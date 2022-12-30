12/29 Prep Basketball Recap – Homestead boys wins holiday tournament, Northrop dominates at Trine
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Class 4A No. 4 Homestead bounced back from their first loss of the season to knock off Class 3A No. 1 Mishawaka Marian in overtime, 55-49, on Thursday night. The win sealed a holiday tournament championship for the Spartans.
Earlier in the day, Homestead knocked off Hamilton Southeastern, 67-45, to force a 3-way tie in pool play between the Spartans, Royals and Munster. Homestead advanced to the title game due to having the best point differential.
Kyron Kaopuiki led the Spartans with 20 points on 6-of-9 shooting from 3-point range. Will Jamison added 17 points, while Grant Leeper finished with 16.
In girls basketball, Northrop demonstrated why they are among the best programs in the state after winning a pair of games in the first Parkview Sports Medicine Holiday Shootout at Trine University’s MTI Center. The Bruins cruised past Elkhart and Tippecanoe Valley in a pair of games on Thursday.
Boys Basketball Scoreboard
Angola 78, Hamilton 24
Avon 63, Betsy Layne, Ky. 48
Centerville, Ohio 63, New Albany 35
E. Noble 68, Churubusco 28
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 72, Michigan City Marquette 50
Hammond Central 56, Fenwick, Ill. 42
Pike Central 55, Gibson Southern 48
University Heights, Ky. 66, Evansville Bosse 59
Batesville Tournament
Championship
Jennings Co. 72, Batesville 47
First Round
Batesville 58, Waldron 49
Jennings Co. 77, N. Harrison 54
Third Place
N. Harrison 69, Waldron 57
Clay City Tournament
Fifth Place
N. Central (Farmersburg) 59, Riverton Parke 49
Seventh Place
Mitchell 62, N. Vermillion 43
Third Place
Tri-West 50, Owen Valley 39
Greenwood Tournament
Championship
Indpls Brebeuf 57, Evansville Harrison 47
First Round
Evansville Harrison 69, Yorktown 62
Indpls Brebeuf 50, Greenwood 25
Third Place
Yorktown 51, Greenwood 31
Highland Tournament
First Round
Hammond Morton 47, Morgan Twp. 46
Third Place
Morgan Twp. 66, Calumet 36
Homestead Tournament
Championship
Homestead 55, Mishawaka Marian 49, OT
Pool A
Homestead 67, Hamilton Southeastern 45
Munster 74, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 49
Pool B
Fishers 58, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 32
Mishawaka Marian 48, Valparaiso 46
Seventh Place
S. Bend St. Joseph’s 61, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 47
Third Place
Valparaiso 49, Hamilton Southeastern 45
Huntington North Tournament
Pool A
Huntington North 49, Ft. Wayne Snider 48
Mishawaka 48, Huntington North 32
Mishawaka 66, Ft. Wayne Snider 57
Pool B
Merrillville 46, Indpls Tech 40
Merrillville 71, New Haven 47
New Haven 68, Indpls Tech 49
Indianapolis Roncalli Tournament
First Round
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 63, Floyd Central 54
University 67, Indpls Roncalli 49
Third Place
Floyd Central 69, Indpls Roncalli 54
Kokomo Tournament
First Round
Brownsburg 78, Columbia City 37
Center Grove 73, S. Bend Riley 62
Kokomo 75, Ft. Wayne Luers 48
Warren Central 41, Guerin Catholic 40
LaPorte Tournament
First Round
Lake Central 52, Tippecanoe Valley 44
S. Bend Adams 66, Lowell 31
Third Place
Tippecanoe Valley 74, Lowell 35
Lebanon Tournament
Championship
New Palestine 59, Lebanon 48
Consolation
Indpls Metro 46, Mooresville 41
Indpls Perry Meridian 50, Evansville North 36
Fifth Place
Indpls Perry Meridian 54, Indpls Metro 45
Semifinal
Lebanon 55, McCutcheon 35
New Palestine 76, Gary 21st Century 57
Seventh Place
Mooresville 60, Evansville North 50
Third Place
Gary 21st Century 60, McCutcheon 56
Miami County Tournament
Third Place
Maconaquah 92, N. Miami 51
Morristown Tournament
Championship
Covenant Christian 52, Indpls Chatard 49
Fifth Place
S. Ripley 74, Milan 71
Seventh Place
New Washington 65, Morristown 50
Third Place
S. Dearborn 45, Cascade 37
North Central (Indpls) Classic
Indpls N. Central 69, Jeffersonville 57
Indpls Pike 70, Indpls Park Tudor 67
Plymouth Tournament
Championship
Plymouth 44, Cass 37
First Round
Cass 65, Jimtown 36
Plymouth 43, Knox 27
Third Place
Knox 54, Jimtown 47
South Central Tournament
First Round
S. Central (Union Mills) 54, N. White 46
W. Central 74, Oregon-Davis 61
Southridge Tournament
