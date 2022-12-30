Read full article on original website
Monroe store clerk booked for Manslaughter after allegedly shooting armed-robber and customer
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, the Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting at 711 South 8th Street. According to police, an armed-robbery took place at the store and the clerk fired a shot at the suspect. The shot allegedly struck both […]
West Monroe man arrested for allegedly holding girlfriend hostage
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 1, 2023, a victim contacted the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, stating, “I need help, I’m being hurt.” The mother of the victim also reached out to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, claiming that 27-year-old Michael Foster was keeping her daughter against her will. Upon arrival at the residence, […]
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Driver Involved in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash on US 165
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Driver Involved in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash on US 165. Ouachita Parish – On December 31, 2022, a hit-and-run crash on US Highway 165 claimed the life of a 39-year-old Louisiana man. The vehicle involved in the incident is currently unknown, and it is unclear if impairment played a role in the crash.
Louisiana man and minor arrested, allegedly burglarized unlocked vehicles
A man and a minor have been arrested following a string of car burglaries in Louisiana.
LSP: Hit-and-run crash kills Monroe man while riding bicycle on U.S. Hwy. 165
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police - Troop F is investigating a hit-and-run fatal crash that claimed the life of a Monroe man Saturday morning. LSP - Troop G sent out additional information about the fatal crash to KNOE 8 News Saturday afternoon:. Ouachita Parish – On Saturday, December...
Ouachita Parish hit-and-run crash claims the life of Monroe man
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a hit-and-run accident that occurred just after 7:00 AM on Saturday, December 31, 2022, on U.S. Highway 165, just north of U.S. Highway 165 Business. Corkey Williams, 39, was killed as a result of this crash. During the initial investigation, it was determined that […]
Shoplifting suspect returns to the scene
Ruston police arrested a man on several charges Wednesday after a report of a trespasser at a local convenience store. The Delta Mini Mart at 200 W. California Ave. reported a man had entered the store a few days earlier and stole over $150 worth of alcohol before fleeing. The suspect returned Wednesday and was loitering outside the store. He refused to depart the premises when told to leave.
Police investigating vandalism of Louisiana Tech Engineering building
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech Police Department is investigating the Integrated Engineering and Science Building vandalism that occurred on Dec. 31, 2022. Tech Police say they believe a firearm was used to cause damage to the building. Several of the building’s windows were destroyed. This is an ongoing...
Elderly Louisiana Man Dies in House Fire Caused by Burning Books and Branches to Keep Warm
Elderly Louisiana Man Dies in House Fire Caused by Burning Books and Branches to Keep Warm. West Monroe, Louisiana – An 80-year-old man in West Monroe, Louisiana died on December 28 after suffering injuries in a house fire on Christmas night. The fire is believed to have started when the victim was burning books and branches inside metal containers in the living room for heat.
5 arrested regarding death of Winnfield infant
WINNFIELD, La. (KNOE) - Four adults and one juvenile were arrested following the death of an infant in Winnfield. Winnfield Fire and Rescue and EMS responded to a 911 call on Dec. 19, 2022, regarding an unresponsive infant on Louisiana Street. The infant was taken to Winn Parish Medical Center...
Louisiana Father and Daughter Die in House Fire Caused by Unattended Cooking
Louisiana Father and Daughter Die in House Fire Caused by Unattended Cooking. Winnsboro, Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) reported on December 30, 2022, that deputies had completed their investigation into a house fire in Winnsboro, Louisiana that killed the disabled homeowner and his adult daughter.
State Police execute search warrant; Monroe duo arrested for allegedly possessing one pound of narcotics and firearm
Louisiana State Police executed a search warrant at a residence on the 100 block of Palmwood Drive in Monroe locating 21-year-old Cierra S. Brown and 28-year-old Rodderick Bradley.
Monroe Plum Street underpass has been reopened
MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — On January 3, 2023, the Plum Street underpass has been reopened. Drive safely and if you see water covering a roadway turn around.
Louisiana nurse indicted, charged with illegally distributing controlled substances
A Louisiana nurse has been indicted by a federal grand jury for illegally distributing controlled substances.
Monroe Police Department searching for two suspects wanted for aggravated battery
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is requesting assistance locating the two individuals pictured below. Mikhail Capers and Antonio Mobley are both wanted for aggravated 2nd degree battery. If you or anyone you know has information on the whereabouts of the two subjects, please contact the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600 or […]
One arrested in Christmas morning disturbance
Ruston Police arrested a 30-year-old man Christmas morning following a domestic disturbance. Officers responded to an Eastland Avenue residence at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The victim alleged Mark Anthony Clark pushed her twice during an altercation. She said an argument began in the living room but escalated in her bedroom when she attempted to get away from Clark.
Union Parish Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance locating suspect involved in hit-and-run crash
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance locating 42-year-old James Earl Turnbow. Turnbow is described as a White male standing at five feet and nine inches tall and weighing about 165 pounds. The suspect is frequently around the Downsville and West Monroe areas. Turnbow is wanted by authorities for […]
See Damage in Northeast Louisiana from Tornado
Northeast Louisiana is hard hit by the late night storms. The Jackson Parish Sheriff's Department has jumped into high gear to help those impacted. The sheriff says "If your house has been damaged from the storm, tarps will be issued out at the Jackson Parish Community Center on Industrial Drive."
Monroe Police Department announces the passing of an officer
MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department announces the passing of Corporal Brian Stoddard. On Thursday, December 29, 2022, his death occurred while off duty. “Corporal Stoddard’s service and dedication to the Monroe Police Department and thecitizens whom he served will never be forgotten. The Monroe Police Department would like to extend our deepest […]
Ruston man killed in Christmas day shooting at Waffle House
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Ruston Police, on December 25, 2022, at approximately 3 AM, 30-year-old Germil Rhone from Ruston was shot during an altercation at Waffle House on Farmerville Highway. The parties involved in the incident left the scene before officers arrived. According to reports, shortly after the police received calls about the […]
