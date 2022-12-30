Read full article on original website
Wbaltv.com
Teenager shot in hand in west Baltimore, police say
A teenager was shot in the hand Monday evening in west Baltimore. City police said officers responded around 4:22 p.m. to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1800 block of West Baltimore Street. Police said officers found a single-vehicle crash involving a vehicle that was stolen from outside the city. Police...
foxbaltimore.com
Online video shows police response for "large and unruly" crowd of juveniles in Towson
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police said one adult and seven juveniles were arrested after a disturbance Friday night near the Towson Circle. According to a news release, a “large and unruly” crowd had gathered, which prompted police to bring in both the K9 and aviation units to regain control.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police ask for help identifying person connected to liquor store robbery
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are asking for your help identifying a person connected to an armed robbery on New Year's Day. Police released two photos of the person. Investigators say it happened inside of a liquor store in the 2100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in the Western...
Car wanted after boy shot in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said it was looking for a car involved in a shooting that left a boy hurt Monday afternoon. Officers were in the 100 block of Ridge Rd. SE around 1 p.m. after someone fired shots from inside a car. The gunfire hit a boy. MPD said […]
foxbaltimore.com
Police investigating self-defense claim after man, woman killed in Clinton, Md.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Detectives in Prince George’s County released more details about the man and woman killed at a home in Clinton on New Year’s Day. According to Prince George’s County police, Monique Duncan, 42, died from gunshot wounds and Maurice Moore, 42, died from a stab wound. Duncan and Moore were found dead at a home in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road at around 6 a.m. Sunday.
foxbaltimore.com
15-year-old arrested for abducting, forcing ATM withdrawals from couple in Federal Hill
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It was a scary start to 2023 for a couple whose New Year's night out ended with an abduction in Federal Hill. Police are now saying a group of teenagers were behind the crime. They’re also saying the kidnapping could be connected to a string of violence in South Baltimore late Saturday night.
First homicide of 2023 in Baltimore claims the life of a 17-year-old girl
Detectives are investigating the first homicide of the year in Baltimore city that claimed the life of a teenager.
36-year-old found shot, dead inside car in Capitol Heights
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD – Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department are searching for a man wanted for the murder of a 36-year-old man on New Year’s Eve. According to police the shooting took place Saturday morning in Capitol Heights. The victim is 36-year-old Akeem Jamal Garrison of Capitol Heights. “On December 31, at approximately 1:25 am, officers responded to the 20th block of Chamber Avenue for the report of a shooting,” the PGPD said in a statement on Monday. “Once on scene, officers located Garrison inside of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at The post 36-year-old found shot, dead inside car in Capitol Heights appeared first on Shore News Network.
wfmd.com
Two Arrested for Murder Of 41-Year-Old Woman In Frederick
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A woman was stabbed to death on New Year’s Eve in Frederick, and police have arrested two people for the crime. Frederick Police responded to the 400 block of W. 7th St. at around 4:45 AM on December 31st for a woman who had been stabbed. Life-saving efforts were given, but the woman was later pronounced dead. The victim was identified his 41-year-old Mary Alice Seward.
Loved Ones Mourn D'Asia Garrison, 17, Baltimore's First Homicide Victim of 2023
BALTIMORE -- There are bullet holes in homes and vehicles along the 700 block of North Glover Street in East Baltimore, including one in the front window of Donnell Garland's home.It narrowly missed his wife.Just a few feet from his door, police found 17-year-old D'Asia Garrison. She had been shot shortly before 3:30 a.m. on New Year's Day.She later died at the hospital.Garrison is the city's first homicide victim of 2023."Even if it's the illusion of safety. It's really shattered," Garland said. "My oldest daughter was the one who was really affected because she's in the same age range. It...
foxbaltimore.com
Man injured in shooting near Baltimore City/County line, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say that a man was hurt early this morning in a shooting in northeast Baltimore. The shooting happened about 1:20 a.m. on January 2, in the 6500 block of Belair Road, according to police. Police say they found a 46-year-old man who had...
Police Investigating Shooting at Summit Hills Apartment Complex; 1 Injured
Montgomery County Police say that one person was injured in a shooting Sunday evening at the Summit Hills apartment complex in downtown Silver Spring. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at Summit Hills in the 8500 block of 16th St. near East-West Hwy. at approximately 6:15 p.m. Sunday. An adult male victim was found inside the complex and has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to a Montgomery County Police Department spokesperson.
Wbaltv.com
Police investigating homicide of 17-year-old girl, first of 2023
Less than four hours into the new year, Baltimore marked its first homicide of 2023 after police found a female shooting victim in East Baltimore. The 17-year-old girl was one of two victims shot in the McElderry Park neighborhood early Sunday morning. Daphne Alston is on a mission to remember...
24-Year-Old Man Dead in D.C. Double Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two men were shot on Thursday night, and one did not survive. The shooting happened on the 2000 Block of Martin Luther King, Jr Avenue in Southeast D.C. Shortly before 9:30 pm, a report of a shooting led the Washington, D.C. Metro PD to the location. There, police found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. 24-year-old Mario Leonard was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The identity and condition of the second victim are unknown at this time. If you have any information about this The post 24-Year-Old Man Dead in D.C. Double Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC Washington
17-Year-Old Killed, 14-Year-Old Shot at Congress Heights Metro Station: Police
A 17-year-old boy was killed, and a 14-year-old boy was shot at the Congress Heights Metro station in Southeast D.C. on Monday, authorities said. The gunfire was reported at 1290 Alabama Avenue SE at around 10:11 p.m. The shooting was targeted at the teens, who were together in a bus bay, police said.
fox5dc.com
Smash-and-grab investigation at Tysons Corner Center after jewelry cases busted with hammer: police
TYSONS, Va. - Authorities are investigating after they say a suspect smashed cases at a Tysons Corner Center jewelry store with a hammer Sunday night. The incident was reported just before 6 p.m. at the mall’s Elite Jewelers store. Officers say the suspect used a hammer to break the cases. It is unclear what, if anything, was stolen.
New Year's Day marred by Riverside abduction and deadly shooting in East Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- The first day of 2023 started with an abduction in South Baltimore and a deadly shooting in East Baltimore.A male and female were abducted from the South Baltimore neighborhood of Riverside around 2 a.m., according to Baltimore Police Department spokesperson Chakia Fennoy.They had been walking near the intersection of Riverside Avenue and East Cross Street when they were approached by three armed Black males, Fennoy told WJZ.The armed trio ordered them to get into a light-colored sedan, Fennoy said.The female was able to escape by jumping from the vehicle and running away, according to authorities.The male was unable...
mocoshow.com
Police Investigate New Year’s Day Shooting Near Pizza Hut
Montgomery County Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near a Pizza Hut in Silver Spring. According to public safety reporter Cordell Pugh, the shooting took place around 5:20pm on the corner of New Hampshire Avenue and Northampton Drive. Montgomery County Police report that an adult male victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and that no suspect are in custody at this time. We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
WJLA
Stray bullets from Prince George's Co. shootout strike home, nearly hit teenage resident
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County police are investigating a shootout in Capitol Heights. Brian Fischer, a spokesperson for Prince George's County police, confirmed the shooting in the area of Jadeleaf Avenue. Fischer said the preliminary investigation indicates shots from a vehicle were fired toward a man walking on the street. The man then returned fire at the car.
Baltimore County Police investigate fatal shooting in Windsor Mill
Baltimore County Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a homicide in Windsor Mill Saturday.
