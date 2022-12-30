Read full article on original website
WJCL
Wesley Kennedy III to finish college football career at University of West Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Former Benedictine Military School and Georgia Southern football football standout Wesley Kennedy III will finish his college career at the University of West Georgia. Kennedy played at Benedictine for Coach Danny Britt, helping lead his team to a state title as a senior while being named...
Portsmouth Times
SSU graduate is ready to start a career in the gaming industry
Pursuing a career in game design, senior Bailey Woodworth always knew she wanted to major in something art-related. “Video games really helped my mental health when I was younger,” she said. “I decided being someone behind making them would be a great way not only to do what I love but to help others as well. I really want to create games that help others the same way my favorites helped me.”
Georgia witness says triangle object overhead was size of football field
A Georgia witness at Statesboro reported watching a triangle-shaped object the size of a football field slowly moving overhead at about 10:20 p.m. on October 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WALB 10
Strong, severe storms expected Tuesday night into Wednesday
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The WALB First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday night into Wednesday. There’s a slight risk of severe storms for northwest counties in the WALB viewing area that starts around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Area-wide, the threat picks back up Wednesday morning around 8 a.m. and lasts until around 4 p.m.
First National Bank of Moultrie donates $50,000 to Colquitt Regional
MOULTRIE — First National Bank of Moultrie recently presented Colquitt Regional Medical Center with a $50,000 check, which will aid in several ongoing capital projects. First National Bank donated the funds through the Georgia Rural Hospital Tax Credit program. This program was created in 2016 due to the increasing number of rural hospital closures since 2008.
wfxl.com
3 more sought for connection to Dougherty County Jail RICO case
The Dougherty County Sheriff's Office needs help from the community to locate three people wanted in connection to the Dougherty County Jail RICO case. Former Jail Officer Cedrick Peavy is wanted for three counts of felony conspiracy to commit a crime, violation of oath of office and three counts of violation of the Georgia RICO Act. Deputies say that Peavy stands five-feet-eleven and weighs approximately 170 pounds.
wgxa.tv
GSP: Savannah man, Washington Co. teen arrested after trying to outrun law enforcement
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)- The Georgia State Patrol said two people attempting to outrun law enforcement have been arrested following a crash in Baldwin County. Troopers say the Washington County Sheriff’s Office requested GSP’s assistance in pursuing a vehicle that sped away from deputies on Deepstep Rd. near State Route 24 around 5:44 pm Sunday.
Candidates in 2019 Albany mayor's race looking for rematch in 2023
ALBANY — The race for Albany mayor won’t heat up in earnest until temperatures do the same, but as of the beginning of 2023, one candidate has announced his intention to run and the incumbent is looking to extend his tenure for another four years. The challenger in...
WALB 10
Parts of Lee Co. under boil water advisory
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for parts of Lee County, according to the Lee County Utilities Authority. The areas impacted are Creekwood Apartments Phase 1 and Raintree Condos. The boil water advisory is due to a break in a waterline around. The advisory...
Shooting at Ridgeland night club injures 2 Sunday
RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Jasper County Deputies responded to a shooting that injured two around 3 a.m. on New Year’s Day. According to police, officers responded to the scene at Club Pluto located at 8812 South Jacob Smart Boulevard in Ridgeland after being notified of a shooting incident early Sunday morning. Deputies learned, while on […]
SWAT Team assists in situation with armed elderly person at The Landings
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) responded to a situation involving an armed elderly person with dementia at The Landings Saturday night. According to police, the person was acting very confused about their surroundings around 11:30 p.m. The individual had a firearm and refused to let someone else inside the home […]
WALB 10
Albany shooting leaves 2 injured
GBI asking for help identifying remains of child found dead in the 1980s. Known as “Baby Jane Doe,” the young child’s remains were found in Millwood off of Duncan Bridge Road in December 1988. The GBI believes she has a possible connection to Albany. Bainbridge ending 2022...
wtoc.com
Fewer DUI arrests in Chatham Co. than during recent New Year’s celebrations
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia State Patrol is encouraging people to continue safe driving practices as many are traveling back home Monday. GSP had their lowest amount of DUI arrests during this weekend’s New Year’s celebrations than the past two years. They are expecting Monday to be busy...
Albany police seek man wanted in hammer attack on girlfriend
ALBANY – The Albany Police Department is seeking a suspect who is accused of beating a woman in the head with a hammer and trying to set her residence on fire. He is wanted on aggravated assault, arson and other charges. Police identified the suspect as Charlie Brown Jr.,...
WJCL
Memorial Health in Savannah welcomes first baby of 2023
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Memorial Health University Medical Center welcomed its first baby of the new year at 6:28 a.m. on Sunday. Eliana Mae was born weighing 7 lbs, 10 ounces. Memorial Health said it was proud to help Eliana Mae enter the world as the first baby born in 2023 at Memorial Health.
wfxl.com
GSP: Man arrested for speeding, stolen gun in Lee County
A man is behind bars after speeding in Lee County Friday morning. On December 30, at approximately 9:55 a.m., a Georgia State Patrol trooper on regular patrol traveling north on GA 3 near Mayhaw Road in Lee County, observed a black 2010 Chevrolet Camaro traveling south on GA 3 near Mayhaw Road that appeared to be exceeding the posted speed limit of 55 MPH.
Albany police report shooting at 2415 West Apartments
ALBANY — Albany police said an Albany man was injured after he and a suspect exchanged gunfire at the 2415 West Apartment complex Thursday afternoon. According to an Albany Police Department news release, APD officers responded to 2415 Dawson Road after receiving a report of a shooting incident around 1:30 p.m. A male victim told officers that several males drove up to his apartment in a white vehicle.
Economists: Port of Savannah to weather expected recession well
LISTEN: As “essential infrastructure,” ports are expected to fare well in 2023 even if a recession hits, according to Fitch Ratings. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. Analysts at Fitch Ratings, a New York financial market research firm, are projecting “mildly positive” growth for Georgia's Port of Savannah and other U.S. ports, even as the credit rating agency expects a recession to arrive in the spring.
wfxl.com
Police seek man wanted for beating girlfriend with a hammer, attempting to burn house down
Albany police need help from the community to locate a wanted man. The Criminal Investigations Bureau says that 48-year-old Charlie Brown Jr. is wanted on aggravated assault, aggravated battery, arson and cruelty to children in the first degree warrants. Police say that Brown beat his girlfriend in the head with...
May you live in interesting times: Outgoing Dougherty County Commission chair discusses eight years in office
ALBANY — Reflecting on eight years at the helm of the Dougherty County government, outgoing Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas recalled the good, the bad and the ugly of eight years that he admits were more exciting than he had ever anticipated. “It was, you know, far, far different from...
