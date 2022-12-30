New Year's festivities can be terrifying and overwhelming for some animals

Fireworks can be terrifying and overwhelming for some animals. One dog owner we spoke to has experienced it firsthand.

"He will start whining and pacing around the house and try to figure out a way out. He's chewed his way out of three doors,” Sarah Spence said.

Spence is a proud dog mom of three and said each has its own personality. She knows how they will react to certain situations. Especially her 13-year-old pitbull, Biggie.

"My oldest has PTSD from actually being shot. I can't go out to parties during the holidays. I have to be home with him and keep him comfortable,” Spence said.

Spence said she's found ways to keep him calm.

"Keeping the TV on, loud enough where he can’t hear. It keeps him calm,” Spence explained.

Ahead of New Year's Day, the Gulf Coast Humane Society wants pet owners to consider their animals when making plans.

"Having people come in and out of your house if you're having a party can be really dangerous for your pet because that's the perfect opportunity for them to get scared and run out the door,” Director of Marketing, Jackie McCollough said.

Pets are likely to end up at a shelter.

The Gulf Coast Humane Society tells KZTV five to 10 dogs will be picked up after a firework heavy holiday like July 4th and New Year.

"If we have your animal. You can come in whenever we're open to reclaim your pet,” McCollough said.

Experts said if you’re worried about how your four-legged loved one will react to fireworks, try talking to your veterinarian about anti-anxiety medication.

Here are a few simple ways to keep pets safe during festivities.

