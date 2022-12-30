Blake Lively is considering getting a tattoo of Ryan Reynolds' face. The former 'Gossip Girl' star - who is expecting her fourth child with the 'Deadpool' actor - joked she's willing to go to extreme lengths to show how committed she is to her husband after a fan of the actor shared a TikTok video of him getting the 46-year-old star's likeness inked on his leg.

1 DAY AGO