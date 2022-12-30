ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, GA

Portsmouth Times

SSU graduate is ready to start a career in the gaming industry

Pursuing a career in game design, senior Bailey Woodworth always knew she wanted to major in something art-related. “Video games really helped my mental health when I was younger,” she said. “I decided being someone behind making them would be a great way not only to do what I love but to help others as well. I really want to create games that help others the same way my favorites helped me.”
SAVANNAH, GA
WALB 10

Strong, severe storms expected Tuesday night into Wednesday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The WALB First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday night into Wednesday. There’s a slight risk of severe storms for northwest counties in the WALB viewing area that starts around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Area-wide, the threat picks back up Wednesday morning around 8 a.m. and lasts until around 4 p.m.
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

First National Bank of Moultrie donates $50,000 to Colquitt Regional

MOULTRIE — First National Bank of Moultrie recently presented Colquitt Regional Medical Center with a $50,000 check, which will aid in several ongoing capital projects. First National Bank donated the funds through the Georgia Rural Hospital Tax Credit program. This program was created in 2016 due to the increasing number of rural hospital closures since 2008.
MOULTRIE, GA
wfxl.com

3 more sought for connection to Dougherty County Jail RICO case

The Dougherty County Sheriff's Office needs help from the community to locate three people wanted in connection to the Dougherty County Jail RICO case. Former Jail Officer Cedrick Peavy is wanted for three counts of felony conspiracy to commit a crime, violation of oath of office and three counts of violation of the Georgia RICO Act. Deputies say that Peavy stands five-feet-eleven and weighs approximately 170 pounds.
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Parts of Lee Co. under boil water advisory

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for parts of Lee County, according to the Lee County Utilities Authority. The areas impacted are Creekwood Apartments Phase 1 and Raintree Condos. The boil water advisory is due to a break in a waterline around. The advisory...
LEE COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Shooting at Ridgeland night club injures 2 Sunday

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Jasper County Deputies responded to a shooting that injured two around 3 a.m. on New Year’s Day. According to police, officers responded to the scene at Club Pluto located at 8812 South Jacob Smart Boulevard in Ridgeland after being notified of a shooting incident early Sunday morning. Deputies learned, while on […]
JASPER COUNTY, SC
WALB 10

Albany shooting leaves 2 injured

GBI asking for help identifying remains of child found dead in the 1980s. Known as “Baby Jane Doe,” the young child’s remains were found in Millwood off of Duncan Bridge Road in December 1988. The GBI believes she has a possible connection to Albany. Bainbridge ending 2022...
ALBANY, GA
WJCL

Memorial Health in Savannah welcomes first baby of 2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Memorial Health University Medical Center welcomed its first baby of the new year at 6:28 a.m. on Sunday. Eliana Mae was born weighing 7 lbs, 10 ounces. Memorial Health said it was proud to help Eliana Mae enter the world as the first baby born in 2023 at Memorial Health.
SAVANNAH, GA
wfxl.com

GSP: Man arrested for speeding, stolen gun in Lee County

A man is behind bars after speeding in Lee County Friday morning. On December 30, at approximately 9:55 a.m., a Georgia State Patrol trooper on regular patrol traveling north on GA 3 near Mayhaw Road in Lee County, observed a black 2010 Chevrolet Camaro traveling south on GA 3 near Mayhaw Road that appeared to be exceeding the posted speed limit of 55 MPH.
LEE COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany police report shooting at 2415 West Apartments

ALBANY — Albany police said an Albany man was injured after he and a suspect exchanged gunfire at the 2415 West Apartment complex Thursday afternoon. According to an Albany Police Department news release, APD officers responded to 2415 Dawson Road after receiving a report of a shooting incident around 1:30 p.m. A male victim told officers that several males drove up to his apartment in a white vehicle.
ALBANY, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Economists: Port of Savannah to weather expected recession well

LISTEN: As “essential infrastructure,” ports are expected to fare well in 2023 even if a recession hits, according to Fitch Ratings. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. Analysts at Fitch Ratings, a New York financial market research firm, are projecting “mildly positive” growth for Georgia's Port of Savannah and other U.S. ports, even as the credit rating agency expects a recession to arrive in the spring.
SAVANNAH, GA

