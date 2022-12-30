ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piqua, OH

miamivalleytoday.com

Girls Basketball Holiday Roundup

CASSTOWN — The Miami East girls basketball team got off to a fast start and picked up a 46-22 win over Troy in non-conference action Monday night at Miami East High School. Troy, 4-7, will play at Piqua Wednesday. McKayah Musselman scored the first five points of the game...
TROY, OH
Lima News

Roses and Thorns

There will be plenty of time for thorns in 2023. Let’s start the new year off with some roses. Rose: To Andraya Carter, a sideline reporter during the Duke’s Mayo Bowl broadcast Friday of Maryland and North Carolina State, who offered a shout-out to her family in Lima. The former Tennessee basketball player and rising TV commentator is the daughter of Bath graduate Tyke Lhamon.
LIMA, OH
WDTN

Kettering couple helps Bengals fan scammed out of tickets get to game

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – After hearing a Cincinnati man was scammed out of tickets to the Bengals vs. Bills game, a couple in Kettering stepped in to help him get to the game. Andrew Pettit from Cincinnati budgeted to buy tickets to Monday night’s Bengals game. He found a seller on Facebook, paid $260 for […]
KETTERING, OH
daytonlocal.com

Level Up Pinball Bar Coming to Dayton

News to cheer about for Miami Valley pinball wizards and aficionados. Level Up Pinball Bar to open with 35 pinball machines and 12 arcade games on Seajay Drive in Beavercreek in June 2023. Time to Fire Up Your Flipper Fingers!. Daniel Huiet and Michael Keggan, owners of Wild Axe Throwing,...
DAYTON, OH
ohparent.com

Southwest Ohio Parent Earns Gold for Cincinnati and Dayton!

At Southwest Ohio Parent Magazine, we are proud to represent families from Dayton to Cincinnati and every charming small town along the way! We absolutely adore our cities, advertisers and all of the parents who laugh along with us, have fun at local events, share their funny parenting stories and allow us to bring all of the best local family news to you.
CINCINNATI, OH
peakofohio.com

Quincy man dies after kayak flips in Great Miami River

A Quincy man has died after his kayak flipped in Piqua near the Great Miami River on New Year’s Day. The Miami County Coroner’s Office identified the man Monday as Kyle Ratcliff, 29. Piqua Police report a fisherman found the kayak with no one inside of it in...
PIQUA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Paint like Bob Ross with Samantha Graybill

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is joining with Samantha Graybill, Paint with Sam, to offer painting classes done in the Bob Ross style of painting. The classes will teach students the wet-on-wet oil techniques used by Ross. Each class is a one-day class for ages 18 and older. The cost of each class is $60 for residents and $62 for non-residents. An additional $25 supply fee is paid directly to the instructor. The classes are located at the Broadway Elementary Cafeteria at 223 W. Broadway St., Tipp City. To register, pay and view sample paintings visit www.tmcomservices.org.
TIPP CITY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Taekwondo for all ages with TMCS

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is offering several Taekwondo classes at the TMCS building. All sessions run for eight weeks and registration begins Jan. 16. The cost is $90 for residents and $92 non-residents. Additional family members are $50 for residents and $52 non-residents. The cost of uniforms and belt rank fees are paid directly to the instructor.
TIPP CITY, OH
dayton.com

High temperature records set Friday in Dayton, Cincinnati, Columbus

High temperature records were set Friday in Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. The high reached 63 degrees in Dayton, which tied the record set in 1972. The high reached 65 degrees in Cincinnati, which tied the record set in 1964 and 1875. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Troy fourth-grader runs one mile everyday in 2022

TROY — Sub-zero temperatures and snowfall can’t stop Troy resident Anthony Cianciolo from running at least one mile every day. Anthony, age 10, is currently finishing up a full year of running a mile per day in 2022, and he hasn’t missed a single day yet. “He...
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Fourth person charged in Troy park shooting

PIQUA — A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred at the Troy Community Park on Aug. 24, 2022. Bruce A. Harms, 50, of Piqua, was taken into custody by Piqua Police Monday afternoon, Jan. 2, after he was recognized by police for having a warrant out for his arrest and he is now incarcerated at the Miami County Jail. According to the Miami County Jail’s website, Harms is facing numerous charges, including aggravated murder_premeditated, a first-degree felony; conspiracy_plan with others, a second-degree felony; felonious assault_weapon or ordinance, a second-degree felony; a probation/parole violation; driving under OVI suspension, a first-degree misdemeanor; failure to appear, a first-degree misdemeanor; and obstructing official business, a second-degree felony.
PIQUA, OH
The Lima News

Lima Godfather’s Pizza closes

LIMA — Another local eatery has closed. According to its Facebook page, Godfather’s Pizza, 2525 Elida Road, has closed its doors after serving Lima for 42 years. Godfather’s Facebook page reads, “It has been a pleasure serving the Lima community since 1981. We have closed our doors after 42 years.”
LIMA, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a shooting on Van Buren Drive in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a shooting on Van Buren Drive in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
HAMILTON, OH
dayton.com

DAYTON EATS: Looking back at the year in food

With a new year comes new opportunities and a seemingly unlimited list of possibilities. It’s a rebirth of the cycle that allows for fresh starts, novel innovations and the nurturing of growing endeavors and veteran ventures. When it comes to dining and our region’s restaurant scene, there is a...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

News Center 7 viewer turns 103 years old

DAYTON — As we all celebrate going into the new year, one News Center 7 viewer is celebrating for another reason. On New Year’s Day, Mrs. Edna Vick marked her 103rd birthday. Vick is a Dayton resident. Out of everyone here at WHIO, we want to wish you...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Springboro High School going temporarily remote after broken sprinkler pipe

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Springboro High School will be turning to remote learning when school returns from winter break. According to Springboro Schools, a sprinkler pipe busted and is causing the district to temporarily move learning at the high school to remote learning. Students at Springboro High School will be off on Tuesday, Jan. 3 […]
SPRINGBORO, OH

