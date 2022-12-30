ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Hundreds of cold-stunned sea turtles released into the Gulf

By Alexis Scott
KZTV 10
KZTV 10
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aN1M8_0jyIXKMX00

Hundreds of sea turtles are returning home after being released by Texas State Aquarium wildlife rescue teams.

At least 300 turtles were cold-stunned when freezing temperatures hit south Texas last week.

When this happens, the turtles are unable to move their body or regulate proper temperatures, which could cause them to drown.

After being saved, rescue teams take the turtles to rehabilitation centers, where they are examined and treated to help their bodies return to a safe temperature.

Once the turtles are healthy, rescue teams tagged them to help keep track of medical records, where they're originally from and if they were cold-stunned before.

In 2021, Texas State Aquarium Wildlife Rescue saved more than 1,500 turtles.

If you find a turtle that's been cold-stunned on the beach, experts ask you to call 1-866-TURTLE-5, so they can be rescued and put back in their natural habitat.

For the latest local news updates click here , or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Comments / 0

Related
KRGV

Sea Turtle Inc. releases turtles back into the Gulf of Mexico

More than 100 sea turtles are back in the Gulf of Mexico. All of them were cold-stunned during the recent cold weather in the Valley, but volunteers at Sea Turtle Inc. nursed them back to health, and they released them back into the waters on Tuesday. "We started Friday and...
KRGV

Sea Turtle Inc, helps rescue over 60 turtles

Sea Turtle Inc. says they have found more than 60 cold stun sea turtles so far. Cold stun is when sea turtles get weak and can’t swim because water temperatures have dropped below 50 degrees. Their organization says the most impacted areas are Long Island Village, Dolphin Cove, and...
People

2 Dead, Including a 14-Year-Old Girl, and 1 Missing After Rental Plane Crashes in Gulf of Mexico

The single-engine Piper PA-28 crashed shortly after its 7:30 p.m. takeoff from the Venice Municipal Airport on Saturday, the FAA tells PEOPLE Two people are dead, including a teenager, and another man is missing after a plane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend, according to authorities. The single-engine Piper PA-28 crashed shortly after its 7:30 p.m. takeoff from the Venice Municipal Airport in Florida on Saturday, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), obtained by PEOPLE.  The trio was returning to St. Petersburg, Fla., that evening when...
VENICE, FL
New York Post

Rare ‘phantom jellyfish’ with 33-foot-long ‘mouth-arms’ spotted off California coast

A rare and elusive deep sea creature was captured on camera by a high-tech remote submersible in Monterey, CA. The massive, 33-foot “phantom jellyfish” — a darkly colored being with ribbon-like “mouth arms” — had been discovered by the remote submarine at a depth of 3,200 feet off the West Coast shore, Live Science reported. “The giant phantom jelly was first collected in 1899. Since then, scientists have only encountered this animal about 100 times,” the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute, which spotted the Stygiomedusa gigantea off California waters, said in a statement. Although the footage was taken a year ago, it’s currently...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Futurism

Scientists Stumble Upon Huge Graveyard of Sharks, Deep Under Ocean

In a small patch of ocean floor over three miles beneath the surface, seaborne scientists voyaging to the Cocos (Keeling) Islands in the Indian Ocean have uncovered a dense "graveyard" of sharks. The discovery was made while aboard the Investigator, a research vessel operated by the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial...
forscubadivers.com

Orcas Gang Up In Large Pods To Take Down Huge Blue Whales.

Here lately, scientists have witnessed large pods of orcas attacking and killing blue whales, by a combination of ramming, strategic biting and suffocation off the coast of Australia. The clip below contains three rare segments of footage that document how orcas gang up to take down huge blue whales that...
New York Post

Surfer hailed a hero for carrying stranded shark back to sea

A fearless surfer has been praised after he picked up a struggling shark with his bare hands and carried it back out into the ocean. Paul Myles saw the shark stranded on the shore at Eastern View on Victoria’s Great Ocean Road and decided to try his best to push it back into deeper water with his surfboard. But after a few unsuccessful attempts, he realized he may have to take matters into his own hands – literally. The brave surfer was captured picking up the flailing shark and rather nonchalantly carrying the deadly fish back out to the ocean. “I just thought I’d...
eastcoasttraveller.com

Take a Day Trip to Dry Tortugas National Park in Key West Florida

Seaplane tours are available. These tours are usually half-day or full-day, with round-trip transportation and complimentary soft drinks. Your guide will be your personal pilot, and you will get great views of the islands as you fly over shallow flats. You should also bring binoculars or a long zoom lens, as Dry Tortugas is home to many rare birds.
KEY WEST, FL
InsideHook

Scientists Observe Pink Iguanas Hatching on the Galápagos Islands

In 2009, a group of scientists identified a previously-unknown species of iguana, recognizable by their distinctive pink coloration. As Scientific American reported at the time, the discovery offered new insights into the history and evolution of iguanas. Unfortunately, along with this discovery came another one — namely, that pink iguanas were an endangered species.
a-z-animals.com

What Do Blobfish Look Like Underwater & Under Pressure?

Blobfish are deep-sea fish found in the waters off the coast of Australia and Tasmania. They usually grow to be about one foot long. However, some have gotten a bit bigger! If you want to understand why these fish look like blobs and how they really look underwater, this article’s for you!
KZTV 10

KZTV 10

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
771K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KZTV 10, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy