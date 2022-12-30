Read full article on original website
Blake Lively considers tattoo of Ryan Reynolds' face
Blake Lively is considering getting a tattoo of Ryan Reynolds' face. The former 'Gossip Girl' star - who is expecting her fourth child with the 'Deadpool' actor - joked she's willing to go to extreme lengths to show how committed she is to her husband after a fan of the actor shared a TikTok video of him getting the 46-year-old star's likeness inked on his leg.
Prince Harry to appear on 60 Minutes
Prince Harry has filmed an interview with Anderson Cooper. The Duke of Sussex - who stepped down as a senior royal in 2020 and now lives in California with wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and their children Archie, three, and 18-month-old Lili - will make his first US television appearance to discuss his "explosive" upcoming memoir 'Spare' when he appears on CBS' '60 Minutes' next Sunday (08.01.23), two days before the release of his book.
Harry Melling's weight loss 'was not a conscious decision'
Harry Melling's weight loss was "just something that happened". The 33-year-old actor lost a significant amount of weight after playing Dudley Dursley in five 'Harry Potter' films - but Harry insists he wasn't trying to disassociate himself from the character by changing his appearance. He said: "I have no control...
Ayda Field says Robbie Williams is never asked if he feels guilty about leaving kids for work
Ayda Field says Robbie Williams is never asked if he feels guilty about leaving his children to pursue his career. The model, 43, who shares four children with her singer husband, 48, added working mums and dads are not treated equally when questions about their work life balance come up, with mothers seen as “selfish” if they leave their families due to work commitments.
‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 Sets Premiere Date at Netflix as Pogues Return in First Look
It’s nearly time to return to the Outer Banks as Netflix sets a February 23 premiere date for Season 3 of the fan-favorite teen drama. The streamer is also unveiling a first look at the action ahead with new images and a Season 3 poster. Showcasing the Pogues, including John B (Chase Stokes), Sarah (Madelyn Cline), Kiara (Madison Bailey), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), JJ (Rudy Pankow), and Cleo (Carlacia Grant), the photos are hinting at what their life is like on the desert island they find themselves washed ashore on.
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse 'had a great time on New Year's Eve'
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse were "by each other's side" throughout New Year's Eve. The 36-year-old actor and Suki, 30, hosted a party at the Moxy Hotel in New York City on Saturday night (12.31.22), and they had a great time together, as they celebrated the start of 2023. A...
Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch renew wedding vows
Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch have renewed their wedding vows. The couple - who tied the knot in 2011 - headed to the Maldives for the magical day on December 17th, and model Abbey, 36, feels like the "luckiest person on earth" after reaffirming her love for former footballer Peter, 41.
David Beckham admitted he misses son Brooklyn in New Year’s Eve message
David Beckham admitted he misses his oldest son Brooklyn in a New Year’s Eve message. The former footballer, 47, posted an image of himself in a tuxedo enjoying a family fireworks night alongside his wife Victoria, 48, and children Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17, and 11-year-old Harper, with the message: 'Happy New Year from the BECKHAM’s (six heart emoji) we love you @brooklynpeltzbeckham we miss you. 2023.”
‘The Pale Blue Eye’: Harry Melling Says His Edgar Allan Poe Is an ‘Intellectual Show-off’ in Gothic Netflix Film
Just imagine if famed master of macabre fiction Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling) had started his career as an aspiring poet… and a West Point cadet with a string of murders to investigate. That’s the conceit in The Pale Blue Eye, premiering Friday, January 6 on Netflix. This...