Championship
Orleans 56, S. Central (Elizabeth) 40
Fifth Place
Eastern (Greene) 45, N. Knox 27
Third Place
Southridge 52, Danville 49
Wabash County Tournament
Championship
Wabash 55, Manchester 47
Third Place
Southwood 64, Northfield 44
Wabash Valley Tournament
Championship
Linton 56, Bloomfield 44
Consolation
Robinson, Ill. 36, Parke Heritage 34
Fifth Place
North Vigo 47, W. Vigo 29
Third Place
South Vigo 62, Sullivan 52
Girls Basketball Scoreboard
Bellmont 58, Bluffton 20
Columbus North 60, North Vigo 33
Danville 56, Greensburg 53
Floyd Central 44, N. Harrison 36
Ft. Wayne Wayne 62, Muncie Central 54
Jay Co. 63, Pendleton Hts. 50
New Washington 54, Hauser 51, OT
Oldenburg 46, Waldron 24
Penn 50, Carmel 43
Providence 68, Indpls Scecina 33
Springs Valley 54, Hancock Co., Ky. 50
Bowman Academy Tournament
Pool A
Bowman Academy 31, Gary 21st Century 17
River Forest 53, Gary 21st Century 20
Pool B
Calumet 55, Lighthouse CPA 7
E. Chicago Central 55, Calumet 15
E. Chicago Central 80, Lighthouse CPA 7
Cambridge City Classic
First Round
Cambridge City 45, Phalen 25
Milan 48, Morristown 43
Center Grove Tournament
Championship
Center Grove 64, Jeffersonville 41
First Round
Center Grove 57, Linton 24
Jeffersonville 70, McCutcheon 36
Third Place
Linton 43, McCutcheon 33
Eastern Greene Tournament
Pool A
Eastern (Greene) 63, Southwestern (Hanover) 47
Jasper 43, Southwestern (Hanover) 28
Jasper 50, Eastern (Greene) 45
Pool B
Brownstown 38, Vincennes (South Knox— 20
Brownstown 56, Bloomfield 28
Vincennes (South Knox— 62, Bloomfield 33
Pool C
Loogootee 47, Martinsville 40
Trinity Lutheran 46, Loogootee 33
Trinity Lutheran 47, Martinsville 22
Pool D
N. Knox 34, Paoli 30
N. Knox 46, Owen Valley 25
Paoli 49, Owen Valley 30
Fremont Tournament
Championship
Lake Station 60, Fremont 39
Third Place
Jimtown 43, Sturgis, Mich. 28
Goshen Classic
DeKalb 48, Mishawaka 32
Goshen 53, DeKalb 40
Goshen 55, E. Noble 48, OT
Mishawaka 65, E. Noble 48
Hall of Fame Tournament
Championship
Noblesville 69, Bedford N. Lawrence 67, 2OT
First Round
Bedford N. Lawrence 59, Mishawaka Marian 28
Noblesville 62, E. Central 37
Third Place
E. Central 55, Mishawaka Marian 42
Hammond Morton Tournament
Fifth Place
Hammond Morton 66, Gary West 21
Third Place
Thornwood, Ill. 61, Hammond Noll 40
Miami County Tournament
Championship
Caston 51, Peru 47
Third Place
N. Miami 52, Maconaquah 35
North Central (Indpls) Classic
Gibson Southern 67, Avon 57
Hamilton Southeastern 77, Henderson Co., Ky. 36
Springboro, Ohio 40, Indpls N. Central 32
Northridge Tournament
Pool A
Andrean 58, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 37
Knox 53, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 38
Northridge 46, Andrean 39
Northridge 62, Knox 30
Pool B
Merrillville 33, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 32
NorthWood 47, Merrillville 37
NorthWood 47, Rushville 45
Rushville 42, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 38
Speedway Tournament
Championship
Decatur Central 60, Speedway 38
First Round
Decatur Central 65, Rising Sun 38
Speedway 45, South Vigo 38
Third Place
South Vigo 46, Rising Sun 39
Trine University Classic
Elkhart 71, Ft. Wayne South 18
Ft. Wayne North 47, W. Noble 40
Ft. Wayne North 48, Concord 45
Ft. Wayne Northrop 67, Tippecanoe Valley 32
Ft. Wayne Northrop 77, Elkhart 34
Lakeland 49, Concord 27
Lakeland 58, Ft. Wayne South 24
Tippecanoe Valley 64, W. Noble 19
Union City Invitational
Consolation
Adams Central 54, Greenwood Christian 15
Union Co. 50, Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 43
First Round
Blackford 62, Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 32
Blue River 44, Adams Central 24
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 47, Union Co. 39
Union City 44, Greenwood Christian 22
Vincennes Rivet Tournament
Pool A
Corydon 64, Lafayette Catholic 46
Evansville Memorial 59, Lafayette Catholic 45
Evansville Memorial 66, Corydon 48
Pool B
Evansville Mater Dei 51, Vincennes Rivet 27
Lanesville 59, Evansville Mater Dei 30
Tecumseh 49, Vincennes Rivet 41
Wabash County Tournament
Championship
Wabash 42, Southwood 38
Third Place
Northfield 60, Manchester 51
Warsaw Tournament
Pool A
Chesterton 44, Kokomo 38
Warsaw 54, Kokomo 39
Warsaw 60, Chesterton 47
Pool B
Columbia City 59, Winchester 45
S. Bend Washington 67, Columbia City 50
S. Bend Washington 81, Winchester 38
