing Men at Smith Mountain Lake
The search for two men that went missing from an overturned boat on Monday afternoon at Smith Mountain Lake has shifted to a recovery effort today. The two men were reported missing at around 3:50 and crews searched into the night on Monday, the search resumed on Tuesday at 8 am.
lynchburgliving.com
The Summer Soul Came to Lynchburg
How Robert “DJ Mad Lad” Goins Shaped Lynchburg’s Culture. Local DJ and all-around renaissance man Robert “DJ Mad Lad” Goins’ influence on Lynchburg’s rich and complex cultural and musical identities simply cannot be overstated. At the tender age of 15, he saw that Lynchburg’s African American population lacked representation on the radio and set out with tenacity, curiosity, and ingenuity to address the problem. Goins’ fateful tale of the summer of 1966 is a testament to an individual’s capacity to enact positive change and transform a community.
fox29.com
Video: Virginia family falls through ‘frozen’ pool on Christmas after dance party on ice
MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Baby, it’s cold outside — especially for one family, after they dared to dance on top of a frozen pool in Virginia on Christmas day. Video shared by Anabel Rojo shows her and her two family members, Javier Martinez and Miguel Sanchez, having fun dancing on top of the icy pool on Dec. 25 before Sanchez slips on the icy surface causing it to break.
Car runs into home in Danville: Firefighters
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Fire Department says they responded to a scene where a car ran into a home on Wednesday morning. Firefighters say on Facebook that two technical rescue engines responded to the scene. It is unknown if there were any injuries related to the incident.
Pedestrian hit, killed in Greensboro at East Gate City Boulevard, Bennett Street
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after being hit in Greensboro on Thursday. FOX8 is told a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle at East Gate City Boulevard and Bennett Street. The vehicle involved was reportedly not on the scene when officers arrived. All westbound traffic was diverted to North Bennett Street, and […]
triad-city-beat.com
Places with the most expensive homes in Guilford County
Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Guilford County, NC using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 12 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
chathamstartribune.com
Hunting with hounds a local, Virginia tradition
It starts with one howl in the middle of the woods on a chilly morning in December. The howl goes from a solo sound to a full-on chorus as Wesley Francis, a hunter in the Pittsylvania County Hunt Club tracks his dogs on a monitor he is holding in his left hand, his rifle in his right.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Virginia Metal Manufacturer Expands to Former Furniture Plant
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A contract metal manufacturer plans to expand...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Greensboro
Greensboro might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Greensboro.
Yankee Candle Closes Virginia Factory. Is It Going Out Of Business?
Employees at a Yankee Candle factory in Forest, Virginia, will be looking for new jobs in the new year. Newell Brands, parent company of the popular candle company, announced in early November that they were closing the plant that employs 187 people. Article continues below advertisement. The Virginia factory primarily...
wakg.com
No Injuries in Danville House Fire, One Person Displaced
A Danville resident escaped a house fire on Tuesday morning without sustaining any injuries. The fire was started accidentally in the office/yoga room of the house. However, the extent of the damage from the fire has displaced the person from the home. Nine fire crews, the Danville Life Saving Crew,...
WDBJ7.com
Botetourt Co. lands state grant for Buchanan brewery
BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County has landed a state grant that will support the redevelopment of a long-vacant industrial site in Buchanan. Developers are renovating the former Groendyk Manufacturing buildings for a mixed-use project called Factory Flats. The $450,000 state grant announced this week will support plans for a...
Comments / 0