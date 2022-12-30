Read full article on original website
California witness snaps image of silent triangle-shaped objectRoger MarshFallbrook, CA
Jade Janks: Woman found guilty of murdering stepdad after finding nude photos on his laptopLavinia ThompsonVista, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
California witness says green light uses blinking method to move great distancesRoger MarshOceanside, CA
This Massive Southern California Antique Mall is a Must VisitTravel MavenTemecula, CA
El Camino Quilt Guild January Meeting
El Camino Quilt Guild meets at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 10th 2023 at our NEW location, El Corazon Senior Center, 3302 Senior Center Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056. Meeting dates and times are subject to change and will be posted in the Meetings & Workshops page. Guest fee $10. Jan Krentz...
San Marcos Parks & Rec
Join us for the Bernardo Mountain/Lake Hodges hike. We’ll go under I-15 freeway, walk along the shoreline of the north side of Lake Hodges and cross Felicita Creek before we begin the ascent of Bernardo Mountain. Expect 7.6 miles on the trail and 800’ of elevation gain. Saturday,...
Vista Historical Society -Request For Hall Of Fame
Vista, CA – Nominations are now open for 2023 selections for the Vista Hall of Fame, which is sponsored by the Vista Historical Society. The Hall of Fame celebrates Vista’s history by highlighting individual accomplishments in support of Vista. A minimum of two members will be elected to...
Sheriff Kelly A. Martinez Takes Office
Martinez becomes San Diego County’s 31st Sheriff. Kelly A. Martinez officially takes office as the new Sheriff for the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. On December 16, Sheriff Martinez took the formal oath as San Diego County’s 31st Sheriff. On Monday, January 2 at noon, Martinez officially...
Scripps Ranch Theatre Announces “Lucky Stiff”
Scripps Ranch Theatre Announces Lucky Stiff, An Offbeat, Musical Murder Mystery – a co-production with Oceanside Theatre Company. A Musical by Ahrens and Flaherty & Directed by Kathy Brombacher. A co-production with Oceanside Theatre Company. January 27th – February 19th at Scripps Ranch Theatre. March 3rd – 19th...
CoLab Public House January Newsletter
Starting a new year is the best reminder that life is short and there’s no time to waste. Let’s make as many memories and connections as we can while we eat all the food, drink all the beer and wine and give all the hugs we can. We have an amazing start to the year planned with lots of music and events and can’t wait for all of you to join us in all the fun. Check out the calendar and save the date!
When Pigs Fly To Close Downtown Location
Vista, CA -Dale and Tammy Ginos opened When Pigs Fly in Historic Vista in January 2018. With mixed feelings I must announce the closing of When Pigs Fly BBQ Shed (downtown location). It is with great excitement that I announce the reopening of When Pigs Fly BBQ at 1211 East...
Carlsbad Bank Robber Arrested
Carlsbad. CA – On Friday, December 30, Detectives from the Carlsbad Police Department arrested the man believed to have committed the December 21 robbery of US Bank, located at 770 Carlsbad Village Drive. The investigation by Carlsbad Police detectives, with assistance from the FBI and local community members, identified the suspect as Steven Struhar, a 24-year-old resident of San Marcos, CA. Mr. Struhar was arrested by members of the Carlsbad Police Department near his residence.
