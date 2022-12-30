Read full article on original website
Dana White and wife get into physical altercation in night club on NYE | Video
UFC president Dana White and his wife, Anne White, got into a physical altercation in a Cabo San Lucas nightclub on New Year’s Eve and the incident was caught on video. While ringing in the new year, White said something to his wife and she slapped him in response. White retaliated by slapping her back, twice.
Disgusting Dana White altercation video emerges
A shocking video of an ugly altercation on New Year’s Eve between longtime UFC President Dana White and his wife Anne White emerged on Monday. The altercation in question occurred at a nightclub in Cabo, Mexico between White and his wife, with both parties getting physical with each other. The video obtained by TMZ shows Read more... The post Disgusting Dana White altercation video emerges appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro reportedly staying at Jose Aldo’s home after fleeing Brazil
Sometimes life is stranger than fiction, as evidenced by Jose Aldo’s new housemate. ‘Junior’ recently wrapped up his MMA career in August at UFC 278 against Merab Dvalishvili. The Brazilian was hoping to get a title shot with a win, as he admitted he was disinterested in fighting for anything but championships. Aldo wound up coming up short by unanimous decision.
WATCH | UFC President Dana White hits his wife during New Year’s Eve party, issues apology
Dana White and his wife Anne got into an altercation on New Year’s Eve. White and his wife were in a crowded Cabo San Lucas nightclub with their friends and plenty of bystanders when White and his wife got into an altercation. According to the UFC boss, he says the fight was fueled by alcohol. The video was captured by TMZ.
Bodybuilder Big Boy Guarantees Knockout Win Over Tito Ortiz, 'Retire His Ass!'
Bodybuilding star Big Boy -- who has millions of followers on social media -- is dead serious about boxing Tito Ortiz ... telling TMZ Sports he's gonna knock the ex-UFC legend into retirement!!!. The two sides have been jawing back-and-forth on the Internet recently ... with Ortiz claiming last month...
Don King Net Worth: How Much The Controversial Boxing Promoter Is Worth In 2023
Net Worth stories on Suggest are meant to be simply for fun and discussion. While some numbers are possible to research, there are simply too many variables to give an accurate worth. So have fun with the numbers, but take them with a grain of salt. Before Dana White, there...
Stephanie Told Former WWE Star To Stop Doing Signature Hand Gesture
Over the years fans have seen the stars of wrestling use some interesting hand gestures and for some time now The Acclaimed have been scissoring on national television. The Acclaimed have become one of the most popular acts in all of AEW thanks to scissoring, but it sounds like some people in AEW weren’t always keen on the hand gesture.
Ryback Returning to Wrestling?, Says WWE Gave Up on Trademark Battle
Former WWE Superstar Ryback claims that his next chapter will start in 2023 now that the company appears to have given up opposing the trademark application for his ring name. As we’ve mentioned, “The Big Guy” made his trademark conflict with WWE public for the first time in September 2020. Then he claimed that because of how he bad-mouthed his former employer in the media and on Twitter, the company was still keeping his “Ryback” character name. According to USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records, WWE’s trademark application for the “Ryback” ring name was submitted on October 12, 2011, and his application from May 15, 2019, is still active. Records indicate that there has been activity on the WWE case as recently as December 2021 and on the Ryback case as recently as July 2022.
Viscera Once Got Wasted & Tried To Violate Fellow WWE Superstar
In the world of professional wrestling, it is not uncommon for tensions to run high between wrestlers. However, it seems that things may have gotten a bit too personal for wrestlers Viscera and Rene Dupree during one particularly memorable incident. Viscera, whose real name was Nelson Frazier Jr., became intoxicated...
Backstage Update On Kevin Owens' Eye Following 12/30 WWE SmackDown
Kevin Owens finished up his 2022 having to get stitches following the 12/30 "WWE SmackDown" main event, which saw him and John Cena defeat Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, according to Fightful Select. During the match, KO's eye ended up being visibly busted open, which was the area that had to be addressed by WWE's medical team. However, despite suffering an injury in the match, he reportedly is doing fine.
Andy Ruiz Jr. grows impatient as Deontay Wilder stalls WBC bout
Former unified world heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. is growing impatient at the prospect of fighting Deontay Wilder in 2023. World Boxing News reported in 2020 that Ruiz taking on Wilder in a battle of ex-top division titleholders was the highest priority for promoter Al Haymon. As 2023 kicks in,...
Rival claims Gervonta Davis got knocked out in sparring
Gervonta Davis was knocked out in sparring by a super lightweight out of the top contenders, according to a rival who he’s already embroiled in a slanging match. Ivan Redkach remains relentless with his attacks and targeting of Davis after the pair fell out following a sparring session. On...
Michael Bisping shares the four must-see UFC fights he wants to see booked in 2023
MMA analyst Michael Bisping has revealed the four UFC fights he wants to see as we enter the new year. Following on from a huge year for the Ultimate Fighting Championship in 2022, plans are in place for an even bigger 2023. It’ll mark the 30th anniversary of the company’s first event which, in itself, is cause for celebration.
Former World Champion Becomes a Free Agent, Potential Target for WWE or AEW
Even though 2023 has only just begun, there is already talk about where the next free agent in wrestling will sign. Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) is legally free to work and wrestle for other wrestling promotions, as was previously mentioned, and there is another name on the free agent market who might catch the attention of AEW or WWE.
Solo Sikoa Reveals His Dream Opponent on the WWE Main Roster
Solo Sikoa believes Rey Mysterio is his ideal opponent on the WWE main roster. Sikoa was recently interviewed by The New York Post’s Joseph Staszewski, who asked him about his ideal opponent on the main roster. He praised Mysterio and mentioned his friendship with the late Umaga, whom Sikoa frequently remembers.
Fighters react after video emerges of Dana White slapping his wife
Fighters are reacting after a video emerged of Dana White slapping his wife at a New Years Eve party. It was this past New Years Eve, when an argument occurred between Dana White and his wife Anne at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Anne proceeded to hit Dana and he struck her back. A video of the altercation was released by TMZ yesterday, January 2nd.
Injury confirmed? Kamaru Usman pictured wearing hand brace, calling UFC 286 fight into question
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is set to return to the United Kingdom on March 18, 2023, for a full pay-per-view (PPV) event inside O2 Arena in London, England; however, the event may not be topped by the headliner everyone is expecting. The original goal was to have new Welterweight champion,...
Scott Coker reacts after his Bellator fighters go 5-0 against RIZIN on New Years Eve
Scott Coker is reacting after his Bellator fighters went a perfect 5-0 against Rizin on New Years Eve. Coker, 60, the current president of Bellator can’t hide the pride he has in his promotion closing out 2022 with a clean sweep this past Saturday, December 31st. It was Rizin...
Chael Sonnen wants to see former “best in the world” fighter placed in the UFC Hall of Fame: “He belongs there”
MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has explained why he wants to see Frank Shamrock take his place in the UFC Hall of Fame. When it comes to analysts in the world of mixed martial arts, few are quite as outspoken as Chael Sonnen. The former UFC title challenger is one of the most intriguing personalities in the history of the sport, and most certainly of his generation.
Paige VanZant blows her fans away with her new year resolution in saucy pic
The former UFC star Paige VanZant has been quite successful outside of the octagon since she walked away from the sport of MMA. She has since gathered up a nice online following of over three million followers. And her New Years resolution is ‘New Year’s resolution……. be more me.’ As...
