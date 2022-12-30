ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxillinois.com

The first baby delivered in 2023 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — HSHS St. John’s Hospital delivered the first baby of the New Year in Springfield, Ill. in 2023. Oliver Lee Scott Cloyd, 6lbs, 3oz, and 19 inches, was born at 1:53 a.m. on January 1st. Oliver’s parents, Madison Miller and Kaleb Cloyd are from Litchfield,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

First Night Springfield New Year's Eve Celebration

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield celebrated New Year's Eve with fireworks. First Night Springfield has returned after last year's Covid-related cancellations. The family-friendly event returned with free arts and crafts for kids from 1 pm to 4 pm. Local musicians performed from 8 pm until 10 and the fireworks...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Ringing in the New Year at Noon

The Springfield Kidzeum of Health and Science Children's Museum held a Noon Year's Eve celebration today. The event started at earlier this morning and last until about 2 pm. Staff had activities for the kids such as balloon animals, kids could make their own party hats, they even had a parade around the museum.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Pretrial Fairness Act delayed until further notice

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — On December 31st The Illinois Supreme Court issued a temporary stay of the Pre-trial Fairness Act. The Pre-trial Fairness Act was set to go into effect on January 1st. However multiple counties obtained temporary restraining orders against the Pre-trial Fairness Act that allowed them to...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Police: Man arrested for aggravated battery to pregnant woman

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A man is facing charges of aggravated battery and domestic battery to a pregnant woman. The Decatur Police Department says a woman and her boyfriend, Andre M. Evans, 51, got into a non-verbal argument. We're told Evans shoved her against a table and the wall...
DECATUR, IL
foxillinois.com

Man shot and killed on New Year's Eve in Decatur identified

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — UPDATE:. We now know the name of the man who was shot and killed on New Year's Eve. The Macon County Coroner, Michael E. Day, says Jarvis J. Milan, 30, was pronounced dead at Decatur Memorial Hospital at 1:21 p.m. Day says Milan died of...
DECATUR, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy