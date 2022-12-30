Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Newburgh Heights Police Apprehend Teens Crashing a Stolen Car Without a Fatal Incident Following a Police ChaseBrown on ClevelandNewburgh Heights, OH
Fugitive wanted in Mexico for child sex abuse arrested in Ohio by ICEEdy ZooAkron, OH
Related
WKYC
Akron Teachers Strike: Frustrations with school district continues as potential strike looms
If the strike takes place, it will be the district's first in over 30 years. The school board approved hiring a third-party company help with staffing and security.
‘Not going to stay silent’: Akron teachers union speaks out after filing strike notice
With sports betting now legal in the Buckeye State, Clevelanders are about to hear a whole lot about sportsbooks.
Ohio 8th grader allegedly strip searched by school officials, mother sues
WIILOUGHBY, Ohio (WTRF) — The mother of an Ohio eighth grader filed a federal lawsuit last week against Willoughby-Eastlake Schools Board of Education and three Eastlake School Middle employees after she alleges that a nurse’s aide strip searched her daughter, according to ABC News. The lawsuit contends that the unnamed middle school student “begrudgingly agreed” […]
Delivery nurse gives birth to Lorain County’s first baby of 2023
A labor and delivery nurse is celebrating the birth of her baby -- the first baby born in the new year in Lorain County.
iheart.com
Akron School Teachers Preparing To Strike
Akron Public School teachers are preparing for a strike. The union wrote to members this week that recent negotiations with the district involving a federal mediator had failed and the union does not believe the other side has much interest in bargaining in good faith. Teachers have been working without...
Power restored to thousands in Summit County
Power is restored to thousands of FirstEnergy customers in Summit County Tuesday morning.
Akron PD: Officers who removed Jayland Walker signs did nothing wrong
City police officers seen on video removing "Justice for Jayland" signs from a utility pole "violated no policy, procedure, or law," Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett said in a statement Friday.
After first date ‘went poorly,’ resident asks woman to leave him alone: Strongsville Police Blotter
On Dec. 19, police talked to a Fox Hunt Drive resident, who said he had received several phone calls and voicemails from a potential love interest.
Man sitting in parked car on street for two hours found to be sniffing from compressed air canisters: Solon police blotter
SOLON, Ohio -- Abusing harmful intoxicants: Fox Run Drive. At 8:50 a.m. Dec. 29, a resident reported that an occupied Kia car was parked on Fox Run Drive for two hours and when the resident went to check on the car’s driver, the car moved forward and parked again.
Newton Falls Police Department officially disbands
The Trumbull County Sheriff's Department now takes over policing of the city. This has been a controversial issue in the Newton Falls community.
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for a man wanted for drug dealing in the Cleveland area. According to the U.S. Marshals, Robby Nelson, 35, is described as a white man, 5′10″ and weighing about 210 pounds. Anyone with information is...
Meet the first babies born in Northeast Ohio in 2023
New year, new life! Cleveland Clinic and Mercy Health in Lorain shared photos of two of the first babies to be born in 2023.
Gas prices soar 30+ cents in Cleveland and Akron: Both cities now listed above national average
AKRON, Ohio — Ouch. After weeks with declining gas prices, drivers throughout Northeast Ohio are experiencing yet another financial pinch at the pump. Akron gas prices have surged 33.2 cents per gallon within the last week as the city’s average now stands at $3.26, according to new data released by GasBuddy early Monday morning.
Akron PD ask for help in pedestrian hit-skip crash
Akron police are asking the public for help to identify the driver who allegedly hit a pedestrian on Tuesday morning in the area of East Cuyahoga Falls Avenue southbound at North Main Street, then drove away.
14 shot, 1 killed during New Year's weekend in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are conducting multiple investigations following a violent New Year's Eve weekend in the city. In all, 14 people were shot during the period beginning Friday and ending early Monday morning. One of those victims died, while nine of the remaining injured were hurt during the New Year's Eve period itself.
Non-confrontational manager steps aside to allow three shoplifters to exit store: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
An Ulta Beauty manager reported Dec. 23 that surveillance video showed three shoplifters exit the store the previous night with four baskets full of unpaid merchandise. She said they walked right past the shift manager, who moved out of their way without questioning them and watched as they stole more merchandise.
cleveland19.com
South Euclid police search for missing Brush High School student
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Zaniya Frazier was last seen by her mom around 5 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2022. Her mom told police Zaniya got into a black SUV with several friends, but has not been heard from since.
cleveland19.com
Thieves target distracted Summit County parents dropping off kids at daycare
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Twinsburg police are searching for two thieves they believe are targeting preoccupied parents dropping off their kids at daycare. Twinsburg mom Paige Pennington said she was just dropping off her 3-year-old twin boys to daycare on Thursday just like she does every day. She ran...
WKYC
Cleveland Clinic welcomes first newborn of 2023
CLEVELAND — It didn't take long for the first Cleveland Clinic newborn of 2023 to be welcomed into his new world in the early hours of Sunday morning!. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The...
Comments / 1