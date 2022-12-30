Read full article on original website
Syracuse heads to last-place Louisville with the Cardinals amid a miserable season (what to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Syracuse and Louisville, two programs looking to regain their past glory, will meet at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky, on Tuesday night. Syracuse endured its first losing season in over 50 years last season. It was the first losing season in SU coach Jim Boeheim’s 47-year tenure. The Orange is off to a 9-5 start this season (2-1 in the ACC), but that mark includes home losses to Colgate and Bryant.
SU defensive lineman Caleb Okechukwu returning for sixth season
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football will return some key experience and size on its defensive line next season. Caleb Okechukwu announced Saturday that he’ll return for a sixth season, posting a parody of Michael Jordan’s famous “I’m back” fax sent to reporters when he announced his return to the NBA in 1995.
Former SU offensive lineman Chad Schuster commits to Western Michigan
Syracuse, N.Y. — Former Syracuse football offensive lineman Chad Schuster has committed to Western Michigan, he shared on Twitter on Monday. Schuster entered the NCAA transfer portal on Dec. 13. He has four years of eligibility remaining after not playing a single snap for the Orange in his true freshman season.
Syracuse women’s basketball falls short in upset bid against No. 6 N.C. State
Syracuse, N.Y. — Despite a season-high 23-point performance by Georgia Woolley, Syracuse lost a 56-54 all-out battle to No. 6 N.C. State inside the JMA Wireless Dome on New Year’s Day. Dyaisha Fair joined Woolley in the double-digits club with 14 points. Kyra Wood came up big on...
Syracuse basketball box score vs. Boston College
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 79-65 victory against Boston College on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU Men's Basketball vs. Boston College by The Post-Standard on Scribd. MORE...
Mikel Jones accepts invite to NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
Syracuse, N.Y. — After opting out from the Pinstripe Bowl, Syracuse football linebacker Mikel Jones will take the field one more time at the collegiate level. Jones accepted an invitation to play in the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) Collegiate Bowl, the bowl announced via Twitter on Monday. The 11th iteration of the game will be played on Jan. 28 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.
ACC Basketball Power Rankings: North Carolina plummets, Pittsburgh rises
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The New Year brought a whole new look to the ACC Basketball Power Rankings. Two teams that had previously held the No. 1 spot earlier this season took some major falls this past week. North Carolina suffered its second conference loss of the season last week, while Virginia Tech dropped its second league game in a row.
Benny Williams, Syracuse’s ‘best forward,’ breaks out with double-double against Boston College
Syracuse, N.Y. – The Pittsburgh game weighed on Benny Williams. The Syracuse forward scored three points and did not record a rebound in his relatively brief 13 minutes of action. After the game, his coach wondered aloud about the effort of his starting forwards.
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim continues search for small forward answers in Orange’s win over Boston College
Syracuse, N.Y. – Through the first 14 games of the season, Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim has been working through a problematic search for an answer at the small forward position. He has focused mainly on three players with vastly different games and one key similarity.
Ex-Syracuse football center calls plays for first time (SU, CNY in the NFL)
Former Syracuse football center Justin Outten got to call plays for the first time in his pro career Sunday. Outten, the offensive coach for the Denver Broncos, took over play-calling under interim head coach Jerry Rosburg in this weekend’s 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired after a 4-11 start in his first season as head coach, previously called offensive plays before passing the baton to quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak in late November as a last-ditch effort to turn things around.
Section III boys basketball rankings (Week 5): 4 undefeated teams remain in Section III
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly boys basketball poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, boys basketball polls will be published on Tuesdays.
14-hour standoff in Syracuse ends with arrest; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 3)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 48; Low: 40. Windy and mild with some rain. See 5-day forecast. Syracuse Police block off an area near a Shuart Avenue home that was the site of a 14-hour standoff on Monday. (Rylee Kirk photo)
Meet Syracuse’s first baby of 2023
Twila Brantley felt her baby drop just after the ball dropped on New Year’s Eve. Her partner, Cassaundra Richardson, and the small army of children they are raising together pushed her out the door and up to Upstate Community Hospital. They pulled into the hospital lot and Brantley turned...
Best photos of the week in CNY high school winter sports (Week 5)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Each week, syracuse.com will spotlight some of the best photos from high school sports. Click below each photo for a full photo gallery from the event. >> Best high school sports photos: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4. Here are our...
Update: Syracuse police in standoff near James and Teall, police robot now brought in
Update 3 p.m.: Syracuse police have brought in a robotic device commonly used to enter buildings and search buildings instead of officers. Sometimes they are used to communicate with a person too. A man can now be seen on a porch of the home where police have been trying to...
CNY girls basketball coach’s first season creates ‘unique dynamic’ with little sister
Brad Sovocool was teasing his younger sister, Samantha, about how he reluctantly had to bring her home after basketball practice one night. Brad, a Homer High School Class of 2015 graduate, is in his first season as the Trojans’ varsity girls basketball head coach. On his roster this season is Samantha.
14-year-old boy shot in hand in Syracuse, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 14-year-old boy was shot early Tuesday morning in a home off of South Geddes Street, police said. The boy was shot at a home at 1:28 a.m. in the 500 block of Delaware Street, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse police. The boy...
14-hour standoff near James and Teall ends with Syracuse man in police custody
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man was taken into custody early Tuesday, more than 14 hours after he barricaded himself inside his house on Shuart Avenue, city police said. Corey Gray, 44, of 407 Shuart Ave., is now facing menacing, criminal possession of a weapon and other charges, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said.
For 50 years, Syracuse Vocal Ensemble has serenaded listeners. They’ll celebrate the milestone this week
Richard Pilgrim thinks of his long-time experience with Syracuse Vocal Ensemble as “singing yoga.” A tenor, he’s been with the group since its inception 50 years ago, and he says it still brings him joy. “When I’m in rehearsal, I center myself, I focus on the music...
Today’s obituary: David Ashley was a founder of Ashley McGraw Architects
David Carlyle Ashley, 91, of Syracuse, died Dec. 24 at Crouse Hospital. Ashley earned his bachelor’s degree in architecture from Syracuse University in 1955. He worked in New York City, San Juan, Puerto Rico, and in Scarsdale in Westchester County before returning to Syracuse.
