ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Ayda Field says Robbie Williams is never asked if he feels guilty about leaving kids for work

Ayda Field says Robbie Williams is never asked if he feels guilty about leaving his children to pursue his career. The model, 43, who shares four children with her singer husband, 48, added working mums and dads are not treated equally when questions about their work life balance come up, with mothers seen as “selfish” if they leave their families due to work commitments.
WFMZ-TV Online

Blake Lively considers tattoo of Ryan Reynolds' face

Blake Lively is considering getting a tattoo of Ryan Reynolds' face. The former 'Gossip Girl' star - who is expecting her fourth child with the 'Deadpool' actor - joked she's willing to go to extreme lengths to show how committed she is to her husband after a fan of the actor shared a TikTok video of him getting the 46-year-old star's likeness inked on his leg.
WFMZ-TV Online

Renee Zellweger was terrified of singing in Chicago

Renee Zellweger was "very afraid" of singing in 'Chicago'. The Oscar-winning actress starred in the 2002 musical film alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones but director Rob Marshall has recalled how she was frightened of showcasing her vocals on the big screen. Marshall told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview to mark 20...
NEW YORK STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Kristin Cavallari set to 'relive emotions' on her podcast series

Kristin Cavallari plans to relive "all of the emotions" from season two of 'Laguna Beach'. The 35-year-old star appeared in the reality TV series between 2004 and 2006, and she's now excited to relive those moments in her 'Back to the Beach' podcast. Kristin - who co-hosts the podcast alongside...

Comments / 0

Community Policy