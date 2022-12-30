ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: FSU’s Mike Norvell got unusual variation of Gatorade bath after bowl win

By Darryn Albert
The traditional Gatorade bath was far too mainstream for Florida State and head coach Mike Norvell.

The Seminoles won in their bowl game against the Oklahoma Sooners on Thursday after their clutch drive with the game tied at 32 led to a go-ahead field goal by FSU kicker Ryan Fitzgerald with less than a minute left.

When a Seminoles sack on Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the final seconds ended the game, Florida State celebrated by dousing head coach Mike Norvell with a festive shower of [ checks notes ] Cheez-Its.

Going from liquid to Cheez-Its is something that you usually only see in a David Blaine street magic video. But there was a very good reason for the celebration. Thursday’s game was, in fact, “The Cheez-It Bowl.”

Here is a picture of Norvell holding up The Cheez-It Bowl trophy (with proud mascot Prince Cheddward looking on).

Norvell had a very successful third season in Florida State as the bowl win capped off a 10-3 campaign (the team’s best record since the Jimbo Fisher era). The local fanbase loves Norvell too , and he clearly deserves all the delightfully cheesy snacks that he can handle.

