MORRISTOWN — An East Tennessee fisherman died after falling into Cherokee Lake near Kidwell’s Ridge Access Area, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said. TWRA wildlife officers said that shortly before 8 a.m. on Saturday, Jeremy Gene Keen, 47, of Morristown, and his 14-year-old son were trolling in an aluminum Jon boat Keen fell into the water.

