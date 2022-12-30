Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness snaps image of silent triangle-shaped objectRoger MarshFallbrook, CA
Jade Janks: Woman found guilty of murdering stepdad after finding nude photos on his laptopLavinia ThompsonVista, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
California witness says green light uses blinking method to move great distancesRoger MarshOceanside, CA
This Massive Southern California Antique Mall is a Must VisitTravel MavenTemecula, CA
thevistapress.com
El Camino Quilt Guild January Meeting
El Camino Quilt Guild meets at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 10th 2023 at our NEW location, El Corazon Senior Center, 3302 Senior Center Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056. Meeting dates and times are subject to change and will be posted in the Meetings & Workshops page. Guest fee $10. Jan Krentz...
Local man saves neighbor from burning home
According to the San Miguel Fire Department, the house suffered major damage. Crews say 40 to 50-mile-per-hour winds made accessing and fighting the fire a challenge.
thevistapress.com
Kids in the Garden with Farmer Jones January 14th
Vista, CA -Our next Kids in the Garden class will be Saturday January 14 from 10 am to noon. Ring in the New Year as we learn about the Wonderful World of Worms – our amazing compost helpers!. We’ll enjoy a Garden walkabout and find plants, animals, and water...
thevistapress.com
When Pigs Fly To Close Downtown Location
Vista, CA -Dale and Tammy Ginos opened When Pigs Fly in Historic Vista in January 2018. With mixed feelings I must announce the closing of When Pigs Fly BBQ Shed (downtown location). It is with great excitement that I announce the reopening of When Pigs Fly BBQ at 1211 East...
thevistapress.com
CoLab Public House January Newsletter
Starting a new year is the best reminder that life is short and there’s no time to waste. Let’s make as many memories and connections as we can while we eat all the food, drink all the beer and wine and give all the hugs we can. We have an amazing start to the year planned with lots of music and events and can’t wait for all of you to join us in all the fun. Check out the calendar and save the date!
thevistapress.com
Vista Historical Society -Request For Hall Of Fame
Vista, CA – Nominations are now open for 2023 selections for the Vista Hall of Fame, which is sponsored by the Vista Historical Society. The Hall of Fame celebrates Vista’s history by highlighting individual accomplishments in support of Vista. A minimum of two members will be elected to...
Community rallies to support National City firefighter battling cancer
Community rallies to support National City firefighter battling cancer; diagnosis was revealed after injury at work
escondidograpevine.com
Missing student Skylar Tosic still unfound
Former Palomar College student, and Escondido resident, Skylar Peterson Tosic’s birthday is Dec. 31. He last was seen Aug 30, 2015. He’s still missing and unaccounted for with Escondido police saying nothing new to report. Anyone with information should contact Escondido Police with info: (760) -839-4722 Or his family at (760) 705-5901 @FindSkylarTosic.
Coast News
Carlsbad police find body in brush near Interstate 5
CARLSBAD — A decomposed body was found on Dec. 31 in the brush on the side of Interstate 5, police confirmed. Officers were responding to a call of a shoplifter at Ralph’s supermarket at 7140 Avenida Encinas at 4:09 p.m. Friday when they found what appeared to be a homeless encampment with human remains in the brush area southeast of the shopping center, according to Lt. Shaun Lawton of the Carlsbad Police Department.
Large tree falls down on parked car in Scripps Ranch
Rain may have caused a large eucalyptus tree to come crashing down onto a parked car in San Diego’s Scripps Ranch area Tuesday morning.
San Diego weekly Reader
Post-mortem on UCSD's Sherley Anne Williams
Sherley and I were the same age, both of us writers, both of us descendants of slaves. In 1966 we became the first in our respective families to graduate from college. (April 13, 2000) They were being murdered by the light. I watched and said nothing. When we began our...
thevistapress.com
Scripps Ranch Theatre Announces “Lucky Stiff”
Scripps Ranch Theatre Announces Lucky Stiff, An Offbeat, Musical Murder Mystery – a co-production with Oceanside Theatre Company. A Musical by Ahrens and Flaherty & Directed by Kathy Brombacher. A co-production with Oceanside Theatre Company. January 27th – February 19th at Scripps Ranch Theatre. March 3rd – 19th...
Coast News
Assault in Vista leaves man, 20, in critical condition
VISTA — A 20-year-old is in critical condition after being assaulted by multiple people early Saturday in Vista. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information from anyone who may have witnessed the attack after deputies found the man, whose name has not been released, unconscious in the 300 block of Vista Village Drive around 1 a.m. on Saturday with numerous injuries.
Home floods along shuttered Poway golf course
A home along the now-shuttered Stoneridge Country Club in Poway flooded during the storm early New Year's Day.
coolsandiegosights.com
Helicoid III quietly turns in National City.
Several interesting sculptures can be found at the Pier 32 Marina in National City. Two sculptures I documented six years ago here. A third I hadn’t noticed until a couple days ago. It stands among trees by a parking lot at the south end of Marina Way, near the entrance to the Bayshore Bikeway.
Float featuring San Diegans wins ‘most beautiful’ award in 2023 Rose Parade
A nonprofit dedicated to adding the number of donated organs, eyes and tissue won the 2023 Rose Parade’s top award for a float that features fellow San Diegans, announced “Lifesharing” a sponsor of the nonprofit.
The Melt Planning Latest Location in Del Mar
Grilled Cheese Chain to Join Del Mar Highlands Town Center
thevistapress.com
Sheriff Kelly A. Martinez Takes Office
Martinez becomes San Diego County’s 31st Sheriff. Kelly A. Martinez officially takes office as the new Sheriff for the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. On December 16, Sheriff Martinez took the formal oath as San Diego County’s 31st Sheriff. On Monday, January 2 at noon, Martinez officially...
chulavistatoday.com
SuperLotto Ticket Worth $13K sold in Chula Vista
The California Lottery did not produce a winner with all six numbers in Saturday night’s SuperLotto Plus drawing, but a player in Chula Vista bought a ticket worth more than $13,000, officials announced. A ticket sold at a CVS pharmacy on 3rd Avenue in Chula Vista is one of...
thevistapress.com
San Marcos Parks & Rec
Join us for the Bernardo Mountain/Lake Hodges hike. We’ll go under I-15 freeway, walk along the shoreline of the north side of Lake Hodges and cross Felicita Creek before we begin the ascent of Bernardo Mountain. Expect 7.6 miles on the trail and 800’ of elevation gain. Saturday,...
