Prince Harry has filmed an interview with Anderson Cooper. The Duke of Sussex - who stepped down as a senior royal in 2020 and now lives in California with wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and their children Archie, three, and 18-month-old Lili - will make his first US television appearance to discuss his "explosive" upcoming memoir 'Spare' when he appears on CBS' '60 Minutes' next Sunday (08.01.23), two days before the release of his book.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO