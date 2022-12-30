ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse heads to last-place Louisville with the Cardinals amid a miserable season (what to know)

Syracuse, N.Y. ― Syracuse and Louisville, two programs looking to regain their past glory, will meet at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky, on Tuesday night. Syracuse endured its first losing season in over 50 years last season. It was the first losing season in SU coach Jim Boeheim’s 47-year tenure. The Orange is off to a 9-5 start this season (2-1 in the ACC), but that mark includes home losses to Colgate and Bryant.
SU defensive lineman Caleb Okechukwu returning for sixth season

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football will return some key experience and size on its defensive line next season. Caleb Okechukwu announced Saturday that he’ll return for a sixth season, posting a parody of Michael Jordan’s famous “I’m back” fax sent to reporters when he announced his return to the NBA in 1995.
Syracuse basketball box score vs. Boston College

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 79-65 victory against Boston College on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU Men's Basketball vs. Boston College by The Post-Standard on Scribd. MORE...
Mikel Jones accepts invite to NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

Syracuse, N.Y. — After opting out from the Pinstripe Bowl, Syracuse football linebacker Mikel Jones will take the field one more time at the collegiate level. Jones accepted an invitation to play in the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) Collegiate Bowl, the bowl announced via Twitter on Monday. The 11th iteration of the game will be played on Jan. 28 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.
Ex-Syracuse football center calls plays for first time (SU, CNY in the NFL)

Former Syracuse football center Justin Outten got to call plays for the first time in his pro career Sunday. Outten, the offensive coach for the Denver Broncos, took over play-calling under interim head coach Jerry Rosburg in this weekend’s 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired after a 4-11 start in his first season as head coach, previously called offensive plays before passing the baton to quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak in late November as a last-ditch effort to turn things around.
Meet Syracuse’s first baby of 2023

Twila Brantley felt her baby drop just after the ball dropped on New Year’s Eve. Her partner, Cassaundra Richardson, and the small army of children they are raising together pushed her out the door and up to Upstate Community Hospital. They pulled into the hospital lot and Brantley turned...
