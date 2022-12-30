Read full article on original website
Berrettini beats Ruud to advance Italy at United Cup
SYDNEY (AP) — Matteo Berrettini has beaten world No. 3 Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-4 to lead Italy past Norway and into the Brisbane City Final of the United Cup. Berrettini’s win gave Italy and unassailable 3-0 lead over Norway on Tuesday and ensured it will finish atop Group E at the mixed teams tournament and will face either Poland or Switzerland on Wednesday.
French Astronomer Predicted the Arrival of an Antichrist, World War III, and the Death of Monarchy in 2023
Nostradamus is a French astronomer famously known for the book he published in 1555, LesProphéties. This infamous book has several predictions, including the rise of Hitler, the 9/11 attack, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Great Fire of London, and more. For 2022, he foresaw the rise ofAI and cryptocurrency and the hype of human flesh-eating.
1st tanker carrying LNG from US arrives in Germany
BERLIN (AP) — The first regular shipment of liquefied natural gas from the United States arrived in Germany on Tuesday, part of a wide-reaching effort to help the country replace energy supplies it previously received from Russia. The tanker vessel Maria Energy arrived at the North Sea port of...
Cristiano Ronaldo presented by Al Nassr after Saudi transfer
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was officially presented by Al Nassr as the Saudi Arabian club’s superstar new signing on Tuesday and said he turned down multiple other offers from Europe and North America. The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward signed a two-and-a-half-year...
No cash, no bank heists in Denmark; criminals now go online
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — For the first time in years, Denmark hasn't recorded a single bank robbery. There wouldn't have been much point. Cash transactions in the Nordic country have become virtually obsolete, with Danes increasingly opting to use cards and smart phones for payments.
German doctor jailed for illegally issuing mask exemptions
BERLIN (AP) — A German doctor was sentenced late Monday to two years and nine months in prison for illegally issuing more than 4,000 people with exemptions from wearing masks during the coronavirus pandemic. A regional court in the southwestern town of Weinheim confirmed Tuesday that the doctor was...
Bulgaria signs deal to use Turkey's gas terminals
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria on Tuesday gained access to Turkey’s terminals and gas transmission network under a long-term deal that will help the country replace supplies once provided by Russia. Bulgaria’s state gas company Bulgargaz and the Turkish gas transmission company Botas signed a 13-year deal that...
Pelé buried at cemetery in Brazilian city he made famous
SANTOS, Brazil (AP) — Brazil said a final farewell to Pelé on Tuesday, burying the legend who unified the bitterly divided country. Newly inaugurated President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva paid his respects at Vila Belmiro, the stadium where Pelé played for most of his career.
Archeologists Find Mysterious Croc Skulls in Egypt Tombs
A team excavating an ancient burial ground in Egypt made an unexpected “one of a kind” discovery: nine crocodile heads in two nobles’ tombs. While whole mummified crocodiles have been found in Egypt, the remains at the Theban Necropolis were different. “Only the heads and not the entire bodies of these Nile reptiles have been deposited in the tombs where we work,” Dr. Patryk Chudzik of the University of Warsaw told Arkeonew. “Secondly, they were not mummified but only wrapped in linen (there is a significant difference in this, as no preservatives were used). Finally, the remains were found in the tombs of humans, not the catacombs of sacred animals.” The archeologists are still trying to unravel the mystery of why the skulls were entombed.Read it at Arkeonews
Oscars 2023: Best Animated Shorts Predictions
. We will update all our Oscar predictions throughout the season, so keep checking IndieWire for the latest news from the 2023 Oscar race. The nomination round of voting will take place from January 12 to January 17, 2023, with the official Oscar nominations announced on January 24, 2023. The final voting is between March 2 and 7, 2023. Finally, the 95th Oscars telecast will be broadcast on Sunday, March 12 and air live on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT. See our initial thoughts for what to expect at the 95th Academy Awards here. The State of the Race The first thing that stands out...
Poland's conservative premier in favor of death penalty
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has surprisingly spoken in favor of the death penalty and admitted he doesn't share the view of the Roman Catholic Church on the matter. It seemed to be an isolated view among leaders within the 27-member European Union, which doesn't...
EU, Beijing heading for collision over China's COVID crisis
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union and China on Tuesday moved closer to a political standoff over the COVID-19 crisis, with Beijing vehemently rejecting travel restrictions some EU nations have started to impose that could be expanded in coming days. An EU offer of help, including vaccine donations, was...
65,000 view Benedict XVI's body lying in state at Vatican
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI 's body, his head resting on a pair of crimson pillows, lay in state in St. Peter's Basilica on Monday as tens of thousands queued to pay tribute to the pontiff who shocked the world by retiring a decade ago. On...
AP News Summary at 11:59 p.m. EST
65,000 view Benedict XVI's body lying in state at Vatican. VATICAN CITY (AP) — Tens of thousands of people have filed by Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s body as it lies in state in St. Peter's Basilica. Many of the first viewers on Monday were tourists, pilgrims or Romans who lined up near St. Peter's Square before dawn. The Vatican said that by the time the first day's viewing had ended Monday evening, some 65,000 people had filed past the retired pontiff's body in the basilica. Twelve hours of viewing were scheduled for each of Tuesday and Wednesday before Thursday morning’s funeral which will be led by Pope Francis in the square.
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 8:44 p.m. EST
Alpine slopes face snow shortage in unseasonably warm winter. GENEVA (AP) — Much of the Alps just don’t look right for this time of year. Sparse snowfall and unseasonably warm winter weather in much of Europe is allowing grass to blanket mountaintops across the region where snow might normally be, causing headaches for ski slope operators and aficionados of Alpine white. It’s a sharp contrast to frigid weather and blizzards in parts of the United States. The dearth of snow has revived concerns about temperature upheaval linked to climate change. The United Nations’ World Meteorological Organization says the past eight years are on track to be the eight warmest on record. Its final tally on global temperature figures for 2022 will be released in mid-January.
