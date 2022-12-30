ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WTRF- 7News

Ohio 8th grader allegedly strip searched by school officials, mother sues

WIILOUGHBY, Ohio (WTRF) — The mother of an Ohio eighth grader filed a federal lawsuit last week against Willoughby-Eastlake Schools Board of Education and three Eastlake School Middle employees after she alleges that a nurse’s aide strip searched her daughter, according to ABC News. The lawsuit contends that the unnamed middle school student  “begrudgingly agreed” […]
iheart.com

Akron School Teachers Preparing To Strike

Akron Public School teachers are preparing for a strike. The union wrote to members this week that recent negotiations with the district involving a federal mediator had failed and the union does not believe the other side has much interest in bargaining in good faith. Teachers have been working without...
WKYC

14 shot, 1 killed during New Year's weekend in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are conducting multiple investigations following a violent New Year's Eve weekend in the city. In all, 14 people were shot during the period beginning Friday and ending early Monday morning. One of those victims died, while nine of the remaining injured were hurt during the New Year's Eve period itself.
WKYC

Cleveland Clinic welcomes first newborn of 2023

CLEVELAND — It didn't take long for the first Cleveland Clinic newborn of 2023 to be welcomed into his new world in the early hours of Sunday morning!. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The...
