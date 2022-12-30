ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe man arrested for allegedly holding girlfriend hostage

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 1, 2023, a victim contacted the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, stating, “I need help, I’m being hurt.” The mother of the victim also reached out to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, claiming that 27-year-old Michael Foster was keeping her daughter against her will.  Upon arrival at the residence, […]
WEST MONROE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Driver Involved in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash on US 165

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Driver Involved in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash on US 165. Ouachita Parish – On December 31, 2022, a hit-and-run crash on US Highway 165 claimed the life of a 39-year-old Louisiana man. The vehicle involved in the incident is currently unknown, and it is unclear if impairment played a role in the crash.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Ouachita Parish hit-and-run crash claims the life of Monroe man

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a hit-and-run accident that occurred just after 7:00 AM on Saturday, December 31, 2022, on U.S. Highway 165, just north of U.S. Highway 165 Business. Corkey Williams, 39, was killed as a result of this crash. During the initial investigation, it was determined that […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Shoplifting suspect returns to the scene

Ruston police arrested a man on several charges Wednesday after a report of a trespasser at a local convenience store. The Delta Mini Mart at 200 W. California Ave. reported a man had entered the store a few days earlier and stole over $150 worth of alcohol before fleeing. The suspect returned Wednesday and was loitering outside the store. He refused to depart the premises when told to leave.
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Police investigating vandalism of Louisiana Tech Engineering building

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech Police Department is investigating the Integrated Engineering and Science Building vandalism that occurred on Dec. 31, 2022. Tech Police say they believe a firearm was used to cause damage to the building. Several of the building’s windows were destroyed. This is an ongoing...
RUSTON, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Elderly Louisiana Man Dies in House Fire Caused by Burning Books and Branches to Keep Warm

Elderly Louisiana Man Dies in House Fire Caused by Burning Books and Branches to Keep Warm. West Monroe, Louisiana – An 80-year-old man in West Monroe, Louisiana died on December 28 after suffering injuries in a house fire on Christmas night. The fire is believed to have started when the victim was burning books and branches inside metal containers in the living room for heat.
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

5 arrested regarding death of Winnfield infant

WINNFIELD, La. (KNOE) - Four adults and one juvenile were arrested following the death of an infant in Winnfield. Winnfield Fire and Rescue and EMS responded to a 911 call on Dec. 19, 2022, regarding an unresponsive infant on Louisiana Street. The infant was taken to Winn Parish Medical Center...
WINNFIELD, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

One arrested in Christmas morning disturbance

Ruston Police arrested a 30-year-old man Christmas morning following a domestic disturbance. Officers responded to an Eastland Avenue residence at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The victim alleged Mark Anthony Clark pushed her twice during an altercation. She said an argument began in the living room but escalated in her bedroom when she attempted to get away from Clark.
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance locating suspect involved in hit-and-run crash

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance locating 42-year-old James Earl Turnbow. Turnbow is described as a White male standing at five feet and nine inches tall and weighing about 165 pounds. The suspect is frequently around the Downsville and West Monroe areas. Turnbow is wanted by authorities for […]
UNION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police Department announces the passing of an officer

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department announces the passing of Corporal Brian Stoddard. On Thursday, December 29, 2022, his death occurred while off duty. “Corporal Stoddard’s service and dedication to the Monroe Police Department and thecitizens whom he served will never be forgotten. The Monroe Police Department would like to extend our deepest […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Ruston man killed in Christmas day shooting at Waffle House

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Ruston Police, on December 25, 2022, at approximately 3 AM, 30-year-old Germil Rhone from Ruston was shot during an altercation at Waffle House on Farmerville Highway. The parties involved in the incident left the scene before officers arrived. According to reports, shortly after the police received calls about the […]
RUSTON, LA

