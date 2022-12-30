Read full article on original website
Marvel Snap Savage Land Season Guide
A new year means a new season for Marvel Snap! Savage Land, the newest season of Marvel Snap, promises tons of new content to devour, from the new Savage Land season pass, new character, and some new Pool 5 cards. On this page of IGN's Marvel Snap wiki guide, we...
Ring Out Challenge - Muspelheim Trials
The Ring Out challenge is pretty straightforward and it'll test your ability to get enemies out through means other than bashing their face in. For this trial, we highly recommend investing in skills with huge knockback - like Serpent's Snare, Leviathan's Fury, Blazing Explosion, and Rising Chaos. You'll also want to make use of shield bashing with the likes of the Dauntless Shield or Shatter Star Shield - anything that can help knock enemies back and into the lava pits.
GrimGrimoire OnceMore - Official Magic Lesson: Glamour Trailer
Learn all about one of the four schools of magic, Glamour, in this latest trailer for GrimGrimoire OnceMore, including the ability to summon physical and astral units, and more. GrimGrimoire OnceMore will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 on April 4, 2023.
The Biggest Game Releases of 2023
With the new year fast approaching and many new game releases on the horizon, it’s time to look ahead at some of the biggest upcoming games of 2023. From Starfield coming to Xbox Series X|S and PC, to Spider-Man 2 releasing on PlayStation 5, and Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom coming to Nintendo Switch, there's LITERALLY something for everyone! So strap in and let's find out what's in store for us in 2023!
The Best Valheim Armor
There's danger around every corner in Valheim and the best way to protect yourself is with a good set of armor. This section of IGN's Valheim guide features every obtainable armor set, including crafting recipes and individual spawn codes. Looking for a specific Valheim armor tier? Click the links below...
M7 - Seeking Priceless Items
This section of IGN's Crisis Core wiki guide details all the Chest locations in the M7 series of side-quest Missions, called Seeking Priceless Items. Use the table below to jump to the section you need!
Alberich Hollow - Dock 1
Found on the northern end of the Alberich Hollow tunnel, this dock grants you quick access to Alberich Hollow if you kicked down the chain that allows you to climb upward. In order to kick down the chain, you'll need to enter Alberich Hollow by climbing up the wooden structure in Dragon Beach and traveling to the end of the tunnel. But before you can even climb this wooden structure, you'll need to obtain some new equipment by completing the Forging Destiny Main Quest.
Biggest Changes in the Next-Gen Update
Originally released in 2015, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has received a Next-Gen update for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. This update comes with overhauled graphics, a new questline, and enhanced gameplay options. This guide will highlight the biggest changes you'll find in this Next-Gen Update. Looking for a...
HEROish - Official PC and Console Launch Trailer
HEROish is a card-battling MOBA-lite with charming champions and surprising depth. HEROish comes with cross-platform PvP, 3 single-player campaigns, recent updates with more cards to use, new ways to level up, and a more challenging, optional difficulty level. HEROish is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC along with a PlayStation 4 release set for January 2023.
Bay of Bounty - Dock 1
Docks are spots in which you can park your boat to explore the surrounding area. Once you've parked your boat at a Dock at least once, it'll be permanently added to your map but you cannot Fast Travel to Docks as you can with Mystic Gateways.
A Case of Identity
As you begin this memory, Jacob will spy Mr. Dredge walking into an area to talk bank stuff with bankers. Time to have a chat. As you enter the area Mr. Dredge is in, it will become apparent that the place is full of policemen. This makes aprehending your target tricky as one false move in the wrong spot will bring their wrath upon you. Instead, carefully tail Mr Dredge until he goes along the far left side towards the back of the area, where there are very few guards present. If one becomes suspicious when you nab Dredge, keep moving to stay out his range until you can get to the exit further up and leave.
Ubisoft Creative Director's Tweet Teases Early Testing for Upcoming Star Wars Title; Massive Dev Could Monetise Upcoming Titles
If you were living under a rock, then you probably do not know that Ubisoft has announced that it is collaborating with LucasFilm, Disney and Massive Entertainment. This collaboration is taking place for a new story-driven open-world video game set in the Star Wars galaxy. The game itself will be...
Beginner's Guide - Witcher 3 Features and Things to Know
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is an Action Role-Playing game developed by CD Projekt RED. It was first released on May 19, 2015 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. It has since been re-released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The Witcher 3 is one of the most...
Lyngbakr Island - Dock 1
This is the southern dock on Lyngbakr Island – the island you'll discover during the Favor, The Weight of Chains. When you first reach the island, you'll use this dock to explore the area.
Warzone 2 Jailbreak: Timing and Explanation
Death is not always the end in Warzone 2.0. If you are lucky, you and your downed teammates might just get another chance at victory with Jailbreak. The Jailbreak event redeploys all downed Operators back into the match. If you can get in on a Jailbreak, you might just win the opportunity to rejoin your squad and get the win.
Aussie Deals: $40 Off Fancy Colour Controllers, Half Price Sonic, Horizon, GT7 and More!
Welcome to a fresh year of ludicrous bargains. Let's you and I pick through the bones of 2022, scoring all of the best it had to offer for way less than original pricing. Alternatively, it's also a really good day to get our peripheral game sorted—controllers and mice are going cheaper than the budgie.
Things the Witcher 3 Doesn't Tell You
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is one of the most critically acclaimed RPGs to release in the last several years. And with the new Next-Gen Updates, there’s never been a better time to jump in. Whether this is your first time with the tale of Geralt of Rivia, or you’re just looking for a refresher to hone your Witcher-ing ways, here are things you should know that The Witcher 3 doesn’t tell you.
King of the Hill - Muspelheim Trials
Truly the toughest of the six beginning Crucible Trials, this challenge is less about killing fast and more about displacing, crowd control, and rapid movement. And also about killing fast. You'll have to survive three waves of never-ending streams of enemies who will gather in highlighted circles. The longer they stand in these spaces unopposed, the quicker you'll fail the challenge if you don't chase them out by any means necessary.
Velocity Gaming to Collab with S8UL Esports for GTA Roleplay Server
Indian esports organisation Velocity Gaming, also known as VLT, recently announced a collaboration with S8UL Esports to improve their GTA 5 Roleplay server, Velocity Roleplay. The Velocity Roleplay server was launched in April 2022, and it has received positive feedback from the gaming community. The collaboration with S8UL Esports is expected to attract new players and audiences to the server.
Fury Fight: Gangsters of City - Official Nintendo Switch Trailer
In Fury Fight: Gangsters of City, violent crime lords have taken over the city. Defeat them and bring their underlings to justice in an excellent beat-em-up action game. Fury Fight: Gangsters of City is releasing on Nintendo Switch on January 13, 2023.
