Former Syracuse football center Justin Outten got to call plays for the first time in his pro career Sunday. Outten, the offensive coach for the Denver Broncos, took over play-calling under interim head coach Jerry Rosburg in this weekend’s 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired after a 4-11 start in his first season as head coach, previously called offensive plays before passing the baton to quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak in late November as a last-ditch effort to turn things around.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO