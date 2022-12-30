Read full article on original website
Polar riders and polar swimmers kick off new year in Fort Wayne
Bikers went for their annual Polar Ride from the Harley-Davidson of Fort Wayne. Others chose to swim in the Saint Joe River at Johnny Appleseed Park.
wfft.com
Former Westview star Yoder transferring to USF
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Former Westview star basketball player Charlie Yoder is transferring to the University of Saint Francis, according to his twitter. Yoder was a 2020 graduate of Westview, and has spent the past two and a half years at the University of Incarnate Word, where he averaged over 11 points and three rebounds per game over seven games this past season.
WANE-TV
Bike around Fort Wayne in ‘2023 Chilly Challenge’
FORT WANE, Ind. (WANE) – You can start off the new year with a brisk bicycle ride around Fort Wayne on Sunday afternoon. The “2023 Chilly Challenge Bike Ride” takes participants on paths along the Rivergreenway and city streets, with routes ranging from 5 to 20 miles. Maps are provided at the event.
wfft.com
Car crashes into Fort Wayne church Monday morning
Waynedale Baptist Church Pastor Steve Johnson received a startling call around 6:50 Monday morning. A car crashed into his church building. Waynedale Baptist Church Pastor Steve Johnson received a startling call around 6:50 Monday morning. A car crashed into his church building.
wfft.com
Rumble in Fort Wayne returns to the Summit City
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Drivers, start your engines!. The 24th annual Rumble in Fort Wayne is back at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum this Friday and Saturday. Drivers from all over, many from the Midwest, are competing. On Saturday, doors open at 11 a.m. for spectators. Opening ceremonies...
wfft.com
Showers and isolated storms, record warmth Tuesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — A strong storm system spreads rain and isolated thunderstorms from the southwest to the northeast near midnight. Rain continues overnight into Tuesday morning with pockets of heavy rainfall possible. A few spotty showers follow us to around lunchtime. The region will be in the...
wfft.com
Annual Countdown to Noon returns to Science Central
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Once again, Science Central celebrated the new year early with its annual Countdown to Noon. It’s been going on for more than 15 years. This year, they dropped 2,023 balloons to ring in 2023. Science Central’s Executive Director Martin Fisher said it’s always...
Car crashes into Waynedale church
A car crashed through the wall of a Waynedale church early Monday morning as most of the region is under a Dense Fog Advisory.
wfft.com
'Dons rally late to take down Youngstown State
Purdue Fort Wayne picked up a 76-71 victory at Youngstown State on Saturday (Dec. 31) in Horizon League play. Purdue Fort Wayne picked up a 76-71 victory at Youngstown State on Saturday (Dec. 31) in Horizon League play.
wfft.com
Man charged with murder, robbery in 2017 stabbings of Fort Wayne couple
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Police have arrested a 35-year-old man accused of killing a Fort Wayne couple after breaking into their home in 2017 to steal marijuana. Investigators charged Dustin Neal of Fort Wayne with two counts of murder and two counts of robbery on Friday after he was arrested in Wells County.
Your News Local
Wabash City Police announce Captain Honeycutt retirement
WABASH, IN- The Wabash City Police Department announced the retirement of Captain Jerry D. Honeycutt. Jerry joined the Wabash City Police Department on May 04, 1990. Captain Honeycutt was a graduate of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy class 90-103. During Captain Honeycutt’s career, he held the rank of Patrolman, Sergeant, and Captain. During Captain Honeycutt’s career, he has helped train over forty-four new officers. Captain Honeycutt has had extensive training in law enforcement such as IDACS/NCIC, Datamaster, Taser, Advanced Traffic Law, Ident-a-kit, Railroad School, Drug Investigations, Child Molest Investigations, Supervisor School, and hundreds of other schools. Captain Honeycutt was a bicycle patrol officer and department sniper. Captain Honeycutt has worked all three shifts in his career. Captain Honeycutt has worked under five Mayors and seven police chiefs. Captain Honeycutt’s official last day as a member of the police department is February 28, 2023. The Wabash City Police Department thanks him for over thirty-two years of service to the citizens of Wabash.
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Indiana Lake
Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
wfft.com
Man dies in New Year's Day fiery Fort Wayne crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - One man is dead after a fiery crash just north of downtown early Sunday morning. Fort Wayne Police found a flaming car around 3:00 a.m. on the 2500 block of Westbrook Drive. They say the driver was heading north when he crashed into an unoccupied...
WANE-TV
Watch Superman, eat pizza at Famous Monster on New Year’s Eve
DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – Celebrate the new year with family-friendly fun at Famous Monster Pizza. The pizza joint in Decatur is holding its “Super New Year’s Eve Family Party” Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The restaurant is showing the 1979 version of Superman, with...
wfft.com
Man has life-threatening injuries after crash in north Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A man is fighting for his life after a crash in north Fort Wayne Thursday evening. Fort Wayne police say just before 8 p.m., four men were pushing a broken down vehicle west on Ludwig Road. Three pushed from the back, one pushed near the...
WANE-TV
One dead in New Year’s Day crash in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a crash on New Year’s Day that left a man dead. Police responded to the 2500 block of Westbrook Drive near Vesey Park around 3 a.m. Police were advised a car was on fire. When officers...
WANE-TV
Authorities extradite man with murder charge to Fort Wayne for initial hearing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man charged with murder in the 2021 Valentine’s Day death of his girlfriend took part in an initial hearing Friday morning after being extradited from Arkansas. Authorities charged 32-year-old Tykwan Walker with murder after police found Heather Hobbs dead at...
WANE-TV
Health department urges families to test for lead exposure in kids
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Health is urging parents to have children younger than age 6 tested for lead exposure. The state’s health department made the announcement ahead of legislation that goes into effect Sunday. IDOH is partnering with other organizations in the state to provide information about the dangers of lead to families in Allen County and around Indiana.
WOWO News
Local mother looking for plea deal in child’s death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne mother has submitted a plea agreement in connection to the death of her little girl. 38-year-old Emily Tudor has agreed to plead guilty to all charges, according to our partners in news at 21 Alive. Tudor’s charges are three counts of neglect of a dependent where the defendant endangers the dependent, and neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury.
proclaimerscv.com
41-Year-Old Man From Indiana Allegedly Robbed IHOP Right On Christmas Eve
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (TCD) — The police of Indiana arrested a 41-year-old man after he allegedly robbed an IHOP with his axe and a knife. According to Fort Wayne Police, on Dec. 24 at around 12:54 p.m., the police officers responded to a report of an armed robbery in progress at Coldwater Road in IHOP.
