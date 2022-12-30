ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

12/29 Prep Basketball Recap – Homestead boys wins holiday tournament, Northrop dominates at Trine

By Josh Ayen
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ClhIk_0jyIXQPf00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Class 4A No. 4 Homestead bounced back from their first loss of the season to knock off Class 3A No. 1 Mishawaka Marian in overtime, 55-49, on Thursday night. The win sealed a holiday tournament championship for the Spartans.

Earlier in the day, Homestead knocked off Hamilton Southeastern, 67-45, to force a 3-way tie in pool play between the Spartans, Royals and Munster. Homestead advanced to the title game due to having the best point differential.

Kyron Kaopuiki led the Spartans with 20 points on 6-of-9 shooting from 3-point range. Will Jamison added 17 points, while Grant Leeper finished with 16.

In girls basketball, Northrop demonstrated why they are among the best programs in the state after winning a pair of games in the first Parkview Sports Medicine Holiday Shootout at Trine University’s MTI Center. The Bruins cruised past Elkhart and Tippecanoe Valley in a pair of games on Thursday.

Boys Basketball Scoreboard

Angola 78, Hamilton 24
Avon 63, Betsy Layne, Ky. 48
Centerville, Ohio 63, New Albany 35
E. Noble 68, Churubusco 28
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 72, Michigan City Marquette 50
Hammond Central 56, Fenwick, Ill. 42
Pike Central 55, Gibson Southern 48
University Heights, Ky. 66, Evansville Bosse 59

Batesville Tournament
Championship
Jennings Co. 72, Batesville 47

First Round
Batesville 58, Waldron 49
Jennings Co. 77, N. Harrison 54

Third Place
N. Harrison 69, Waldron 57

Clay City Tournament
Fifth Place
N. Central (Farmersburg) 59, Riverton Parke 49

Seventh Place
Mitchell 62, N. Vermillion 43

Third Place
Tri-West 50, Owen Valley 39

Greenwood Tournament
Championship
Indpls Brebeuf 57, Evansville Harrison 47

First Round
Evansville Harrison 69, Yorktown 62
Indpls Brebeuf 50, Greenwood 25

Third Place
Yorktown 51, Greenwood 31

Highland Tournament
First Round
Hammond Morton 47, Morgan Twp. 46

Third Place
Morgan Twp. 66, Calumet 36

Homestead Tournament
Championship
Homestead 55, Mishawaka Marian 49, OT

Pool A
Homestead 67, Hamilton Southeastern 45
Munster 74, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 49

Pool B
Fishers 58, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 32
Mishawaka Marian 48, Valparaiso 46

Seventh Place
S. Bend St. Joseph’s 61, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 47

Third Place
Valparaiso 49, Hamilton Southeastern 45

Huntington North Tournament

Pool A
Huntington North 49, Ft. Wayne Snider 48
Mishawaka 48, Huntington North 32
Mishawaka 66, Ft. Wayne Snider 57

Pool B
Merrillville 46, Indpls Tech 40
Merrillville 71, New Haven 47
New Haven 68, Indpls Tech 49

Indianapolis Roncalli Tournament
First Round
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 63, Floyd Central 54
University 67, Indpls Roncalli 49

Third Place
Floyd Central 69, Indpls Roncalli 54

Kokomo Tournament
First Round
Brownsburg 78, Columbia City 37
Center Grove 73, S. Bend Riley 62
Kokomo 75, Ft. Wayne Luers 48
Warren Central 41, Guerin Catholic 40

LaPorte Tournament
First Round
Lake Central 52, Tippecanoe Valley 44
S. Bend Adams 66, Lowell 31

Third Place
Tippecanoe Valley 74, Lowell 35

Lebanon Tournament
Championship
New Palestine 59, Lebanon 48

Consolation
Indpls Metro 46, Mooresville 41
Indpls Perry Meridian 50, Evansville North 36

Fifth Place
Indpls Perry Meridian 54, Indpls Metro 45

Semifinal
Lebanon 55, McCutcheon 35
New Palestine 76, Gary 21st Century 57

Seventh Place
Mooresville 60, Evansville North 50

Third Place
Gary 21st Century 60, McCutcheon 56

Miami County Tournament
Third Place
Maconaquah 92, N. Miami 51

Morristown Tournament
Championship
Covenant Christian 52, Indpls Chatard 49

Fifth Place
S. Ripley 74, Milan 71

Seventh Place
New Washington 65, Morristown 50

Third Place
S. Dearborn 45, Cascade 37

North Central (Indpls) Classic
Indpls N. Central 69, Jeffersonville 57
Indpls Pike 70, Indpls Park Tudor 67

Plymouth Tournament
Championship
Plymouth 44, Cass 37

First Round
Cass 65, Jimtown 36
Plymouth 43, Knox 27

Third Place
Knox 54, Jimtown 47

South Central Tournament
First Round
S. Central (Union Mills) 54, N. White 46
W. Central 74, Oregon-Davis 61

Southridge Tournament
Championship
Orleans 56, S. Central (Elizabeth) 40

Fifth Place
Eastern (Greene) 45, N. Knox 27

Third Place
Southridge 52, Danville 49

Wabash County Tournament
Championship
Wabash 55, Manchester 47

Third Place
Southwood 64, Northfield 44

Wabash Valley Tournament
Championship
Linton 56, Bloomfield 44

Consolation
Robinson, Ill. 36, Parke Heritage 34

Fifth Place
North Vigo 47, W. Vigo 29

Third Place
South Vigo 62, Sullivan 52

Girls Basketball Scoreboard

Bellmont 58, Bluffton 20
Columbus North 60, North Vigo 33
Danville 56, Greensburg 53
Floyd Central 44, N. Harrison 36
Ft. Wayne Wayne 62, Muncie Central 54
Jay Co. 63, Pendleton Hts. 50
New Washington 54, Hauser 51, OT
Oldenburg 46, Waldron 24
Penn 50, Carmel 43
Providence 68, Indpls Scecina 33
Springs Valley 54, Hancock Co., Ky. 50

Bowman Academy Tournament
Pool A
Bowman Academy 31, Gary 21st Century 17
River Forest 53, Gary 21st Century 20

Pool B
Calumet 55, Lighthouse CPA 7
E. Chicago Central 55, Calumet 15
E. Chicago Central 80, Lighthouse CPA 7

Cambridge City Classic
First Round
Cambridge City 45, Phalen 25
Milan 48, Morristown 43

Center Grove Tournament
Championship
Center Grove 64, Jeffersonville 41

First Round
Center Grove 57, Linton 24
Jeffersonville 70, McCutcheon 36

Third Place
Linton 43, McCutcheon 33

Eastern Greene Tournament
Pool A
Eastern (Greene) 63, Southwestern (Hanover) 47
Jasper 43, Southwestern (Hanover) 28
Jasper 50, Eastern (Greene) 45

Pool B
Brownstown 38, Vincennes (South Knox— 20
Brownstown 56, Bloomfield 28
Vincennes (South Knox— 62, Bloomfield 33

Pool C
Loogootee 47, Martinsville 40
Trinity Lutheran 46, Loogootee 33
Trinity Lutheran 47, Martinsville 22

Pool D
N. Knox 34, Paoli 30
N. Knox 46, Owen Valley 25
Paoli 49, Owen Valley 30

Fremont Tournament
Championship
Lake Station 60, Fremont 39

Third Place
Jimtown 43, Sturgis, Mich. 28

Goshen Classic
DeKalb 48, Mishawaka 32
Goshen 53, DeKalb 40
Goshen 55, E. Noble 48, OT
Mishawaka 65, E. Noble 48

Hall of Fame Tournament
Championship
Noblesville 69, Bedford N. Lawrence 67, 2OT

First Round
Bedford N. Lawrence 59, Mishawaka Marian 28
Noblesville 62, E. Central 37

Third Place
E. Central 55, Mishawaka Marian 42

Hammond Morton Tournament
Fifth Place
Hammond Morton 66, Gary West 21

Third Place
Thornwood, Ill. 61, Hammond Noll 40

Miami County Tournament
Championship
Caston 51, Peru 47

Third Place
N. Miami 52, Maconaquah 35

North Central (Indpls) Classic
Gibson Southern 67, Avon 57
Hamilton Southeastern 77, Henderson Co., Ky. 36
Springboro, Ohio 40, Indpls N. Central 32

Northridge Tournament
Pool A
Andrean 58, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 37
Knox 53, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 38
Northridge 46, Andrean 39
Northridge 62, Knox 30

Pool B
Merrillville 33, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 32
NorthWood 47, Merrillville 37
NorthWood 47, Rushville 45
Rushville 42, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 38

Speedway Tournament
Championship
Decatur Central 60, Speedway 38

First Round
Decatur Central 65, Rising Sun 38
Speedway 45, South Vigo 38

Third Place
South Vigo 46, Rising Sun 39

Trine University Classic
Elkhart 71, Ft. Wayne South 18
Ft. Wayne North 47, W. Noble 40
Ft. Wayne North 48, Concord 45
Ft. Wayne Northrop 67, Tippecanoe Valley 32
Ft. Wayne Northrop 77, Elkhart 34
Lakeland 49, Concord 27
Lakeland 58, Ft. Wayne South 24
Tippecanoe Valley 64, W. Noble 19

Union City Invitational
Consolation
Adams Central 54, Greenwood Christian 15
Union Co. 50, Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 43

First Round
Blackford 62, Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 32
Blue River 44, Adams Central 24
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 47, Union Co. 39
Union City 44, Greenwood Christian 22

Vincennes Rivet Tournament
Pool A
Corydon 64, Lafayette Catholic 46
Evansville Memorial 59, Lafayette Catholic 45
Evansville Memorial 66, Corydon 48

Pool B
Evansville Mater Dei 51, Vincennes Rivet 27
Lanesville 59, Evansville Mater Dei 30
Tecumseh 49, Vincennes Rivet 41

Wabash County Tournament
Championship
Wabash 42, Southwood 38

Third Place
Northfield 60, Manchester 51

Warsaw Tournament
Pool A
Chesterton 44, Kokomo 38
Warsaw 54, Kokomo 39
Warsaw 60, Chesterton 47

Pool B
Columbia City 59, Winchester 45
S. Bend Washington 67, Columbia City 50
S. Bend Washington 81, Winchester 38

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

 

