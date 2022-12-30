ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport Times-News

North Meck hammers Norcross for third at Arby’s

BRISTOL, Tenn. — In Saturday’s third-place game at the 39th Arby’s Classic, North Mecklenburg’s boys basketball team caught fire early from long distance and did not cool off. The Vikings secured third in dominating fashion over Norcross, winning 76-44. North Meck held the high-flying Blue Devils...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
Kingsport Times-News

Volunteer corrals TCA behind senior leaders, Knittel’s 22

CHURCH HILL — Senior leadership helped carry Volunteer across the finish line on Monday night when the Falcons won 63-60 over Tri-Cities Christian Academy in nonconference boys basketball action. The Falcons, who trailed by three points after three periods, got all 22 of their fourth-quarter points from seniors. Andrew...
CHURCH HILL, TN
dawgnation.com

Georgia football wide receiver commit Raymond Cottrell flips to Texas A&M

One of Georgia’s two unsigned commitments has flipped to another school, as Raymond Cottrell has now pledged his services to Texas A&M. Georgia signed three wide receivers during the early signing period and add two more via the transfer portal in RaRa Thomas and Dominic Lovett. Cottrell, a 4-star prospect out of Milton, Fla., was a long-time commitment to Georgia, flipping to the Bulldogs from Florida in November of 2021.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Kingsport Times-News

Bucs take comfortable SoCon win over Keydets

LEXINGTON, Va. — For the first time in more than a month, Desmond Oliver could enjoy the final minute of a basketball game. That’s because his East Tennessee State men’s team took care of business in plenty of time.
LEXINGTON, VA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Hevin Brown-Shuler, 4-star 2024 DL out of Atlanta, names 3 SEC teams among top 13

Hevin Brown-Shuler, a 4-star defensive lineman out of Atlanta, could very well be headed to the Southeastern Conference. Brown-Shuler recently released his top 13 programs as he continues to narrow his search, including South Carolina, Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, Colorado State, USC, Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, UNC, Oregon and Virginia Tech.
ATLANTA, GA
Kingsport Times-News

Water damage forces Boone out of Snyder Gym for rest of season

It has been a difficult year for Daniel Boone athletic teams in terms of facilities. The latest trouble spot was water damage that will keep the Trailblazers’ basketball teams from playing in Bobby Snyder Gymnasium for the rest of the season.
GRAY, TN
dawgsports.com

Three Answers From Georgia - Ohio State

In all honesty, it’s a good thing those of us reading this site don’t have to recover in time to play TCU, because we probably wouldn't make it to the airport. If you take a look at photos from after the game, you can tell Georgia’s players and coaches are a mix of elated by emotionally drained. Now, the challenge of getting home late and having to travel cross-country awaits Georgia against a TCU team that wrapped its game up four hours earlier and is half a country closer. Odds are good that at the worry of not enough practice time crossed Kirby Smart’s mind late Saturday/early Sunday.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Controversial Javon Bullard-Marvin Harrison Jr. hit shows razor-thin margin in winning for Georgia football

ATLANTA — By this point, it’s becoming a bit. In big Georgia games, the opposing team’s star receiver suffers an injury that changes the course of the game. In 2021, it was Jameson Williams and John Metchie of Alabama picking up non-contact injuries that ended up being torn ACLs. On Saturday, it was Ohio State star Marvin Harrison Jr. suffering a concussion after a bone-rattling hit from Georgia safety Javon Bullard.
ATLANTA, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Ryan Day, CJ Stroud said about Georgia after Bulldogs beat Ohio State

Ryan Day, CJ Stroud and the Ohio State Buckeyes came up one field goal short of upsetting the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Stroud had the best game of his career, throwing for 348 yards and 4 touchdowns. Stroud also damaged Georgia’s defense with 34 yards rushing at crucial moments and kept plays alive with his legs.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

CJ Stroud addresses heavy heart after crushing Peach Bowl loss: 'I left my heart out on that field'

C.J. Stroud was certainly an impact player for No. 4 Ohio State as he almost gave his team a huge win over No. 1 Georgia in the CFP 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Stroud completed 23-of-34 of his passes for 348 yards, 4 touchdowns, and a QBR of 93.8. He led his Buckeyes’ offense to a final drive where the game would be decided on a final 50-yard field goal attempt from Noah Ruggles.
COLUMBUS, OH
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Kirk Herbstreit Shares ‘Only Answer’ to CFB Transfer, Tampering Issues

View the original article to see embedded media. Georgia rallied from double-figure deficits twice to defeat Ohio State 42-41 in a thrilling College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Peach Bowl inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 31, 2022. Click for more.PHOTOS: Georgia rallies past Ohio State 42-41 in Peach Bowl College Football Playoff Semifinal.
ATLANTA, GA
myfox28columbus.com

Victims of OSU's Dr. Strauss protest outside Peach Bowl in Atlanta

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State football players were fighting for a win on the field at the Peach Bowl on Saturday night. But outside Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, alleged sexual abuse survivors of former OSU team doctor Richard Strauss were looking for a victory in a different way. Protestors...
ATLANTA, GA

