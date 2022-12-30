Read full article on original website
wevv.com
Feed Evansville to hold first community food share of 2023
Feed Evansville will kick off 2023 with its first community food share event Monday. The food share event will take place at the Westside Community Center, located at 2227 West Michigan Street from 4:30PM to 6:30PM. The food share is in partnership with CRS OneSource. Only one box is available...
vincennespbs.org
Nearly 1,000 deer killed in Knox Co.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says new 2023 hunting and fishing licenses are on sale. The 2022 licenses are still valid through March 31st. DNR officials remind hunters that there is still time to harvest a deer even though the final archery season has ended. Deer Reduction Zone hunts...
New Year’s babies celebrated around the Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Hospitals around the Tri-State were thrilled as they delivered the first babies of the new year. Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville says Axel Herrera Hildago Junior was delivered by their staff at 10:56 a.m. He weighs 5 pounds 9 ounces and is nearly 19 inches long. Across Indiana, Ascension St. Vincent […]
Abandoned to adopted: HPD dispatcher gains new furry friend
The Henderson Police Department says it made a four-legged rescue on Thursday night.
wdrb.com
UPDATE | Elderly couple from southern Indiana found after all-night search of 3 counties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an all-night search in three counties, an elderly couple from southern Indiana has been found. The Harrison County Sheriff's office posted on social media on Tuesday that Jim and Lena Ferree were found just before 9 a.m. The post did not detail where they were found. It did say the couple was found by, "Chief Brad Rothrock along with a family member and volunteer fireman Jake Gleitz. Great job to everyone who spent the night working diligently."
wevv.com
Hospitals across the Tri-State welcome New Year's babies
Hospitals across the Tri-State were excited to announce the first babies of the New Year. Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville says Axel Herrara Hildago Junior was delivered by their staff at 10:56 a.m. Axel weighed 5 pounds 9 ounces and was 18 3/4 inches long. Statewide, officials say Ascension St....
wabx.net
Humane Society Offering Low Cost Vaccinations
The Warrick County Humane Society in Newburgh will hold a low cost vaccination clinic for dogs and cats on Tuesday January 10. The clinic is from 11:00 am and will remain open until the last pet is seen. ‘. Registration starts at 10:00 am and is limited to the first...
wevv.com
Posey County church warning public of scam
A Posey County church has turned to Facebook to warn the public of a scam involving someone claiming to be with the church. Saint Wendel Catholic Church in Wadesville has informed the public that someone is posing as Father Edward Schnur asking for Amazon gift cards for cancer patients. One...
14news.com
Update: Dog rescued from Evansville home ‘doing well’
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Multiple businesses and homes in the Tri-State have been dealing with busted water lines, thanks to the severe cold weather. A home on Linwood Avenue in Evansville is no different. What is different, however, is the occupant. Marie Dunn used to live in the home. She...
kentuckytoday.com
Churches in Hopkins County focus on addiction recovery
WHITE PLAINS, Ky. (KT) - Two churches in Hopkins County have embraced the “love your neighbor” commandment by offering programs aimed to help those battling addictions. J.D. Holt, pastor of White Plains Missionary Baptist Church, said significant addiction problems in the county prompted the beginning of a Celebrate Recovery ministry about five years ago.
White County deputies warn NOT to drive Monday night
WHITE CO., Ill. (WEHT) — The White County Sheriff’s Department has put out a PSA for anyone driving Monday night or the next day. Deputies gave the warning out on social media, mentioning that weather conditions in the area could make driving dangerous. “Dense fog, heavy rains and localized flooding will make driving hazardous this […]
vincennespbs.org
Accident being investigated
Not much is known but a two vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital last night. It happened in the 7-pm hour at US 41 and Willow on the northbound ramp onto 41. Vehicle occupants were said to have been entrapped following the accident. One person was taken to...
14news.com
Day three of the investigation into Garvin Street warehouse fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Residents saw black smoke again Monday afternoon after a flare up fire at the warehouse fire in Evansville. On Saturday, a fire broke out at an Evansville warehouse on North Garvin Street, burning an estimated 260,000 square feet. [Previous: Massive fire breaks out on N. Garvin...
14news.com
Henderson crews rescue man trapped in truck stuck in high water
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms crews responded to a truck stuck in high water in Henderson. They say that call came in around 6:19 a.m. for a truck stuck in the 9000 block of John Tapp Road. Dispatch says one person was trapped inside the vehicle. Other areas in...
thelevisalazer.com
OHIO COUNTY DAYCARE CENTER BUSTED BY KSP; THREE CHARGED WITH ABUSE
JANUARY 2, 2023, – written by WADE QUEEN. Three members from the same family were arrested by state police last week, after they were indicted by a grand jury on a wagon load of charges stemming from the allegations that they committed numerous acts of physical abuse of children at a daycare that they operated.
Daviess County Sheriff retires after decades of service
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Sunday marked the end of a chapter in Daviess County Kentucky’s history. At the stroke of midnight on New Years Eve, Sheriff Barry Smith retired from the department. “As of midnight tonight I’ll close out my career as your Sheriff. It was a pleasure to serve, not only as your Sheriff, […]
Warehouse fire draws neighbors out from their homes
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A massive warehouse fire in Evansville on Saturday had many residents feeling déjà vu. The blaze, which is being compared to the Morton warehouse fire, drew many neighbors out from their homes to watch. Many people living in the area woke up to see a plume of smoke towering over their […]
14news.com
Union Co. school bus stuck in high water
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - We are working to learn more information about a Union County school bus that got stuck in high water Tuesday morning. You can see the school bus in the water from a picture shared by a viewer who was passing by. This happened just before...
14news.com
EPD: Man facing arson charge in connection to house fire on S. Bosse Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One man is currently in jail charged with arson in connection to a house fire in Evansville on Saturday evening. Evansville fire officials say the house caught fire on South Bosse Avenue. According to a press release, Evansville firefighters were dispatched to the 1600 block of...
wevv.com
Evansville man accused of assaulting a person with a shovel
Evansville Police arrested a man for using a weapon during a fight with another man on New Year's Day. According to EPD, Abel Galindo faces battery charges after using a shovel to assault the victim. The fight took place behind a home on Monroe Avenue after 4PM. According to the...
