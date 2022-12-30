Read full article on original website
The first baby delivered in 2023 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — HSHS St. John’s Hospital delivered the first baby of the New Year in Springfield, Ill. in 2023. Oliver Lee Scott Cloyd, 6lbs, 3oz, and 19 inches, was born at 1:53 a.m. on January 1st. Oliver’s parents, Madison Miller and Kaleb Cloyd are from Litchfield,...
First Night Springfield New Year's Eve Celebration
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield celebrated New Year's Eve with fireworks. First Night Springfield has returned after last year's Covid-related cancellations. The family-friendly event returned with free arts and crafts for kids from 1 pm to 4 pm. Local musicians performed from 8 pm until 10 and the fireworks...
Ringing in the New Year at Noon
The Springfield Kidzeum of Health and Science Children's Museum held a Noon Year's Eve celebration today. The event started at earlier this morning and last until about 2 pm. Staff had activities for the kids such as balloon animals, kids could make their own party hats, they even had a parade around the museum.
Pretrial Fairness Act delayed until further notice
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — On December 31st The Illinois Supreme Court issued a temporary stay of the Pre-trial Fairness Act. The Pre-trial Fairness Act was set to go into effect on January 1st. However multiple counties obtained temporary restraining orders against the Pre-trial Fairness Act that allowed them to...
Bishop Paprocki release statement in response to the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Bishop Thomas John Paprocki of the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois issued the following statement in response to the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI:. “Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI was an authentic example of faithfulness to God and Catholicism, living and preaching the Gospel message...
Police: Man arrested for aggravated battery to pregnant woman
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A man is facing charges of aggravated battery and domestic battery to a pregnant woman. The Decatur Police Department says a woman and her boyfriend, Andre M. Evans, 51, got into a non-verbal argument. We're told Evans shoved her against a table and the wall...
Man shot and killed on New Year's Eve in Decatur identified
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — UPDATE:. We now know the name of the man who was shot and killed on New Year's Eve. The Macon County Coroner, Michael E. Day, says Jarvis J. Milan, 30, was pronounced dead at Decatur Memorial Hospital at 1:21 p.m. Day says Milan died of...
