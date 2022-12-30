A team excavating an ancient burial ground in Egypt made an unexpected “one of a kind” discovery: nine crocodile heads in two nobles’ tombs. While whole mummified crocodiles have been found in Egypt, the remains at the Theban Necropolis were different. “Only the heads and not the entire bodies of these Nile reptiles have been deposited in the tombs where we work,” Dr. Patryk Chudzik of the University of Warsaw told Arkeonew. “Secondly, they were not mummified but only wrapped in linen (there is a significant difference in this, as no preservatives were used). Finally, the remains were found in the tombs of humans, not the catacombs of sacred animals.” The archeologists are still trying to unravel the mystery of why the skulls were entombed.Read it at Arkeonews

